Rebase Finance Introduces Auto-Staking and Auto-Compounding Protocol With High APY

Singapore, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rebase Finance ($REBASE) is excited to announce the launch of its high APY-delivering auto-staking and auto-compounding protocol to assist users in generating revenue from their investments.





Powered by BNB Chain, Rebase Finance offers auto-staking and auto-compounding features. The project aims to maximize the profit gained by token holders by both supply and treasury growth. Taxes collected from transactions of Rebase Token will cause a surge in treasury balance that not only increases but also stabilizes the price of the token. To avoid heavy fluctuations, the firm has created utilities for the token. Devised and administered by a group of 10 smart contract developers, community managers, and marketing specialists, Rebase finance is the ideal token to invest in at the moment.

Rebase Finance also announces the launch of its token presales following successful double KYC verifications. The Whitelist presale will commence on April 30, 2022 at 5 PM UTC, while the public presale will begin on May 01, 2022, at 5 PM UTC.

Presales Min BNB per Wallet Max BNB per Wallet BNB Hardcap Price per token Whitelist 0.5 BNB 5 BNB 2,000 0.000020 BNB Public 0.5 BNB 30 BNB 6,000 0.000025 BNB

The Rebase Finance token ($REBASE) will be launched on May 03, 2022, 5 PM UTC.

Further details about the presales and launch can be found here.

Rebase Finance Ecosystem

Auto-Staking and Auto-Compounding

The token remains unparalleled with an APY (Annual Percentage Yield) of 300000% and an ROI (Return of Investment) of 2.210%. The simple act of buying and holding crypto can earn clients Rebase tokens as interest payments. The reward payments are directly credited into the individual’s wallet. After every 30 minutes, the Rebase tokens are added to client wallets, keeping the inventories updated. To encourage rebasing, Rebase Finance adopts the mechanism of staking. The rewards are derived from the tax collected from transactions and other various ways.

The Lottery

While the deposited funds remain untouched, holders of the token can win a prize pool by participating in the lottery. The lottery system is also aimed at reducing the free-floating tokens in the market through the Burn Mechanism. Individuals depositing Rebase tokens to the lottery will enter the game. There more the token deposited, the higher the probability of winning the prize pool. The Withdrawal Tax timer and Withdrawal Tax penalty ensure that the lottery mechanism functions efficiently. To prevent the whales from swooping down at the last minute and winning the lottery, the tokens need to be deposited for 14 days. The longer the token remains in the game the more the chances are of winning.

The Ultimate AMM DEX

To aid in decentralized trading the Rebase Finance project team devised RebaseSwap an ideal Automated Market Maker (AMM) and a Decentralized Exchange (DEX). Typical AMM DEX receives a percentage of token for every transaction and later sells that token in the market causing depreciation of the currencies. RebaseSwap as a service (RaaS) caters to this issue by allotting the 0.2% trading fee to the owner’s wallet. The owner may add it to liquidity pools or receive a fee reward in case the owner has no wallet. These thoughtful policies prevent controlled fluctuations in the token price.

Rebase Exclusive Club (REC)

It is an NFT identity pass that profits from 10% RSI profit, 50% of tokens collected from the Launchpad projects that will be airdropped to REC participants, and avail of all new offers and products by Rebase Finance. The dividend obtained by RSI will be distributed to REC holders according to the percentage of the Rebase token held by the user to the total Rebase token held by the REC.

Rebase finance is the up-to-date firm working towards getting the world of crypto widely accepted as the new invention to rule the world in the forthcoming time.

Rebase Strategic Investment (RSI)

Rebase Strategic Investment (RSI) is devised by the finance team to bring value to holders of the Rebase token. RSI invests 40% into StableCoin staking and Yield- Farming, 30% into Defi products, and 30% into DeFi, NFT, and GameFi projects. Through basic staking alone the treasury can Increase by 20%. In the current environment, the finance team hopes to achieve a 100% output.

About Rebase Finance

Rebase Finance is an innovative project that provides auto-staking and auto-compounding capabilities with a market fixed APY of 300,000%. By simply buying and holding $REBASE tokens in your wallet, users earn $REBASE rewards as interest payments directly into their wallet. The amount of $REBASE reward tokens will increase every 30 minutes.

REBASE also aims to provide a long-term high intrinsic value to all users of the protocol.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Discord | GitHub

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency. News VIA







