Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Risk Rating Change for Ninepoint Gold Bullion Fund

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (the Manager) today announced a risk rating change for Ninepoint Gold Bullion Fund (the Fund). The Manager determines the risk rating for the Fund in accordance with the methodology required by the Canadian securities regulators. As a result of its annual review of the investment risk level of the Fund, the Manager has determined the risk rating change as follows:



Fund Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Ninepoint Gold Bullion Fund Medium to High Medium

This change will be reflected in the Fund’s fund facts, which will be filed with Canadian securities regulators in connection with the Fund’s 2022 annual renewal.

There are no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of the Fund.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

