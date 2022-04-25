Get Ready to Earn with Lanuna Finance?

Singapore, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the crypto money world becoming popular day by day, many different forms of a token, NFT, or other metaverse projects are emerging. While some of them experience a rapid rise, some of them lose value rapidly from the first time they are released. Lanuna Finance is a great project that has emerged as the best rebase and Auto-Staking protocol in this context. Lanuna Finance offers many different privileges to its users every day. However, it makes it possible for users to earn in different ways as Rebase and Auto-Staking Protocol in various ways.

Lanuna Finance Earning Methods

User-owned $LUNU (Lanuna Token) provides returns to users with a sustainable Fixed APY of 1.822,684.19% compounded every 6 minutes or 240 times a day. However, Lanuna offers various ways for users to earn extra income, mainly Play-To-Earn & Move-To-Earn.

1. Play-To-Earn





Lanuna Play To Earn - Dragonlands is a brand-new tactical combat game built on the Binance Smartchain platform. With a variety of characters, classes and tactics, the Dragonlands is bringing to you new experiences of Play to earn with valuable rewards.Dragonlands also has many attractive game modes, attracting players such as Defending mode, Attacking mode, PvP and PvD.

2. Move-To-Earn

With the earn feature, Lanuna users not only get more income but also improve their health. Let's use the Launa NFT and complete the move to get the reward. With Lanuna Move To Earn feature, users just need to access the application and complete the tasks. There will be daily, weekly and monthly quest system. The more quests you complete, the more rewards you will get.





3. Hold-To-Earn

The best Auto-Staking Protocol Lanuna makes staking much more efficient, profitable, and easy for users. These reasons offer its users much more consistent, sustainable and high returns than crypto.

To win on Lanuna, simply buy and keep $LUNU tokens in your wallet, it's that easy. The rewards you earn with Lanuna are added to your wallet. You can easily do this without the need to use any transfer or 3rd party software. With this extremely secure method, you can continue to earn with Lanuna Finance.

Hold-To-Earn Mechanisms:

Thanks to Lanuna's Hold-to-Earn mechanisms, you can easily win at a high rate. Here are the methods:

Auto LP: Lanuna Automated Liquidity Provision automatically injects liquidity into the market every 48 hours.

Highest Fixed APY: The highest fixed APY is 1,822,684.19%, which ensures Lanuna's reward is stable for users and assets increase by 0.01120% every 6 minutes or 240 times a day.

Low Risk with Risk Control Fund (RCF): RCF wallet helps maintain and support stake rewards with trades made.

Incinerate mechanism: To maintain high rewards, Lanuna Protocol burns 1% of all transactions. This will also help keep the $LUNU token supply under control.

With Lanuna Finance, you can follow our social media accounts to earn immediately and join this

Website: https://lanuna.finance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LanunaFinance

Discord: https://discord.io/lanuna_finance

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/lanuna_channel

Telegram Group: https://t.me/lanuna_chat

Documents: https://docs.lanuna.finance/

BitcoinTalk: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5394456