Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ("HTLF") Reports Quarterly Results as of March 31, 2022

| Source: Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Dubuque, Iowa, UNITED STATES

DUBUQUE, Iowa, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) — 

Highlights and Developments

  • Quarterly loan growth of $357.8 million or 4%, exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans
  • Quarterly non-time deposit growth of $219.4 million or 1%
  • Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $47.9 million
  • Diluted earnings per common share of $1.12
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.32% and 30-89 day loan delinquencies were 0.10% of total loans
 Three Months
Ended March 31,
  2022   2021 
Net income available to common stockholders (in millions)$        47.9          $        50.8         
Diluted earnings per common share         1.12                   1.20         
    
Return on average assets         1.05        %          1.19        %
Return on average common equity         9.69                   10.49         
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)         14.38                   15.90         
Net interest margin         3.08                   3.44         
Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)         3.12                   3.48         
Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)         64.65                   56.61         

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"HTLF is off to a great start in 2022. The execution of our growth strategies and recent investments in talent and technology resulted in strong loan growth, increased fee revenue and excellent credit metrics for the first quarter."
Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, HTLF


Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021:

  • Net income available to common stockholders of $47.9 million compared to $50.8 million, a decrease of $2.9 million or 6%.
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $1.12 compared to $1.20, a decrease of $0.08 or 7%.
  • Net interest income of $134.7 million compared to $139.6 million, a decrease of $4.9 million or 4%.
  • Return on average common equity was 9.69% and return on average assets was 1.05% compared to 10.49% and 1.19%.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 14.38% compared to 15.90%.

"HTLF is off to a great start in 2022. The execution of our growth strategies and recent investments in talent and technology resulted in strong loan growth, increased fee revenue and excellent credit metrics for the first quarter," said Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer of HTLF.

Charter Consolidation Update
The HTLF Board of Directors unanimously approved a plan to consolidate its 11 separate bank charters. The consolidation project is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The remaining estimated restructuring costs of the project are approximately $17.0 million. The ongoing financial benefits from consolidation are expected to be approximately $20.0 million when the project is completed and are expected to arise from the elimination of redundancies and improved operating processes. The consolidation will also increase operating capacity to be leveraged with future growth and provide better alignment of products and services.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.08% (3.12% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.44% (3.48% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2021.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 were:

  • Total interest income was $141.3 million, which was a decrease of $6.2 million or 4% from $147.5 million and primarily attributable to lower yields and a reduction of PPP loan interest income. PPP loan interest income totaled $4.3 million compared to $10.1 million, which was a decrease of $5.8 million or 57%.
  • Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) was $143.4 million, which was a decrease of $5.8 million or 4% from $149.2 million.
  • Average earning assets increased $1.30 billion or 8% to $17.76 billion compared to $16.46 billion, which was primarily attributable to increases in the securities portfolio.
  • The average rate on earning assets decreased 41 basis points to 3.27% compared to 3.68%, which was primarily due to a shift in earning asset mix. Total average securities were 43% of total average earning assets compared to 39%.

Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 were:

  • Total interest expense was $6.6 million, a decrease of $1.3 million or 16% from $7.8 million, based on a decrease in the average interest rate paid, which was partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities.
  • The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.26% compared to 0.32%.
  • Average interest bearing deposits increased $695.6 million or 8% to $9.96 billion from $9.27 billion which was primarily attributable to deposit growth.
  • The average interest rate paid on interest bearing deposits decreased 7 basis points to 0.12% compared to 0.19%.
  • Average borrowings decreased $159.4 million or 24% to $491.8 million from $651.2 million, which was primarily attributable to reduced advances from the PPP lending fund used to fund PPP loans to borrowers. Average advances from the PPP lending fund were $0 compared to $143.7 million. The average interest rate paid on borrowings was 2.97% compared to 2.15%.

Net interest income changes for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 were:

  • Net interest income totaled $134.7 million compared to $139.6 million, which was a decrease of $4.9 million or 4%. PPP loan interest income totaled $4.3 million compared to $10.1 million, which was a decrease of $5.8 million or 57%.
  • Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $136.8 million compared to $141.4 million, which was a decrease of $4.6 million or 3%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was $34.6 million during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $30.3 million during the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $4.3 million or 14%. Significant changes within the noninterest income category for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 were:

  • Service charges and fees increased $1.6 million or 12% to $15.3 million from $13.7 million. Credit card revenue was $5.6 million compared to $4.3 million, which was an increase of $1.3 million or 31%.
  • Net security gains totaled $2.9 million compared to net losses of $30,000.
  • Net gains on sales of loans held for sale totaled $3.4 million compared to $6.4 million, which was a decrease of $3.0 million or 47% and was primarily attributable to a decrease of loans sold to the secondary market.
  • Other noninterest income totaled $3.9 million compared to $1.2 million, which was an increase of $2.8 million. Commercial swap fee income and syndication income totaled $3.0 million compared to $77,000.

  
Total noninterest expense was $110.8 million during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $102.4 million during the first quarter of 2021, which was an increase of $8.4 million or 8%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 were:

  • Salaries and employee benefits totaled $66.2 million compared to $59.1 million, which was an increase of $7.1 million or 12%. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salary and health care expenses as a result of more full time equivalent employees and normalized health care usage. Full-time equivalent employees increased 77 to 2,208 compared to 2,131.
  • Professional fees increased $1.7 million or 12% to $15.2 million compared to $13.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher cloud based computing expenses.
  • Other noninterest expenses increased $2.5 million or 22% to $14.1 million compared to $11.6 million. The following items impacted the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021:
    • Travel and staff and customer entertainment expenses increased $651,000 to $1.1 million from $482,000. In-person meetings and events were limited in the first quarter of 2021 due to the pandemic.
    • Credit card processing and rebate expenses increased $1.2 million or 53% to $3.5 million from $2.3 million, which was primarily attributable to increased volume.

The effective tax rate was 22.32% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 22.50% for the first quarter of 2021. The following items impacted the first quarter 2022 and 2021 tax calculations:

  • Solar energy tax credits of $0 compared to $97,000.
  • Federal low-income housing tax credits of $135,000 in each quarterly calculation.
  • New markets tax credits of $75,000 in each quarterly calculation.
  • Historic rehabilitation tax credits of $63,000 compared to $0.
  • Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 12.42% compared to 9.72%.
  • Tax benefit of $172,000 compared to $153,000 resulting from the vesting of restricted stock units.

Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $19.24 billion at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $35.3 million or less than 1% from $19.27 billion at year-end 2021. Securities represented 37% and 40% of total assets at March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $10.19 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $9.95 billion at December 31, 2021, which was an increase of $232.0 million or 2%. Excluding total PPP loans, loans increased $357.8 million or 4% during the first quarter of 2022.

Significant changes by loan category at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 included:

  • Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $73.5 million or 1% to $5.16 billion compared to $5.09 billion.
    • PPP loans originated in 2020 ("PPP I") decreased $21.4 million or 79%. PPP loans originated in 2021 ("PPP II") decreased $104.4 million or 60%.
    • Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $199.4 million or 4% to $5.08 billion from $4.89 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $137.5 million or 5% to $3.00 billion compared to $2.87 billion.

Total deposits were $16.67 billion as of March 31, 2022, compared to $16.42 billion at December 31, 2021. Significant deposit changes by category at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 included:

  • Demand deposits decreased $119.1 million or 2% to $6.38 billion compared to $6.50 billion.
  • Savings deposits increased $338.5 million or 4% to $9.24 billion from $8.90 billion.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
Provision benefit for credit losses for loans for the first quarter of 2022 was $6.4 million, which was a decrease of $6.4 million from provision expense of $16,000 recorded in the first quarter of 2021. The provision benefit for the first quarter of 2022 was impacted by several factors, including:

  • decrease in nonperforming loans of $32.5 million to $59.3 million or 0.58% of total loans compared to $91.9 million or 0.91% of total loans at March 31, 2021,
  • nonpass loans declined to 6.3% of total loans compared to 11.5% of total loans at March 31, 2021,
  • loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans fell to 0.10% compared to 0.16% at March 31, 2021, and
  • improved macroeconomic factors compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $100.7 million and $110.1 million at March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The following items have impacted the allowance for credit losses for loans for the three months ended March 31, 2022:

  • Provision benefit for the three months ended March 31, 2022, totaled $6.4 million.
  • Net charge offs of $3.0 million were recorded for the first three months of 2022.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
The allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $16.1 million at March 31, 2022, which was an increase of $617,000 from $15.5 million at December 31, 2021. Unfunded commitments increased $300.1 million to $4.13 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $3.83 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses
The total provision benefit for lending related credit losses was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $645,000 for the first quarter of 2021. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $116.8 million or 1.15% of total loans at March 31, 2022, compared to $125.6 million or 1.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets decreased $11.1 million or 15% to $60.8 million or 0.32% of total assets at March 31, 2022, compared to $71.9 million or 0.37% of total assets at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans were $59.3 million or 0.58% of total loans at March 31, 2022, compared to $69.9 million or 0.70% of total loans at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.10% of total loans compared to 0.07% of total loans at December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

  • Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  • Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.
  • Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  • Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
  • Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Conference Call Details
HTLF will host a conference call for shareholders, analysts and other interested parties at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To join, please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID will be provided. Direct Event online registration can be found at: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5974087. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, participants need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering. A replay will be available until April 24, 2023, by logging on to www.htlf.com.

About HTLF
Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $19.24 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference) contains, and future oral and written statements of HTLF and its management may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF.

Any statements about HTLF's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of HTLF's operations or performance, and may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of HTLF's management. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "may", "view", "opportunity", "potential", or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of HTLF and its management. Although HTLF may make these statements based on management’s experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of HTLF to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which HTLF currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section under Item 1A of Part I of HTLF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, include, among others:

  • Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") Pandemic Risks, including risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and adopted by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to changes in the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, terrorist threats or acts of war;
  • Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF's borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values and climate and other borrower industry risks which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;
  • Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;
  • Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;
  • Strategic and External Risks, including economic, political and competitive forces impacting our business;
  • Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and
  • Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions.

There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect HTLF's business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses that affect HTLF’s customers and the economies where they operate. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. HTLF does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect HTLF’s financial results, is included in HTLF's filings with the SEC.

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-

 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
  2022   2021 
Interest Income   
Interest and fees on loans$102,369  $112,439 
Interest on securities:   
Taxable 32,620   30,443 
Nontaxable 6,202   4,503 
Interest on federal funds sold    1 
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 71   66 
Total Interest Income 141,262   147,452 
Interest Expense   
Interest on deposits 2,977   4,395 
Interest on short-term borrowings 46   152 
Interest on other borrowings 3,560   3,300 
Total Interest Expense 6,583   7,847 
Net Interest Income 134,679   139,605 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (5,744)  (648)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 140,423   140,253 
Noninterest Income   
Service charges and fees 15,251   13,671 
Loan servicing income 286   838 
Trust fees 6,079   5,777 
Brokerage and insurance commissions 869   853 
Securities gains/(losses), net 2,872   (30)
Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net (283)  (110)
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 3,411   6,420 
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 1,658   917 
Income on bank owned life insurance 524   829 
Other noninterest income 3,902   1,152 
Total Noninterest Income 34,569   30,317 
Noninterest Expense   
Salaries and employee benefits 66,174   59,062 
Occupancy 7,362   7,918 
Furniture and equipment 3,519   3,093 
Professional fees 15,156   13,490 
Advertising 1,555   1,469 
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,054   2,516 
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 195   135 
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 46   194 
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 576   2,928 
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 77   35 
Other noninterest expenses 14,083   11,583 
Total Noninterest Expense 110,797   102,423 
Income Before Income Taxes 64,195   68,147 
Income taxes 14,329   15,333 
Net Income 49,866   52,814 
Preferred dividends (2,013)  (2,013)
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$47,853  $50,801 
Earnings per common share-diluted$1.12  $1.20 
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,540,953   42,335,747 
        


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 For the Quarter Ended
 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Interest Income         
Interest and fees on loans$102,369  $107,721  $112,062  $111,915  $112,439 
Interest on securities:         
Taxable 32,620   30,637   32,384   31,546   30,443 
Nontaxable 6,202   5,595   4,609   4,561   4,503 
Interest on federal funds sold             1 
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 71   86   132   60   66 
Total Interest Income 141,262   144,039   149,187   148,082   147,452 
Interest Expense         
Interest on deposits 2,977   3,168   3,444   3,790   4,395 
Interest on short-term borrowings 46   123   98   98   152 
Interest on other borrowings 3,560   3,554   3,102   2,976   3,300 
Total Interest Expense 6,583   6,845   6,644   6,864   7,847 
Net Interest Income 134,679   137,194   142,543   141,218   139,605 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (5,744)  (5,313)  (4,534)  (7,080)  (648)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 140,423   142,507   147,077   148,298   140,253 
Noninterest Income         
Service charges and fees 15,251   15,349   15,551   15,132   13,671 
Loan servicing income 286   781   784   873   838 
Trust fees 6,079   6,380   6,221   6,039   5,777 
Brokerage and insurance commissions 869   962   866   865   853 
Securities gains/(losses), net 2,872   1,563   1,535   2,842   (30)
Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net (283)  (27)  112   83   (110)
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 3,411   4,151   5,281   4,753   6,420 
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 1,658   502   195   (526)  917 
Income on bank owned life insurance 524   1,056   940   937   829 
Other noninterest income 3,902   2,013   1,239   2,166   1,152 
Total Noninterest Income 34,569   32,730   32,724   33,164   30,317 
Noninterest Expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 66,174   63,031   60,689   57,332   59,062 
Occupancy 7,362   7,282   7,366   7,399   7,918 
Furniture and equipment 3,519   3,364   3,365   3,501   3,093 
Professional fees 15,156   17,631   17,242   16,237   13,490 
Advertising 1,555   2,218   1,921   1,649   1,469 
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,054   2,169   2,295   2,415   2,516 
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 195   363   78   414   135 
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 46   214   (3)  183   194 
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 576   1,989   204   210   2,928 
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 77   2,549   2,374   1,345   35 
Other noninterest expenses 14,083   14,576   15,096   12,691   11,583 
Total Noninterest Expense 110,797   115,386   110,627   103,376   102,423 
Income Before Income Taxes 64,195   59,851   69,174   78,086   68,147 
Income taxes 14,329   10,271   13,250   16,481   15,333 
Net Income 49,866   49,580   55,924   61,605   52,814 
Preferred dividends (2,013)  (2,012)  (2,013)  (2,012)  (2,013)
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$47,853  $47,568  $53,911  $59,593  $50,801 
Earnings per common share-diluted$1.12  $1.12  $1.27  $1.41  $1.20 
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,540,953   42,479,442   42,415,993   42,359,873   42,335,747 
                    


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 As of
 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$198,559  $163,895  $192,247  $208,702  $198,177 
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments 406,343   271,704   135,158   240,426   269,685 
Cash and cash equivalents 604,902   435,599   327,405   449,128   467,862 
Time deposits in other financial institutions 2,894   2,894   3,138   3,138   3,138 
Securities:         
Carried at fair value 7,025,243   7,530,374   7,449,936   6,543,978   6,370,495 
Held to maturity, at cost, less allowance for credit losses 81,785   84,709   85,354   85,439   85,293 
Other investments, at cost 82,751   82,567   83,332   76,809   74,935 
Loans held for sale 22,685   21,640   37,078   33,248   43,037 
Loans:         
Held to maturity 10,186,569   9,954,572   9,854,907   10,012,014   10,050,456 
Allowance for credit losses (100,716)  (110,088)  (117,533)  (120,726)  (130,172)
Loans, net 10,085,853   9,844,484   9,737,374   9,891,288   9,920,284 
Premises, furniture and equipment, net 213,752   215,827   221,996   226,358   225,047 
Goodwill 576,005   576,005   576,005   576,005   576,005 
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 30,934   32,988   35,157   37,452   39,867 
Servicing rights, net 8,102   6,890   6,351   6,201   6,953 
Cash surrender value on life insurance 192,267   191,722   190,576   189,619   188,521 
Other real estate, net 1,422   1,927   4,744   6,314   6,236 
Other assets 310,630   246,923   237,779   246,029   236,754 
Total Assets$19,239,225  $19,274,549  $18,996,225  $18,371,006  $18,244,427 
Liabilities and Equity         
Liabilities         
Deposits:         
Demand$6,376,249  $6,495,326  $6,537,722  $6,299,289  $6,175,946 
Savings 9,236,427   8,897,909   8,416,204   8,189,223   8,179,251 
Time 1,054,008   1,024,020   1,068,317   1,126,606   1,203,854 
Total deposits 16,666,684   16,417,255   16,022,243   15,615,118   15,559,051 
Short-term borrowings 107,372   131,597   265,620   152,563   140,597 
Other borrowings 372,290   372,072   371,765   271,244   349,514 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 154,245   171,447   164,345   172,295   139,058 
Total Liabilities 17,300,591   17,092,371   16,823,973   16,211,220   16,188,220 
Stockholders' Equity         
Preferred equity 110,705   110,705   110,705   110,705   110,705 
Common stock 42,370   42,275   42,250   42,245   42,174 
Capital surplus 1,073,048   1,071,956   1,068,913   1,066,765   1,063,497 
Retained earnings 999,432   962,994   926,834   883,484   833,171 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (286,921)  (5,752)  23,550   56,587   6,660 
Total Equity 1,938,634   2,182,178   2,172,252   2,159,786   2,056,207 
Total Liabilities and Equity$19,239,225  $19,274,549  $18,996,225  $18,371,006  $18,244,427 


 
 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
 For the Quarter Ended
 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Average Balances         
Assets$19,229,972  $19,151,691  $18,608,775  $18,293,756  $17,964,723 
Loans, net of unearned 10,043,696   9,886,027   9,920,047   10,072,071   9,952,152 
Deposits 16,459,378   16,265,476   15,817,778   15,576,345   15,044,561 
Earning assets 17,757,167   17,681,917   17,123,824   16,819,978   16,460,124 
Interest bearing liabilities 10,453,400   10,207,255   9,881,350   9,871,302   9,917,159 
Common equity 2,003,499   2,061,973   2,072,593   1,980,904   1,963,674 
Total stockholders' equity 2,114,204   2,172,678   2,183,298   2,091,609   2,074,379 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,395,563   1,451,950   1,460,309   1,366,285   1,346,270 
          
Key Performance Ratios         
Annualized return on average assets 1.05%  1.03%  1.19%  1.35%  1.19%
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.69   9.15   10.32   12.07   10.49 
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.38   13.47   15.14   18.05   15.90 
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans 0.12   0.03   (0.05)  0.12   0.06 
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.08   3.08   3.30   3.37   3.44 
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.12   3.12   3.34   3.41   3.48 
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 64.65   63.86   60.38   57.11   56.61 


 
 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Common Share Data         
Book value per common share$43.14  $49.00  $48.79  $48.50  $46.13 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)$28.82  $34.59  $34.33  $33.98  $31.53 
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,369,908   42,275,264   42,250,092   42,245,452   42,173,675 
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 6.55%  7.84%  7.89%  8.08%  7.54%
          
Other Selected Trend Information          
Effective tax rate 22.32%  17.16%  19.15%  21.11%  22.50%
Full time equivalent employees 2,208   2,249   2,163   2,091   2,131 
          
Loans Held to Maturity         
Commercial and industrial$2,818,700  $2,645,085  $2,538,369  $2,518,908  $2,421,260 
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 74,065   199,883   409,247   829,175   1,155,328 
Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,266,076   2,240,334   2,135,227   1,940,134   1,837,559 
Commercial and business lending 5,158,841   5,085,302   5,082,843   5,288,217   5,414,147 
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,161,761   2,010,591   2,020,487   1,987,369   1,967,183 
Real estate construction 842,483   856,119   814,001   854,295   796,027 
Commercial real estate lending 3,004,244   2,866,710   2,834,488   2,841,664   2,763,210 
Total commercial lending 8,163,085   7,952,012   7,917,331   8,129,881   8,177,357 
Agricultural and agricultural real estate 766,443   753,753   684,670   679,608   683,969 
Residential mortgage 825,242   829,283   840,356   800,884   786,994 
Consumer 431,799   419,524   412,550   401,641   402,136 
Total loans held to maturity$10,186,569  $9,954,572  $9,854,907  $10,012,014  $10,050,456 
          
Total unfunded loan commitments$4,130,316  $3,830,219  $3,583,417  $3,433,062  $3,306,042 
          
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


 
 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans         
Balance, beginning of period$110,088  $117,533  $120,726  $130,172  $131,606 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (6,361)  (6,808)  (4,448)  (6,466)  16 
Charge-offs (4,034)  (1,953)  (1,167)  (3,497)  (2,126)
Recoveries 1,023   1,316   2,422   517   676 
Balance, end of period$100,716  $110,088  $117,533  $120,726  $130,172 
          
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments         
Balance, beginning of period$15,462  $13,967  $14,002  $14,619  $15,280 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses 617   1,495   (35)  (617)  (661)
Balance, end of period$16,079  $15,462  $13,967  $14,002  $14,619 
          
Allowance for lending related credit losses$116,795  $125,550  $131,500  $134,728  $144,791 
          
Provision for Credit Losses         
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-loans$(6,361) $(6,808) $(4,448) $(6,466) $16 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-unfunded commitments 617   1,495   (35)  (617)  (661)
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-held to maturity securities       (51)  3   (3)
Total provision (benefit) for credit losses$(5,744) $(5,313) $(4,534) $(7,080) $(648)
          
Asset Quality         
Nonaccrual loans$59,100  $69,369  $82,375  $85,268  $91,718 
Loans past due ninety days or more 246   550   861   97   171 
Other real estate owned 1,422   1,927   4,744   6,314   6,236 
Other repossessed assets 34   43   166   50   239 
Total nonperforming assets$60,802  $71,889  $88,146  $91,729  $98,364 
          
Performing troubled debt restructured loans$882  $817  $1,817  $2,122  $2,394 
          
Nonperforming Assets Activity          
Balance, beginning of period$71,889  $88,146  $91,729  $98,364  $94,970 
Net loan (charge offs)/recoveries (3,011)  (637)  1,255   (2,980)  (1,450)
New nonperforming loans 1,575   5,886   6,908   7,989   14,936 
Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (8,448)  (18,429)  (8,581)  (10,948)  (8,884)
Net OREO/repossessed assets sales proceeds and losses (1,203)  (3,077)  (3,165)  (696)  (1,208)
Balance, end of period$60,802  $71,889  $88,146  $91,729  $98,364 
          
Asset Quality Ratios         
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.58%  0.70%  0.84%  0.85%  0.91%
Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.59   0.71   0.86   0.87   0.94 
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32   0.37   0.46   0.50   0.54 
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans 0.12   0.03   (0.05)  0.12   0.06 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 0.99   1.11   1.19   1.21   1.30 
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.15   1.26   1.33   1.35   1.44 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 169.71   157.45   141.20   141.42   141.66 
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.10   0.07   0.12   0.17   0.16 
          
(1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.


   
   
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021
 Average
Balance		 Interest Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Rate
Earning Assets                 
Securities:                 
Taxable$6,501,664  $32,620 2.03% $6,730,511  $30,637 1.81% $5,693,097  $30,443 2.17%
Nontaxable(1) 1,106,951   7,851 2.88   964,712   7,082 2.91   730,565   5,700 3.16 
Total securities 7,608,615   40,471 2.16   7,695,223   37,719 1.94   6,423,662   36,143 2.28 
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 216,451   71 0.13   218,809   86 0.16   204,488   66 0.13 
Federal funds sold 11              14,020   1 0.03 
Loans:(2)                 
Commercial and industrial(1) 2,744,383   27,053 4.00   2,614,685   26,465 4.02   2,500,250   28,222 4.58 
PPP loans 132,050   4,323 13.28   302,829   8,106 10.62   992,517   10,149 4.15 
Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,243,522   21,278 3.85   2,166,768   22,007 4.03   1,778,829   19,565 4.46 
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,060,548   21,163 4.17   1,996,186   21,744 4.32   1,937,564   22,121 4.63 
Real estate construction 847,250   9,276 4.44   837,716   9,390 4.45   806,315   9,698 4.88 
Agricultural and agricultural real estate 745,348   7,006 3.81   697,521   7,089 4.03   681,279   8,051 4.79 
Residential mortgage 843,881   8,085 3.89   853,208   8,615 4.01   849,923   9,830 4.69 
Consumer 426,714   4,655 4.42   417,114   4,793 4.56   405,475   5,367 5.37 
Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (111,606)      (118,142)      (134,198)    
Net loans 9,932,090   102,839 4.20   9,767,885   108,209 4.40   9,817,954   113,003 4.67 
Total earning assets 17,757,167   143,381 3.27%  17,681,917   146,014 3.28%  16,460,124   149,213 3.68%
Nonearning Assets 1,472,805       1,469,774       1,504,599     
Total Assets$19,229,972      $19,151,691      $17,964,723     
Interest Bearing Liabilities                 
Savings$8,889,950  $2,394 0.11% $8,609,596  $2,160 0.10% $8,032,308  $2,430 0.12%
Time deposits 1,071,675   583 0.22   1,048,785   1,008 0.38   1,233,682   1,965 0.65 
Short-term borrowings 119,588   46 0.16   176,956   123 0.28   240,037   152 0.26 
Other borrowings 372,187   3,560 3.88   371,918   3,554 3.79   411,132   3,300 3.26 
Total interest bearing liabilities 10,453,400   6,583 0.26%  10,207,255   6,845 0.27%  9,917,159   7,847 0.32%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities                 
Noninterest bearing deposits 6,497,753       6,607,095       5,778,571     
Accrued interest and other liabilities 164,615       164,663       194,614     
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,662,368       6,771,758       5,973,185     
Equity 2,114,204       2,172,678       2,074,379     
Total Liabilities and Equity$19,229,972      $19,151,691      $17,964,723     
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)  $136,798     $139,169     $141,366  
Net interest spread(1)    3.01%     3.01%     3.36%
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets    3.12%     3.12%     3.48%
Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 58.87%      57.73%      60.25%    
                  
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


 
 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
 As of and For the Quarter Ended
 3/31/202212/31/20219/30/20216/30/20213/31/2021
Total Assets     
Arizona Bank & Trust$1,903,616 $1,969,184 $1,808,943 $1,645,816 $1,614,740
Bank of Blue Valley 1,419,999  1,441,980  1,460,751  1,419,003  1,425,434
Citywide Banks 2,647,931  2,696,695  2,685,554  2,611,842  2,632,199
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 2,292,161  2,235,630  1,968,612  1,990,040  1,932,234
First Bank & Trust 2,896,897  2,878,173  2,855,671  2,882,969  2,991,053
Illinois Bank & Trust 1,708,750  1,686,038  1,680,558  1,671,240  1,584,561
Minnesota Bank & Trust 877,851  865,825  872,291  955,638  995,692
New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,578,150  2,623,597  2,586,951  2,494,257  2,356,918
Premier Valley Bank 1,230,458  1,224,396  1,198,540  1,126,807  1,062,607
Rocky Mountain Bank 716,300  713,930  718,956  646,821  620,800
Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,210,498  1,224,689  1,209,954  1,252,096  1,264,009
Total Deposits     
Arizona Bank & Trust$1,732,187 $1,768,793 $1,617,732 $1,450,248 $1,453,888
Bank of Blue Valley 1,185,749  1,179,294  1,192,868  1,168,617  1,178,114
Citywide Banks 2,275,838  2,291,912  2,282,703  2,174,237  2,231,320
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,793,770  1,750,071  1,705,753  1,471,564  1,565,782
First Bank & Trust 2,454,620  2,397,350  2,367,353  2,361,391  2,427,920
Illinois Bank & Trust 1,575,274  1,496,262  1,509,847  1,512,106  1,426,426
Minnesota Bank & Trust 752,210  719,489  734,292  762,549  813,693
New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,332,574  2,308,939  2,206,099  2,195,838  2,077,304
Premier Valley Bank 1,074,076  1,051,286  988,579  963,459  896,715
Rocky Mountain Bank 648,497  640,757  602,155  568,961  549,894
Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,063,490  1,070,161  1,048,367  1,093,119  1,067,735


 
 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
 For the Quarter Ended
 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)         
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)$47,853  $47,568  $53,911  $59,593  $50,801 
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,623   1,713   1,814   1,907   1,988 
Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)$49,476  $49,281  $55,725  $61,500  $52,789 
          
Average common equity (GAAP)$2,003,499  $2,061,973  $2,072,593  $1,980,904  $1,963,674 
Less average goodwill 576,005   576,005   576,005   576,005   576,005 
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 31,931   34,018   36,279   38,614   41,399 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,395,563  $1,451,950  $1,460,309  $1,366,285  $1,346,270 
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.69%  9.15%  10.32%  12.07%  10.49%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.38%  13.47%  15.14%  18.05%  15.90%
          
 
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)         
Net Interest Income (GAAP)$134,679  $137,194  $142,543  $141,218  $139,605 
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 2,119   1,975   1,714   1,762   1,761 
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)$136,798  $139,169  $144,257  $142,980  $141,366 
          
Average earning assets$17,757,167  $17,681,917  $17,123,824  $16,819,978  $16,460,124 
          
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.08%  3.08%  3.30%  3.37%  3.44%
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.12   3.12   3.34   3.41   3.48 
Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.05   0.05   0.08   0.09   0.12 


Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)
Common equity (GAAP)$1,827,929  $2,071,473  $2,061,547  $2,049,081  $1,945,502 
Less goodwill 576,005   576,005   576,005   576,005   576,005 
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 30,934   32,988   35,157   37,452   39,867 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,220,990  $1,462,480  $1,450,385  $1,435,624  $1,329,630 
          
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,369,908   42,275,264   42,250,092   42,245,452   42,173,675 
Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP)$43.14  $49.00  $48.79  $48.50  $46.13 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)$28.82  $34.59  $34.33  $33.98  $31.53 
          
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,220,990  $1,462,480  $1,450,385  $1,435,624  $1,329,630 
          
Total assets (GAAP)$19,239,225  $19,274,549  $18,996,225  $18,371,006  $18,244,427 
Less goodwill 576,005   576,005   576,005   576,005   576,005 
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 30,934   32,988   35,157   37,452   39,867 
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)$18,632,286  $18,665,556  $18,385,063  $17,757,549  $17,628,555 
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 6.55%  7.84%  7.89%  8.08%  7.54%
          
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.


 
 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

For the Quarter Ended
3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Net interest income (GAAP)$134,679  $137,194  $142,543  $141,218  $139,605 
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 2,119   1,975   1,714   1,762   1,761 
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 136,798   139,169   144,257   142,980   141,366 
Noninterest income 34,569   32,730   32,724   33,164   30,317 
Securities (gains)/losses, net (2,872)  (1,563)  (1,535)  (2,842)  30 
Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net 283   27   (112)  (83)  110 
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (1,658)  (502)  (195)  526   (917)
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)$167,120  $169,861  $175,139  $173,745  $170,906 
          
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)$110,797  $115,386  $110,627  $103,376  $102,423 
Less:         
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,054   2,169   2,295   2,415   2,516 
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 77   2,549   2,374   1,345   35 
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 46   214   (3)  183   194 
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 576   1,989   204   210   2,928 
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP)$108,044  $108,465  $105,757  $99,223  $96,750 
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 64.65%  63.86%  60.38%  57.11%  56.61%
          
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs         
Salaries and employee benefits$340  $  $  $44  $534 
Occupancy          1   9 
Furniture and equipment       7   41   607 
Professional fees 236   1,989   145   63   670 
Advertising       11   6   156 
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net       39       
Other noninterest expenses       2   55   952 
Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs$576  $1,989  $204  $210  $2,928 
After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1)$0.01  $0.05  $  $  $0.05 
          
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
 

CONTACT:
Bryan R. McKeag
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(563) 589-1994
BMcKeag@htlf.com


 


Tags

EARNINGS Earnings Results

Related Links