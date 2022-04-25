Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ("HTLF") Reports Quarterly Results as of March 31, 2022

DUBUQUE, Iowa, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) —

Highlights and Developments

Quarterly loan growth of $357.8 million or 4%, exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans

Quarterly non-time deposit growth of $219.4 million or 1%

Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $47.9 million

Diluted earnings per common share of $1.12

Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.32% and 30-89 day loan delinquencies were 0.10% of total loans

Three Months

Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 47.9 $ 50.8 Diluted earnings per common share 1.12 1.20 Return on average assets 1.05 % 1.19 % Return on average common equity 9.69 10.49 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.38 15.90 Net interest margin 3.08 3.44 Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.12 3.48 Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 64.65 56.61

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"HTLF is off to a great start in 2022. The execution of our growth strategies and recent investments in talent and technology resulted in strong loan growth, increased fee revenue and excellent credit metrics for the first quarter." Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, HTLF





Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021:

Net income available to common stockholders of $47.9 million compared to $50.8 million, a decrease of $2.9 million or 6%.

Earnings per diluted common share of $1.12 compared to $1.20, a decrease of $0.08 or 7%.

Net interest income of $134.7 million compared to $139.6 million, a decrease of $4.9 million or 4%.

Return on average common equity was 9.69% and return on average assets was 1.05% compared to 10.49% and 1.19%.

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 14.38% compared to 15.90%.





"HTLF is off to a great start in 2022. The execution of our growth strategies and recent investments in talent and technology resulted in strong loan growth, increased fee revenue and excellent credit metrics for the first quarter," said Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer of HTLF.

Charter Consolidation Update

The HTLF Board of Directors unanimously approved a plan to consolidate its 11 separate bank charters. The consolidation project is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The remaining estimated restructuring costs of the project are approximately $17.0 million. The ongoing financial benefits from consolidation are expected to be approximately $20.0 million when the project is completed and are expected to arise from the elimination of redundancies and improved operating processes. The consolidation will also increase operating capacity to be leveraged with future growth and provide better alignment of products and services.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.08% (3.12% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.44% (3.48% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2021.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 were:

Total interest income was $141.3 million, which was a decrease of $6.2 million or 4% from $147.5 million and primarily attributable to lower yields and a reduction of PPP loan interest income. PPP loan interest income totaled $4.3 million compared to $10.1 million, which was a decrease of $5.8 million or 57%.

Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) was $143.4 million, which was a decrease of $5.8 million or 4% from $149.2 million.

Average earning assets increased $1.30 billion or 8% to $17.76 billion compared to $16.46 billion, which was primarily attributable to increases in the securities portfolio.

The average rate on earning assets decreased 41 basis points to 3.27% compared to 3.68%, which was primarily due to a shift in earning asset mix. Total average securities were 43% of total average earning assets compared to 39%.

Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 were:

Total interest expense was $6.6 million, a decrease of $1.3 million or 16% from $7.8 million, based on a decrease in the average interest rate paid, which was partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities.

The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.26% compared to 0.32%.

Average interest bearing deposits increased $695.6 million or 8% to $9.96 billion from $9.27 billion which was primarily attributable to deposit growth.

The average interest rate paid on interest bearing deposits decreased 7 basis points to 0.12% compared to 0.19%.

Average borrowings decreased $159.4 million or 24% to $491.8 million from $651.2 million, which was primarily attributable to reduced advances from the PPP lending fund used to fund PPP loans to borrowers. Average advances from the PPP lending fund were $0 compared to $143.7 million. The average interest rate paid on borrowings was 2.97% compared to 2.15%.





Net interest income changes for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 were:

Net interest income totaled $134.7 million compared to $139.6 million, which was a decrease of $4.9 million or 4%. PPP loan interest income totaled $4.3 million compared to $10.1 million, which was a decrease of $5.8 million or 57%.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $136.8 million compared to $141.4 million, which was a decrease of $4.6 million or 3%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was $34.6 million during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $30.3 million during the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $4.3 million or 14%. Significant changes within the noninterest income category for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 were:

Service charges and fees increased $1.6 million or 12% to $15.3 million from $13.7 million. Credit card revenue was $5.6 million compared to $4.3 million, which was an increase of $1.3 million or 31%.

Net security gains totaled $2.9 million compared to net losses of $30,000.

Net gains on sales of loans held for sale totaled $3.4 million compared to $6.4 million, which was a decrease of $3.0 million or 47% and was primarily attributable to a decrease of loans sold to the secondary market.

Other noninterest income totaled $3.9 million compared to $1.2 million, which was an increase of $2.8 million. Commercial swap fee income and syndication income totaled $3.0 million compared to $77,000.



Total noninterest expense was $110.8 million during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $102.4 million during the first quarter of 2021, which was an increase of $8.4 million or 8%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 were:

Salaries and employee benefits totaled $66.2 million compared to $59.1 million, which was an increase of $7.1 million or 12%. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salary and health care expenses as a result of more full time equivalent employees and normalized health care usage. Full-time equivalent employees increased 77 to 2,208 compared to 2,131.

Professional fees increased $1.7 million or 12% to $15.2 million compared to $13.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher cloud based computing expenses.

Other noninterest expenses increased $2.5 million or 22% to $14.1 million compared to $11.6 million. The following items impacted the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021: Travel and staff and customer entertainment expenses increased $651,000 to $1.1 million from $482,000. In-person meetings and events were limited in the first quarter of 2021 due to the pandemic. Credit card processing and rebate expenses increased $1.2 million or 53% to $3.5 million from $2.3 million, which was primarily attributable to increased volume.







The effective tax rate was 22.32% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 22.50% for the first quarter of 2021. The following items impacted the first quarter 2022 and 2021 tax calculations:

Solar energy tax credits of $0 compared to $97,000.

Federal low-income housing tax credits of $135,000 in each quarterly calculation.

New markets tax credits of $75,000 in each quarterly calculation.

Historic rehabilitation tax credits of $63,000 compared to $0.

Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 12.42% compared to 9.72%.

Tax benefit of $172,000 compared to $153,000 resulting from the vesting of restricted stock units.

Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $19.24 billion at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $35.3 million or less than 1% from $19.27 billion at year-end 2021. Securities represented 37% and 40% of total assets at March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $10.19 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $9.95 billion at December 31, 2021, which was an increase of $232.0 million or 2%. Excluding total PPP loans, loans increased $357.8 million or 4% during the first quarter of 2022.

Significant changes by loan category at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 included:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $73.5 million or 1% to $5.16 billion compared to $5.09 billion. PPP loans originated in 2020 ("PPP I") decreased $21.4 million or 79%. PPP loans originated in 2021 ("PPP II") decreased $104.4 million or 60%. Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $199.4 million or 4% to $5.08 billion from $4.89 billion.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $137.5 million or 5% to $3.00 billion compared to $2.87 billion.

Total deposits were $16.67 billion as of March 31, 2022, compared to $16.42 billion at December 31, 2021. Significant deposit changes by category at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 included:

Demand deposits decreased $119.1 million or 2% to $6.38 billion compared to $6.50 billion.

Savings deposits increased $338.5 million or 4% to $9.24 billion from $8.90 billion.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans

Provision benefit for credit losses for loans for the first quarter of 2022 was $6.4 million, which was a decrease of $6.4 million from provision expense of $16,000 recorded in the first quarter of 2021. The provision benefit for the first quarter of 2022 was impacted by several factors, including:

decrease in nonperforming loans of $32.5 million to $59.3 million or 0.58% of total loans compared to $91.9 million or 0.91% of total loans at March 31, 2021,

nonpass loans declined to 6.3% of total loans compared to 11.5% of total loans at March 31, 2021,

loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans fell to 0.10% compared to 0.16% at March 31, 2021, and

improved macroeconomic factors compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $100.7 million and $110.1 million at March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The following items have impacted the allowance for credit losses for loans for the three months ended March 31, 2022:

Provision benefit for the three months ended March 31, 2022, totaled $6.4 million.

Net charge offs of $3.0 million were recorded for the first three months of 2022.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $16.1 million at March 31, 2022, which was an increase of $617,000 from $15.5 million at December 31, 2021. Unfunded commitments increased $300.1 million to $4.13 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $3.83 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses

The total provision benefit for lending related credit losses was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $645,000 for the first quarter of 2021. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $116.8 million or 1.15% of total loans at March 31, 2022, compared to $125.6 million or 1.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets decreased $11.1 million or 15% to $60.8 million or 0.32% of total assets at March 31, 2022, compared to $71.9 million or 0.37% of total assets at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans were $59.3 million or 0.58% of total loans at March 31, 2022, compared to $69.9 million or 0.70% of total loans at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.10% of total loans compared to 0.07% of total loans at December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Conference Call Details

HTLF will host a conference call for shareholders, analysts and other interested parties at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To join, please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID will be provided. Direct Event online registration can be found at: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5974087. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, participants need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering. A replay will be available until April 24, 2023, by logging on to www.htlf.com.

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $19.24 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference) contains, and future oral and written statements of HTLF and its management may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF.

Any statements about HTLF's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of HTLF's operations or performance, and may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of HTLF's management. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "may", "view", "opportunity", "potential", or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of HTLF and its management. Although HTLF may make these statements based on management’s experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of HTLF to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which HTLF currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section under Item 1A of Part I of HTLF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, include, among others:

Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") Pandemic Risks, including risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and adopted by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to changes in the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, terrorist threats or acts of war;

Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF's borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values and climate and other borrower industry risks which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;

Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;

Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;

Strategic and External Risks, including economic, political and competitive forces impacting our business;

Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and

Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions.

There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect HTLF's business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses that affect HTLF’s customers and the economies where they operate. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. HTLF does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect HTLF’s financial results, is included in HTLF's filings with the SEC.

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 102,369 $ 112,439 Interest on securities: Taxable 32,620 30,443 Nontaxable 6,202 4,503 Interest on federal funds sold — 1 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 71 66 Total Interest Income 141,262 147,452 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 2,977 4,395 Interest on short-term borrowings 46 152 Interest on other borrowings 3,560 3,300 Total Interest Expense 6,583 7,847 Net Interest Income 134,679 139,605 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (5,744 ) (648 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 140,423 140,253 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 15,251 13,671 Loan servicing income 286 838 Trust fees 6,079 5,777 Brokerage and insurance commissions 869 853 Securities gains/(losses), net 2,872 (30 ) Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net (283 ) (110 ) Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 3,411 6,420 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 1,658 917 Income on bank owned life insurance 524 829 Other noninterest income 3,902 1,152 Total Noninterest Income 34,569 30,317 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 66,174 59,062 Occupancy 7,362 7,918 Furniture and equipment 3,519 3,093 Professional fees 15,156 13,490 Advertising 1,555 1,469 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,054 2,516 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 195 135 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 46 194 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 576 2,928 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 77 35 Other noninterest expenses 14,083 11,583 Total Noninterest Expense 110,797 102,423 Income Before Income Taxes 64,195 68,147 Income taxes 14,329 15,333 Net Income 49,866 52,814 Preferred dividends (2,013 ) (2,013 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 47,853 $ 50,801 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.12 $ 1.20 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,540,953 42,335,747





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 102,369 $ 107,721 $ 112,062 $ 111,915 $ 112,439 Interest on securities: Taxable 32,620 30,637 32,384 31,546 30,443 Nontaxable 6,202 5,595 4,609 4,561 4,503 Interest on federal funds sold — — — — 1 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 71 86 132 60 66 Total Interest Income 141,262 144,039 149,187 148,082 147,452 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 2,977 3,168 3,444 3,790 4,395 Interest on short-term borrowings 46 123 98 98 152 Interest on other borrowings 3,560 3,554 3,102 2,976 3,300 Total Interest Expense 6,583 6,845 6,644 6,864 7,847 Net Interest Income 134,679 137,194 142,543 141,218 139,605 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (5,744 ) (5,313 ) (4,534 ) (7,080 ) (648 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 140,423 142,507 147,077 148,298 140,253 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 15,251 15,349 15,551 15,132 13,671 Loan servicing income 286 781 784 873 838 Trust fees 6,079 6,380 6,221 6,039 5,777 Brokerage and insurance commissions 869 962 866 865 853 Securities gains/(losses), net 2,872 1,563 1,535 2,842 (30 ) Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net (283 ) (27 ) 112 83 (110 ) Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 3,411 4,151 5,281 4,753 6,420 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 1,658 502 195 (526 ) 917 Income on bank owned life insurance 524 1,056 940 937 829 Other noninterest income 3,902 2,013 1,239 2,166 1,152 Total Noninterest Income 34,569 32,730 32,724 33,164 30,317 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 66,174 63,031 60,689 57,332 59,062 Occupancy 7,362 7,282 7,366 7,399 7,918 Furniture and equipment 3,519 3,364 3,365 3,501 3,093 Professional fees 15,156 17,631 17,242 16,237 13,490 Advertising 1,555 2,218 1,921 1,649 1,469 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,054 2,169 2,295 2,415 2,516 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 195 363 78 414 135 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 46 214 (3 ) 183 194 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 576 1,989 204 210 2,928 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 77 2,549 2,374 1,345 35 Other noninterest expenses 14,083 14,576 15,096 12,691 11,583 Total Noninterest Expense 110,797 115,386 110,627 103,376 102,423 Income Before Income Taxes 64,195 59,851 69,174 78,086 68,147 Income taxes 14,329 10,271 13,250 16,481 15,333 Net Income 49,866 49,580 55,924 61,605 52,814 Preferred dividends (2,013 ) (2,012 ) (2,013 ) (2,012 ) (2,013 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 47,853 $ 47,568 $ 53,911 $ 59,593 $ 50,801 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.12 $ 1.12 $ 1.27 $ 1.41 $ 1.20 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,540,953 42,479,442 42,415,993 42,359,873 42,335,747





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 198,559 $ 163,895 $ 192,247 $ 208,702 $ 198,177 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments 406,343 271,704 135,158 240,426 269,685 Cash and cash equivalents 604,902 435,599 327,405 449,128 467,862 Time deposits in other financial institutions 2,894 2,894 3,138 3,138 3,138 Securities: Carried at fair value 7,025,243 7,530,374 7,449,936 6,543,978 6,370,495 Held to maturity, at cost, less allowance for credit losses 81,785 84,709 85,354 85,439 85,293 Other investments, at cost 82,751 82,567 83,332 76,809 74,935 Loans held for sale 22,685 21,640 37,078 33,248 43,037 Loans: Held to maturity 10,186,569 9,954,572 9,854,907 10,012,014 10,050,456 Allowance for credit losses (100,716 ) (110,088 ) (117,533 ) (120,726 ) (130,172 ) Loans, net 10,085,853 9,844,484 9,737,374 9,891,288 9,920,284 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 213,752 215,827 221,996 226,358 225,047 Goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 30,934 32,988 35,157 37,452 39,867 Servicing rights, net 8,102 6,890 6,351 6,201 6,953 Cash surrender value on life insurance 192,267 191,722 190,576 189,619 188,521 Other real estate, net 1,422 1,927 4,744 6,314 6,236 Other assets 310,630 246,923 237,779 246,029 236,754 Total Assets $ 19,239,225 $ 19,274,549 $ 18,996,225 $ 18,371,006 $ 18,244,427 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 6,376,249 $ 6,495,326 $ 6,537,722 $ 6,299,289 $ 6,175,946 Savings 9,236,427 8,897,909 8,416,204 8,189,223 8,179,251 Time 1,054,008 1,024,020 1,068,317 1,126,606 1,203,854 Total deposits 16,666,684 16,417,255 16,022,243 15,615,118 15,559,051 Short-term borrowings 107,372 131,597 265,620 152,563 140,597 Other borrowings 372,290 372,072 371,765 271,244 349,514 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 154,245 171,447 164,345 172,295 139,058 Total Liabilities 17,300,591 17,092,371 16,823,973 16,211,220 16,188,220 Stockholders' Equity Preferred equity 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 Common stock 42,370 42,275 42,250 42,245 42,174 Capital surplus 1,073,048 1,071,956 1,068,913 1,066,765 1,063,497 Retained earnings 999,432 962,994 926,834 883,484 833,171 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (286,921 ) (5,752 ) 23,550 56,587 6,660 Total Equity 1,938,634 2,182,178 2,172,252 2,159,786 2,056,207 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,239,225 $ 19,274,549 $ 18,996,225 $ 18,371,006 $ 18,244,427





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Average Balances Assets $ 19,229,972 $ 19,151,691 $ 18,608,775 $ 18,293,756 $ 17,964,723 Loans, net of unearned 10,043,696 9,886,027 9,920,047 10,072,071 9,952,152 Deposits 16,459,378 16,265,476 15,817,778 15,576,345 15,044,561 Earning assets 17,757,167 17,681,917 17,123,824 16,819,978 16,460,124 Interest bearing liabilities 10,453,400 10,207,255 9,881,350 9,871,302 9,917,159 Common equity 2,003,499 2,061,973 2,072,593 1,980,904 1,963,674 Total stockholders' equity 2,114,204 2,172,678 2,183,298 2,091,609 2,074,379 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,395,563 1,451,950 1,460,309 1,366,285 1,346,270 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.05 % 1.03 % 1.19 % 1.35 % 1.19 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.69 9.15 10.32 12.07 10.49 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.38 13.47 15.14 18.05 15.90 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans 0.12 0.03 (0.05 ) 0.12 0.06 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.08 3.08 3.30 3.37 3.44 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.12 3.12 3.34 3.41 3.48 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 64.65 63.86 60.38 57.11 56.61





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 43.14 $ 49.00 $ 48.79 $ 48.50 $ 46.13 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 28.82 $ 34.59 $ 34.33 $ 33.98 $ 31.53 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,369,908 42,275,264 42,250,092 42,245,452 42,173,675 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 6.55 % 7.84 % 7.89 % 8.08 % 7.54 % Other Selected Trend Information Effective tax rate 22.32 % 17.16 % 19.15 % 21.11 % 22.50 % Full time equivalent employees 2,208 2,249 2,163 2,091 2,131 Loans Held to Maturity Commercial and industrial $ 2,818,700 $ 2,645,085 $ 2,538,369 $ 2,518,908 $ 2,421,260 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 74,065 199,883 409,247 829,175 1,155,328 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,266,076 2,240,334 2,135,227 1,940,134 1,837,559 Commercial and business lending 5,158,841 5,085,302 5,082,843 5,288,217 5,414,147 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,161,761 2,010,591 2,020,487 1,987,369 1,967,183 Real estate construction 842,483 856,119 814,001 854,295 796,027 Commercial real estate lending 3,004,244 2,866,710 2,834,488 2,841,664 2,763,210 Total commercial lending 8,163,085 7,952,012 7,917,331 8,129,881 8,177,357 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 766,443 753,753 684,670 679,608 683,969 Residential mortgage 825,242 829,283 840,356 800,884 786,994 Consumer 431,799 419,524 412,550 401,641 402,136 Total loans held to maturity $ 10,186,569 $ 9,954,572 $ 9,854,907 $ 10,012,014 $ 10,050,456 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 4,130,316 $ 3,830,219 $ 3,583,417 $ 3,433,062 $ 3,306,042 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans Balance, beginning of period $ 110,088 $ 117,533 $ 120,726 $ 130,172 $ 131,606 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (6,361 ) (6,808 ) (4,448 ) (6,466 ) 16 Charge-offs (4,034 ) (1,953 ) (1,167 ) (3,497 ) (2,126 ) Recoveries 1,023 1,316 2,422 517 676 Balance, end of period $ 100,716 $ 110,088 $ 117,533 $ 120,726 $ 130,172 Allowance for Unfunded Commitments Balance, beginning of period $ 15,462 $ 13,967 $ 14,002 $ 14,619 $ 15,280 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 617 1,495 (35 ) (617 ) (661 ) Balance, end of period $ 16,079 $ 15,462 $ 13,967 $ 14,002 $ 14,619 Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 116,795 $ 125,550 $ 131,500 $ 134,728 $ 144,791 Provision for Credit Losses Provision (benefit) for credit losses-loans $ (6,361 ) $ (6,808 ) $ (4,448 ) $ (6,466 ) $ 16 Provision (benefit) for credit losses-unfunded commitments 617 1,495 (35 ) (617 ) (661 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses-held to maturity securities — — (51 ) 3 (3 ) Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ (5,744 ) $ (5,313 ) $ (4,534 ) $ (7,080 ) $ (648 ) Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 59,100 $ 69,369 $ 82,375 $ 85,268 $ 91,718 Loans past due ninety days or more 246 550 861 97 171 Other real estate owned 1,422 1,927 4,744 6,314 6,236 Other repossessed assets 34 43 166 50 239 Total nonperforming assets $ 60,802 $ 71,889 $ 88,146 $ 91,729 $ 98,364 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 882 $ 817 $ 1,817 $ 2,122 $ 2,394 Nonperforming Assets Activity Balance, beginning of period $ 71,889 $ 88,146 $ 91,729 $ 98,364 $ 94,970 Net loan (charge offs)/recoveries (3,011 ) (637 ) 1,255 (2,980 ) (1,450 ) New nonperforming loans 1,575 5,886 6,908 7,989 14,936 Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (8,448 ) (18,429 ) (8,581 ) (10,948 ) (8,884 ) Net OREO/repossessed assets sales proceeds and losses (1,203 ) (3,077 ) (3,165 ) (696 ) (1,208 ) Balance, end of period $ 60,802 $ 71,889 $ 88,146 $ 91,729 $ 98,364 Asset Quality Ratios Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.58 % 0.70 % 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.91 % Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.59 0.71 0.86 0.87 0.94 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32 0.37 0.46 0.50 0.54 Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans 0.12 0.03 (0.05 ) 0.12 0.06 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 0.99 1.11 1.19 1.21 1.30 Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.15 1.26 1.33 1.35 1.44 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 169.71 157.45 141.20 141.42 141.66 Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.10 0.07 0.12 0.17 0.16 (1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 6,501,664 $ 32,620 2.03 % $ 6,730,511 $ 30,637 1.81 % $ 5,693,097 $ 30,443 2.17 % Nontaxable(1) 1,106,951 7,851 2.88 964,712 7,082 2.91 730,565 5,700 3.16 Total securities 7,608,615 40,471 2.16 7,695,223 37,719 1.94 6,423,662 36,143 2.28 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 216,451 71 0.13 218,809 86 0.16 204,488 66 0.13 Federal funds sold 11 — — — — — 14,020 1 0.03 Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 2,744,383 27,053 4.00 2,614,685 26,465 4.02 2,500,250 28,222 4.58 PPP loans 132,050 4,323 13.28 302,829 8,106 10.62 992,517 10,149 4.15 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,243,522 21,278 3.85 2,166,768 22,007 4.03 1,778,829 19,565 4.46 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,060,548 21,163 4.17 1,996,186 21,744 4.32 1,937,564 22,121 4.63 Real estate construction 847,250 9,276 4.44 837,716 9,390 4.45 806,315 9,698 4.88 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 745,348 7,006 3.81 697,521 7,089 4.03 681,279 8,051 4.79 Residential mortgage 843,881 8,085 3.89 853,208 8,615 4.01 849,923 9,830 4.69 Consumer 426,714 4,655 4.42 417,114 4,793 4.56 405,475 5,367 5.37 Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (111,606 ) — — (118,142 ) — — (134,198 ) — — Net loans 9,932,090 102,839 4.20 9,767,885 108,209 4.40 9,817,954 113,003 4.67 Total earning assets 17,757,167 143,381 3.27 % 17,681,917 146,014 3.28 % 16,460,124 149,213 3.68 % Nonearning Assets 1,472,805 1,469,774 1,504,599 Total Assets $ 19,229,972 $ 19,151,691 $ 17,964,723 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 8,889,950 $ 2,394 0.11 % $ 8,609,596 $ 2,160 0.10 % $ 8,032,308 $ 2,430 0.12 % Time deposits 1,071,675 583 0.22 1,048,785 1,008 0.38 1,233,682 1,965 0.65 Short-term borrowings 119,588 46 0.16 176,956 123 0.28 240,037 152 0.26 Other borrowings 372,187 3,560 3.88 371,918 3,554 3.79 411,132 3,300 3.26 Total interest bearing liabilities 10,453,400 6,583 0.26 % 10,207,255 6,845 0.27 % 9,917,159 7,847 0.32 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 6,497,753 6,607,095 5,778,571 Accrued interest and other liabilities 164,615 164,663 194,614 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,662,368 6,771,758 5,973,185 Equity 2,114,204 2,172,678 2,074,379 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,229,972 $ 19,151,691 $ 17,964,723 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) $ 136,798 $ 139,169 $ 141,366 Net interest spread(1) 3.01 % 3.01 % 3.36 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets 3.12 % 3.12 % 3.48 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 58.87 % 57.73 % 60.25 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS As of and For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Total Assets Arizona Bank & Trust $ 1,903,616 $ 1,969,184 $ 1,808,943 $ 1,645,816 $ 1,614,740 Bank of Blue Valley 1,419,999 1,441,980 1,460,751 1,419,003 1,425,434 Citywide Banks 2,647,931 2,696,695 2,685,554 2,611,842 2,632,199 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 2,292,161 2,235,630 1,968,612 1,990,040 1,932,234 First Bank & Trust 2,896,897 2,878,173 2,855,671 2,882,969 2,991,053 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,708,750 1,686,038 1,680,558 1,671,240 1,584,561 Minnesota Bank & Trust 877,851 865,825 872,291 955,638 995,692 New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,578,150 2,623,597 2,586,951 2,494,257 2,356,918 Premier Valley Bank 1,230,458 1,224,396 1,198,540 1,126,807 1,062,607 Rocky Mountain Bank 716,300 713,930 718,956 646,821 620,800 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,210,498 1,224,689 1,209,954 1,252,096 1,264,009 Total Deposits Arizona Bank & Trust $ 1,732,187 $ 1,768,793 $ 1,617,732 $ 1,450,248 $ 1,453,888 Bank of Blue Valley 1,185,749 1,179,294 1,192,868 1,168,617 1,178,114 Citywide Banks 2,275,838 2,291,912 2,282,703 2,174,237 2,231,320 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,793,770 1,750,071 1,705,753 1,471,564 1,565,782 First Bank & Trust 2,454,620 2,397,350 2,367,353 2,361,391 2,427,920 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,575,274 1,496,262 1,509,847 1,512,106 1,426,426 Minnesota Bank & Trust 752,210 719,489 734,292 762,549 813,693 New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,332,574 2,308,939 2,206,099 2,195,838 2,077,304 Premier Valley Bank 1,074,076 1,051,286 988,579 963,459 896,715 Rocky Mountain Bank 648,497 640,757 602,155 568,961 549,894 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,063,490 1,070,161 1,048,367 1,093,119 1,067,735





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 47,853 $ 47,568 $ 53,911 $ 59,593 $ 50,801 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,623 1,713 1,814 1,907 1,988 Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 49,476 $ 49,281 $ 55,725 $ 61,500 $ 52,789 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 2,003,499 $ 2,061,973 $ 2,072,593 $ 1,980,904 $ 1,963,674 Less average goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 31,931 34,018 36,279 38,614 41,399 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,395,563 $ 1,451,950 $ 1,460,309 $ 1,366,285 $ 1,346,270 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.69 % 9.15 % 10.32 % 12.07 % 10.49 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.38 % 13.47 % 15.14 % 18.05 % 15.90 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 134,679 $ 137,194 $ 142,543 $ 141,218 $ 139,605 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 2,119 1,975 1,714 1,762 1,761 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 136,798 $ 139,169 $ 144,257 $ 142,980 $ 141,366 Average earning assets $ 17,757,167 $ 17,681,917 $ 17,123,824 $ 16,819,978 $ 16,460,124 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.08 % 3.08 % 3.30 % 3.37 % 3.44 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.12 3.12 3.34 3.41 3.48 Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.09 0.12





Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) Common equity (GAAP) $ 1,827,929 $ 2,071,473 $ 2,061,547 $ 2,049,081 $ 1,945,502 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 30,934 32,988 35,157 37,452 39,867 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,220,990 $ 1,462,480 $ 1,450,385 $ 1,435,624 $ 1,329,630 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,369,908 42,275,264 42,250,092 42,245,452 42,173,675 Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 43.14 $ 49.00 $ 48.79 $ 48.50 $ 46.13 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 28.82 $ 34.59 $ 34.33 $ 33.98 $ 31.53 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,220,990 $ 1,462,480 $ 1,450,385 $ 1,435,624 $ 1,329,630 Total assets (GAAP) $ 19,239,225 $ 19,274,549 $ 18,996,225 $ 18,371,006 $ 18,244,427 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 30,934 32,988 35,157 37,452 39,867 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 18,632,286 $ 18,665,556 $ 18,385,063 $ 17,757,549 $ 17,628,555 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 6.55 % 7.84 % 7.89 % 8.08 % 7.54 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)



For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 134,679 $ 137,194 $ 142,543 $ 141,218 $ 139,605 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 2,119 1,975 1,714 1,762 1,761 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 136,798 139,169 144,257 142,980 141,366 Noninterest income 34,569 32,730 32,724 33,164 30,317 Securities (gains)/losses, net (2,872 ) (1,563 ) (1,535 ) (2,842 ) 30 Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net 283 27 (112 ) (83 ) 110 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (1,658 ) (502 ) (195 ) 526 (917 ) Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 167,120 $ 169,861 $ 175,139 $ 173,745 $ 170,906 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 110,797 $ 115,386 $ 110,627 $ 103,376 $ 102,423 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,054 2,169 2,295 2,415 2,516 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 77 2,549 2,374 1,345 35 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 46 214 (3 ) 183 194 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 576 1,989 204 210 2,928 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 108,044 $ 108,465 $ 105,757 $ 99,223 $ 96,750 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 64.65 % 63.86 % 60.38 % 57.11 % 56.61 % Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs Salaries and employee benefits $ 340 $ — $ — $ 44 $ 534 Occupancy — — — 1 9 Furniture and equipment — — 7 41 607 Professional fees 236 1,989 145 63 670 Advertising — — 11 6 156 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net — — 39 — — Other noninterest expenses — — 2 55 952 Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 576 $ 1,989 $ 204 $ 210 $ 2,928 After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ — $ — $ 0.05 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

CONTACT:

Bryan R. McKeag

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

(563) 589-1994

BMcKeag@htlf.com









