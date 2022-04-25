Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURNABY, British Columbia, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company today announced that Xenon’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit Date/Location: April 26-27, 2022 in Miami, FL (one-on-one investor meetings only) Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference 2022 Date/Location:

May 2-3, 2022 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, ON Presentation: Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Time: 11:30 am Eastern Time 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference Date/Location: May 17-18, 2022 at the InterContinental Barclay in New York, NY Fireside Chat: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time

Details on company presentations and webcasts can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon’s website at investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:

Jodi Regts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: 604.484.3353

Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com