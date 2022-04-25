Cognition Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Results Demonstrating Therapeutic Potential for Sigma-2 Receptor Modulators in Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical stage neuroscience company developing drugs that treat age-related degenerative diseases of the central nervous system and retina, will be presenting a poster at the annual meeting of The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) summarizing preclinical results showing that sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor modulators protect RPE cells and normalize key homeostatic processes disrupted in dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Cognition plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study for CT1812, the company’s lead σ-2 receptor modulator, in patients with dry AMD.

Oxidative stress and toxic proteins such as amyloid-beta (Aβ) oligomers have been implicated in the progression of dry AMD. These stressors have been shown to disrupt key processes in the cells of the retinal pigmented epithelium (RPE), a single layer of cells that acts as a blood-retinal barrier and supports the health and function of photoreceptors, the specialized neuroepithelial cells that capture and convey visual information to the brain.

Poster details:

Title: Sigma-2 receptor modulators rescue POS trafficking deficits in RPE cell-based models of dry AMD Authors: Evi Malagise, Eloise Keeling, Nicole Knezovich, Lora Waybright, Emily Watto, Anthony O. Caggiano, J. Arjuna Ratnayaka, Mary E. Hamby Date/Time: May 3, 2022; 3:30-5:30pm MT

ARVO 2022 will be held in-person in Denver, CO from May 1-4, 2022 and virtually from May 11-12, 2022. Cognition will be hosting a booth (#3126) during the live and virtual meetings where additional information will be made available on the company’s planned Phase 2 program in dry AMD.

About Dry AMD

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of irreversible central vision loss in the world, affecting approximately 190 million people. Dry AMD, one of two forms of AMD, is common among people over 50 and is caused by a degeneration and thinning of the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision. The gradual loss of central vision associated with dry AMD can present limitations on reading and driving. As the disease progresses, loss of retinal cells results in permanent vision loss known as geographic atrophy (GA). In about 10% of AMD, the disease progresses to neovascular (wet) AMD, in which abnormal blood vessels grow beneath the retina, leak fluid and damage the retina, causing permanent vision loss.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

