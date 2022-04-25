FormFactor Earns Intel’s 2022 EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award

LIVERMORE, Calif., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, announced today that it has earned Intel’s EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award. The award recognizes FormFactor’s dedication to excellence, partnership, inclusion, and continuous quality improvement, achieving a level of performance that consistently exceeds Intel’s expectations.



“As one of only 26 Distinguished Supplier Award recipients across the Intel global supply chain, FormFactor has been crucial to Intel’s success while offering agility and flexibility during the ongoing volatile supply chain environment,” said Keyvan Esfarjani, EVP and Chief Global Operations Officer at Intel. “They have provided exceptional collaboration and commitment toward safety, quality, diversity & inclusion, and exceeded our expectations in support of Intel’s supply chain operational excellence. Earning this award speaks to their dedication to Intel values and their partnership.”

“We’re proud to have Intel recognize our commitment to excellence,” said Mike Slessor, CEO at FormFactor. “We strive to be a supplier that exceeds our customers’ expectations, and this award reflects our commitment to continuously improve in all areas of supplier performance.”

Of the thousands of Intel suppliers around the world, only a few hundred qualify to participate in the EPIC Supplier Program. The EPIC Distinguished Award is the second-highest honor a supplier can achieve. In 2022, only 26 suppliers in the Intel supply chain network earned this award.

To qualify for an Intel EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award, suppliers must exceed expectations, meet aggressive performance goals, and score 80 percent or higher in performance assessments throughout the year. Suppliers must also meet 80 percent or more of their improvement plan deliverables and demonstrate formidable quality and business systems.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

