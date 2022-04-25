The Vita Coco Company to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 547-1866 or for international callers by dialing (224) 619-3907, conference ID 9653839. A replay of the conference call will be available through May 25, 2022 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or for international callers by dialing (404) 537-3406, conference ID 9653839. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by co-CEO Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

The company is a B Corp™ and is incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation.

