Coral Springs, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Whats New Market Watch is reporting on All Year Cooling's internal financing options.

All Year Cooling has established a connection with three different financing companies to offer more payment options to those who may need help. Customers no longer have to worry about having the money to get an AC repaired or replaced. Financing options are easy to apply for and only take a few minutes, with high approval rates overall.



Everyone has their own unique financial situation. When working only with a personal bank, they might not be approved for bank financing when seeking to repair an AC. Even if they do make an approval, it can sometimes take days.



The three companies they are partnered with all know that speed is crucial when getting an AC fixed. The longer people have to wait, the more they suffer from a lack of air-conditioning. The approval process is quick and easy.



The trio of companies includes Synchrony Financing, Ygrene Financing, and FTL Financing. It is important to note that even though the financing is advertised directly on the All Year Cooling website, everything is handled by a third party. People must make payments through the three companies directly once the time comes.



With a customer base in South Florida, it’s particularly important to get any air conditioner issues fixed as soon as possible. Not everyone has the funds to get the process started right away. All Year Cooling provides financing options for everyone, so that lack of funds is no longer an issue.



It is also wise to look at alternative payment options beyond internal financing. Paying out-of-pocket is always the most cost-efficient solution, as it allows people to avoid paying any interest fees. Some people with great credit also have the chance to land a great interest rate through bank financing.



Anyone curious about taking a closer look at the financing options from All Year Cooling can visit their website. It’s recommended that people check out all three of their financing options or walk through them with a customer service representative from All Year Cooling to compare the options.



All Year Cooling is a South Florida-based air conditioner installation, maintenance, and repair company. They first started in 1973, expanding to serve St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Their team is led by Tommy Smith; they are all about offering fast services to get people up and running again.

