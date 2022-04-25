NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces First Quarter Net Income of $39.1 Million ($0.90 Per Diluted Common Share)

NORWICH, N.Y., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income of $39.1 million, or $0.90 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $39.8 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021 and $37.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest income recognized in the first quarter of 2022 from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) was approximately $2.0 million, compared to $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, and $7.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflective of significantly higher levels of loan forgiveness in the prior year. Excluding the impact of PPP loan income recognition, net interest income in the first quarter of 2022 improved in comparison to the first quarter of 2021 and the linked fourth quarter of 2021 due to solid organic loan growth, productive incremental deployment of excess liquidity into investment securities, and lower costs of deposits. Noninterest income grew to $42.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 15.2% from the first quarter of 2021, and 3.8% higher than the fourth quarter of 2021. Quarterly operating expenses of $72.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 were 6.3% above the first quarter of the prior year, and seasonally 3.9% lower than the linked fourth quarter of 2021. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net benefit of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, and a provision of $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
CEO Comments
“We are extremely pleased with our first quarter results, including 11% annualized loan growth, deposit growth and continued strong performances by our fee-based businesses. Our customers have navigated this difficult operating environment and have grown their businesses, and we have been there to help them,” said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “Our asset quality is excellent, with historically low levels of net charge-offs and nonperforming assets. We recently received two powerful affirmations of our team and their commitment to our customers. NBT Bank was named one of Forbes World’s Best Banks for 2022, and we are the highest ranked bank based in New York State. In the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, NBT Bank ranked #2 in the New York Tri-State Region, which includes New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.”
First Quarter Financial Highlights
|Net Income
|
|Net Interest Income / NIM
|
|Noninterest Income
|
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)
|
|Loans and Credit Quality
|
|Capital
|
Loans
- Period end total loans were $7.6 billion at March 31, 2022 and $7.5 billion at December 31, 2021.
- Excluding PPP loans, period end loans increased $202 million from December 31, 2021. Commercial and industrial loans increased $59.6 million to $1.2 billion; commercial real estate loans increased $54.2 million to $2.7 billion; and total consumer loans increased $87.8 million to $3.7 billion.
- Total PPP loans as of March 31, 2022 were $51 million (net of unamortized fees) with 90% of the original $836 million forgiven through the first quarter of 2022. The following PPP loan activity occurred during the first quarter of 2022:
- $48.4 million of loans forgiven
- $2.0 million of interest and fees recognized into interest income, compared to $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021
- Commercial line of credit utilization rate was 23% at March 31, 2022 compared to 21% at December 31, 2021 and 22% at March 31, 2021.
Deposits
- Total deposits at March 31, 2022 were $10.5 billion, compared to $10.2 billion at December 31, 2021, driven by increases in savings and money market deposit accounts primarily due to seasonal municipal inflows during the quarter.
- Loan to deposit ratio was 73.1% at March 31, 2022, compared to 73.3% at December 31, 2021.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
- Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $80.3 million, which was down $4.8 million, or 5.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 and up $1.3 million, or 1.6%, from the first quarter of 2021. PPP income of $2.0 million was $5.6 million lower in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter, partly offset by a $1.1 million increase in interest income on securities.
- The NIM on a FTE basis for the first quarter of 2022 was 2.95%, down 13 bps from the fourth quarter of 2021 and down 22 bps from the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP interest and fees and excess liquidity from each quarter, the NIM decreased 2 bps from the prior quarter primarily due to a 3 bp decrease in earning asset yields partially offset by a 1 bp decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net impact of income from PPP loans and excess liquidity negatively impacted the NIM by 22 bps in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a negative 11 bps impact in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Earning asset yields for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were down 14 bps from the prior quarter and down 29 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Earning assets grew $71.9 million, or 0.7%, from the prior quarter and grew $948.0 million, or 9.3%, from the same quarter in the prior year. The following are highlights comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the prior quarter:
- The average balance of investment securities increased $204.0 million and yields increased 9 bps.
- Investment of excess liquidity resulted in a $155.5 million decrease in the average balances of short-term interest-bearing accounts with a yield of 0.17%.
- Loan yields decreased 25 bps to 3.95% for the quarter. Excluding PPP loans, loan yields declined 1 bp from the prior quarter.
- Total cost of deposits was 0.07% for the first quarter of 2022, down 1 bp from the prior quarter and down 7 bps from the same period in the prior year.
- The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 0.23%, down 1 bp compared to the prior quarter of 0.24% and down 11 bps from the first quarter of 2021 of 0.34%.
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
- Net charge-offs to total average loans of 14 bps compared to 22 bps in the prior quarter and 12 bps (13 bps excluding PPP loans) in the first quarter of 2021.
- Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.23% compared to 0.27% (0.28% excluding PPP loans) at December 31, 2021 and 0.41% (0.43% excluding PPP loans) at March 31, 2021.
- Provision expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $0.6 million with net charge-offs of $2.6 million. Provision expense was $2.5 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2021 and $3.4 million higher than the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in provision expense from the prior quarter was driven by generally positive changes in macro-economic forecasts and a lower level of charge-offs, partly offset by providing for loan growth. The increase in provision expense from the first quarter of 2021 was meaningfully influenced by positive year-over-year changes in the economic forecast, loan growth and the resultant required level of allowance for loan losses.
- The allowance for loan losses was $90.0 million, or 1.18% loans (1.18% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) of total at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.23% (1.24% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) of total loans at December 31, 2021 and 1.38% (1.48% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) of total loans at March 31, 2021. The decrease in the level of allowance for loan losses was primarily due to the positive impact the forecasted improving economic conditions had on expected credit losses partly offset by the increase in loan balances.
- The reserve for unfunded loan commitments decreased to $4.8 million at March 31, 2022 compared to the prior quarter at $5.1 million.
Noninterest Income
- Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $42.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, up $1.7 million from the prior quarter and up $6.3 million from the prior year quarter.
- Service charges on deposit accounts were comparable to the prior quarter and higher than the first quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the Company made adjustments to customer non-sufficient funds processing practices and expects, once fully implemented, these adjustments to reduce service charge fee income by approximately $0.5 million per quarter.
- Card services income was comparable to the prior quarter and higher than the first quarter of 2021 due to increased volume. As discussed in previous quarters, the Company will be subject to the provisions of the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act beginning in the third quarter of 2022, which it estimates will reduce quarterly debit card interchange income by approximately $3.7 million.
- Retirement plan administration fees were higher than the prior quarter and higher than the first quarter of 2021 driven by higher activity-based fees, continued organic growth as well as the impact of positive equity market returns over the past year.
- Wealth management fees were comparable to the prior quarter and higher than the first quarter of 2021 aided by market performance and additional new customers.
Noninterest Expense
- Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was down 3.9% from the previous quarter and up 6.3% from the first quarter of 2021.
- Salaries and benefits increased from the prior quarter due to seasonally higher payroll taxes and stock-based compensation expenses, partly offset by two less payroll days, and increased from the first quarter of 2021 due to increased salaries and wages including merit pay increases and higher levels of incentive compensation.
- Professional fees and outside services expense were lower than the prior quarter and higher than the first quarter of 2021 due to timing of costs associated with several digital and other technology-related initiatives.
- Loan collection and other real estate owned were lower than the prior quarter due to the gain on the sale of a property in the first quarter of 2022 and a write-down of a property in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Other expenses declined from the linked fourth quarter of 2021 due principally to the seasonal timing of certain items.
Income Taxes
- The effective tax rate was 22.2% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 22.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 21.9% for the first quarter of 2021.
Capital
- Capital ratios remain strong with tangible common equity to tangible assets1 at 7.70%. Tangible book value per share2 was $21.25 at March 31, 2022, $22.26 at December 31, 2021 and $20.71 at March 31, 2021.
- Stockholder’s equity decreased $48 million driven by the $68 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income due to the change in the market value of securities available for sale, dividends declared of $12 million and the repurchase of common stock of $8 million, partly offset by net income of $39 million.
- March 31, 2022, CET1 capital ratio of 12.23%, leverage ratio of 9.52% and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.64%.
Stock Repurchase
- The Company purchased 217,100 shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2022 at a weighted average price of $37.55 including commissions. The repurchase program under which these shares were purchased expires on December 31, 2023. The Company purchased 182,900 shares of common stock during the month of April 2022 at a weighted average price of $35.88 including commissions.
Other Events
- On April 1, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of Cleveland Hauswirth Investment Management (“CH”). CH is a Registered Investment Advisor located in Milwaukee, WI with $150 million in assets under management that provides investment advice and fiduciary services to individual and corporate retirement plan clients.
|NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Selected Financial Data
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
|2022
|2021
|1st Q
|4th Q
|3rd Q
|2nd Q
|1st Q
|Profitability:
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.91
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|43,385,451
|43,574,539
|43,631,497
|43,792,940
|43,889,889
|Return on average assets3
|1.32
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.46
|%
|Return on average equity3
|12.78
|%
|11.89
|%
|12.04
|%
|13.42
|%
|13.57
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity1 3
|16.87
|%
|15.70
|%
|15.97
|%
|17.93
|%
|18.24
|%
|Net interest margin1 3
|2.95
|%
|3.08
|%
|2.88
|%
|3.00
|%
|3.17
|%
|2022
|2021
|1st Q
|4th Q
|3rd Q
|2nd Q
|1st Q
|Balance sheet data:
|Short-term interest-bearing accounts
|$
|913,315
|$
|1,111,296
|$
|1,131,074
|$
|883,758
|$
|972,195
|Securities available for sale
|1,662,697
|1,687,361
|1,576,030
|1,534,733
|1,387,028
|Securities held to maturity
|895,005
|733,210
|683,103
|622,351
|592,999
|Net loans
|7,559,826
|7,406,459
|7,473,442
|7,419,127
|7,528,459
|Total assets
|12,147,833
|12,012,111
|11,994,411
|11,574,947
|11,537,253
|Total deposits
|10,461,623
|10,234,469
|10,195,178
|9,785,257
|9,815,930
|Total borrowings
|278,788
|311,476
|313,311
|304,110
|308,766
|Total liabilities
|10,945,583
|10,761,658
|10,752,954
|10,349,891
|10,346,272
|Stockholders' equity
|1,202,250
|1,250,453
|1,241,457
|1,225,056
|1,190,981
|Capital:
|Equity to assets
|9.90
|%
|10.41
|%
|10.35
|%
|10.58
|%
|10.32
|%
|Tangible equity ratio1
|7.70
|%
|8.20
|%
|8.13
|%
|8.28
|%
|8.00
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|27.96
|$
|28.97
|$
|28.65
|$
|28.19
|$
|27.43
|Tangible book value per share2
|$
|21.25
|$
|22.26
|$
|21.95
|$
|21.50
|$
|20.71
|Leverage ratio
|9.52
|%
|9.41
|%
|9.47
|%
|9.40
|%
|9.60
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|12.23
|%
|12.25
|%
|12.20
|%
|12.12
|%
|12.13
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|13.39
|%
|13.43
|%
|13.39
|%
|13.34
|%
|13.38
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|15.64
|%
|15.73
|%
|15.74
|%
|15.78
|%
|15.92
|%
|Common stock price (end of period)
|$
|36.13
|$
|38.52
|$
|36.12
|$
|35.97
|$
|39.90
|NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|1st Q
|4th Q
|3rd Q
|2nd Q
|1st Q
|Asset quality:
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|25,812
|$
|30,285
|$
|35,737
|$
|40,550
|$
|43,399
|90 days past due and still accruing
|1,944
|2,458
|2,940
|2,575
|2,155
|Total nonperforming loans
|27,756
|32,743
|38,677
|43,125
|45,554
|Other real estate owned
|-
|167
|859
|798
|1,318
|Total nonperforming assets
|27,756
|32,910
|39,536
|43,923
|46,872
|Allowance for loan losses
|90,000
|92,000
|93,000
|98,500
|105,000
|Asset quality ratios (total):
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.18
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.38
|%
|Total nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.36
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.60
|%
|Total nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.23
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.41
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans
|324.25
|%
|280.98
|%
|240.45
|%
|228.41
|%
|230.50
|%
|Past due loans to total loans4
|0.24
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.22
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans3
|0.14
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.12
|%
|Asset quality ratios (excluding paycheck protection program):
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.18
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.48
|%
|Total nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.37
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.64
|%
|Total nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.23
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.43
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans
|324.24
|%
|280.96
|%
|240.42
|%
|228.36
|%
|230.44
|%
|Past due loans to total loans4
|0.25
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.23
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans3
|0.14
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.13
|%
|2022
|2021
|1st Q
|4th Q
|3rd Q
|2nd Q
|1st Q
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment:
|Commercial & industrial
|0.66
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.83
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.20
|%
|Commercial real estate
|0.79
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.93
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.48
|%
|Paycheck protection program
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|Residential real estate
|0.88
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.03
|%
|Auto
|0.76
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.78
|%
|Other consumer
|4.14
|%
|4.49
|%
|4.57
|%
|4.27
|%
|4.34
|%
|Total
|1.18
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.38
|%
|Total excluding PPP loans
|1.18
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.48
|%
|2022
|2021
|Loans by line of business:
|1st Q
|4th Q
|3rd Q
|2nd Q
|1st Q
|Commercial
|$
|1,214,834
|$
|1,155,240
|$
|1,148,176
|$
|1,159,591
|$
|1,141,594
|Commercial real estate
|2,709,611
|2,655,367
|2,638,762
|2,585,421
|2,567,536
|Paycheck protection program
|50,977
|101,222
|276,195
|359,738
|536,494
|Residential real estate mortgages
|1,584,551
|1,571,232
|1,549,684
|1,512,354
|1,478,216
|Indirect auto
|890,643
|859,454
|873,860
|899,324
|913,083
|Specialty lending
|835,546
|778,291
|692,919
|602,585
|577,509
|Home equity
|319,180
|330,357
|339,316
|351,469
|369,633
|Other consumer
|44,484
|47,296
|47,530
|47,145
|49,394
|Total loans
|$
|7,649,826
|$
|7,498,459
|$
|7,566,442
|$
|7,517,627
|$
|7,633,459
|PPP income recognized
|$
|1,976
|$
|7,545
|$
|2,861
|$
|4,732
|$
|6,171
|PPP unamortized fees
|$
|1,629
|$
|3,420
|$
|10,536
|$
|12,576
|$
|14,240
|NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|Assets
|2022
|2021
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|180,865
|$
|157,775
|Short-term interest-bearing accounts
|913,315
|1,111,296
|Equity securities, at fair value
|32,554
|33,550
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|1,662,697
|1,687,361
|Securities held to maturity (fair value $851,635 and $735,260, respectively)
|895,005
|733,210
|Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|25,005
|25,098
|Loans held for sale
|263
|830
|Loans
|7,649,826
|7,498,459
|Less allowance for loan losses
|90,000
|92,000
|Net loans
|$
|7,559,826
|$
|7,406,459
|Premises and equipment, net
|71,030
|72,093
|Goodwill
|280,541
|280,541
|Intangible assets, net
|8,291
|8,927
|Bank owned life insurance
|228,979
|228,238
|Other assets
|289,462
|266,733
|Total assets
|$
|12,147,833
|$
|12,012,111
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Demand (noninterest bearing)
|$
|3,751,268
|$
|3,689,556
|Savings, NOW and money market
|6,222,378
|6,043,441
|Time
|487,977
|501,472
|Total deposits
|$
|10,461,623
|$
|10,234,469
|Short-term borrowings
|65,022
|97,795
|Long-term debt
|13,971
|13,995
|Subordinated debt, net
|98,599
|98,490
|Junior subordinated debt
|101,196
|101,196
|Other liabilities
|205,172
|215,713
|Total liabilities
|$
|10,945,583
|$
|10,761,658
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|1,202,250
|$
|1,250,453
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|12,147,833
|$
|12,012,111
|NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
|2022
|2021
|1st Q
|4th Q
|3rd Q
|2nd Q
|1st Q
|Interest, fee and dividend income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|73,343
|$
|79,470
|$
|72,817
|$
|74,795
|$
|75,093
|Securities available for sale
|6,840
|6,101
|5,898
|5,762
|5,544
|Securities held to maturity
|3,493
|3,097
|2,976
|3,096
|3,382
|Other
|525
|639
|524
|391
|291
|Total interest, fee and dividend income
|$
|84,201
|$
|89,307
|$
|82,215
|$
|84,044
|$
|84,310
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|$
|1,842
|$
|2,132
|$
|2,548
|$
|2,862
|$
|3,172
|Short-term borrowings
|16
|28
|28
|32
|70
|Long-term debt
|87
|88
|89
|88
|124
|Subordinated debt
|1,359
|1,360
|1,359
|1,359
|1,359
|Junior subordinated debt
|549
|518
|517
|525
|530
|Total interest expense
|$
|3,853
|$
|4,126
|$
|4,541
|$
|4,866
|$
|5,255
|Net interest income
|$
|80,348
|$
|85,181
|$
|77,674
|$
|79,178
|$
|79,055
|Provision for loan losses
|596
|3,097
|(3,342
|)
|(5,216
|)
|(2,796
|)
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|$
|79,752
|$
|82,084
|$
|81,016
|$
|84,394
|$
|81,851
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|$
|3,688
|$
|3,804
|$
|3,489
|$
|3,028
|$
|3,027
|Card services income
|8,695
|8,847
|9,101
|9,184
|7,550
|Retirement plan administration fees
|13,279
|11,816
|10,495
|9,779
|10,098
|Wealth management
|8,640
|8,619
|8,783
|8,406
|7,910
|Insurance services
|3,788
|3,394
|3,720
|3,508
|3,461
|Bank owned life insurance income
|1,654
|1,629
|1,548
|1,659
|1,381
|Net securities (losses) gains
|(179
|)
|(2
|)
|(100
|)
|201
|467
|Other
|3,094
|3,004
|3,293
|3,551
|3,144
|Total noninterest income
|$
|42,659
|$
|41,111
|$
|40,329
|$
|39,316
|$
|37,038
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|45,508
|$
|44,118
|$
|44,190
|$
|42,671
|$
|41,601
|Technology and data services
|8,547
|8,563
|8,421
|8,841
|8,892
|Occupancy
|6,793
|6,635
|6,154
|6,370
|6,889
|Professional fees and outside services
|4,276
|4,903
|3,784
|4,030
|3,589
|Office supplies and postage
|1,424
|1,528
|1,364
|1,615
|1,499
|FDIC expense
|802
|798
|772
|663
|808
|Advertising
|654
|1,019
|583
|468
|451
|Amortization of intangible assets
|636
|651
|663
|682
|812
|Loan collection and other real estate owned, net
|384
|956
|706
|663
|590
|Other
|3,119
|5,934
|6,232
|5,416
|2,757
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|72,143
|$
|75,105
|$
|72,869
|$
|71,419
|$
|67,888
|Income before income tax expense
|$
|50,268
|$
|48,090
|$
|48,476
|$
|52,291
|$
|51,001
|Income tax expense
|11,142
|10,780
|11,043
|11,995
|11,155
|Net income
|$
|39,126
|$
|37,310
|$
|37,433
|$
|40,296
|$
|39,846
|Earnings Per Share
|Basic
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.91
|Diluted
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.91
|NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Average Quarterly Balance Sheets
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|Average Balance
|Yield / Rates
|Average Balance
|Yield / Rates
|Average Balance
|Yield / Rates
|Average Balance
|Yield / Rates
|Average Balance
|Yield / Rates
|Q1 - 2022
|Q4 - 2021
|Q3 - 2021
|Q2 - 2021
|Q1 - 2021
|Assets
|Short-term interest-bearing accounts
|$
|990,319
|0.17
|%
|$
|1,145,794
|0.16
|%
|$
|1,014,120
|0.16
|%
|$
|974,034
|0.09
|%
|$
|587,358
|0.09
|%
|Securities - taxable
|2,284,578
|1.67
|%
|2,081,796
|1.57
|%
|1,923,700
|1.63
|%
|1,864,542
|1.69
|%
|1,768,945
|1.82
|%
|Securities - tax exempt
|258,513
|1.84
|%
|257,320
|1.85
|%
|246,685
|1.97
|%
|193,108
|2.59
|%
|184,842
|2.76
|%
|FRB and FHLB stock
|25,026
|1.98
|%
|25,149
|2.74
|%
|25,154
|1.91
|%
|25,115
|2.67
|%
|25,606
|2.45
|%
|Loans1 6
|7,530,674
|3.95
|%
|7,507,165
|4.20
|%
|7,517,839
|3.84
|%
|7,574,272
|3.96
|%
|7,574,337
|4.02
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|11,089,110
|3.09
|%
|$
|11,017,224
|3.23
|%
|$
|10,727,498
|3.05
|%
|$
|10,631,071
|3.18
|%
|$
|10,141,088
|3.38
|%
|Other assets
|947,578
|982,136
|1,019,797
|971,681
|960,994
|Total assets
|$
|12,036,688
|$
|11,999,360
|$
|11,747,295
|$
|11,602,752
|$
|11,102,082
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Money market deposit accounts
|$
|2,720,338
|0.15
|%
|$
|2,678,477
|0.16
|%
|$
|2,580,570
|0.19
|%
|$
|2,605,767
|0.21
|%
|$
|2,484,120
|0.23
|%
|NOW deposit accounts
|1,583,091
|0.05
|%
|1,551,846
|0.05
|%
|1,442,678
|0.05
|%
|1,454,751
|0.05
|%
|1,358,955
|0.05
|%
|Savings deposits
|1,794,549
|0.03
|%
|1,725,004
|0.05
|%
|1,691,539
|0.05
|%
|1,660,722
|0.05
|%
|1,547,983
|0.05
|%
|Time deposits
|494,632
|0.40
|%
|537,875
|0.46
|%
|565,216
|0.62
|%
|591,147
|0.75
|%
|615,343
|0.93
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|$
|6,592,610
|0.11
|%
|$
|6,493,202
|0.13
|%
|$
|6,280,003
|0.16
|%
|$
|6,312,387
|0.18
|%
|$
|6,006,401
|0.21
|%
|Federal funds purchased
|-
|-
|65
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Repurchase agreements
|$
|72,768
|0.09
|%
|97,389
|0.11
|%
|99,703
|0.11
|%
|95,226
|0.13
|%
|109,904
|0.16
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,278
|2.00
|%
|Long-term debt
|13,979
|2.52
|%
|14,004
|2.49
|%
|14,029
|2.52
|%
|14,053
|2.51
|%
|19,913
|2.53
|%
|Subordinated debt, net
|98,531
|5.59
|%
|98,422
|5.48
|%
|98,311
|5.48
|%
|98,204
|5.55
|%
|98,095
|5.62
|%
|Junior subordinated debt
|101,196
|2.20
|%
|101,196
|2.03
|%
|101,196
|2.03
|%
|101,196
|2.08
|%
|101,196
|2.12
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|6,879,084
|0.23
|%
|$
|6,804,279
|0.24
|%
|$
|6,593,242
|0.27
|%
|$
|6,621,066
|0.29
|%
|$
|6,340,787
|0.34
|%
|Demand deposits
|3,710,124
|3,719,070
|3,676,883
|3,542,176
|3,319,024
|Other liabilities
|206,292
|231,260
|244,125
|235,536
|250,991
|Stockholders' equity
|1,241,188
|1,244,751
|1,233,045
|1,203,974
|1,191,280
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|12,036,688
|$
|11,999,360
|$
|11,747,295
|$
|11,602,752
|$
|11,102,082
|Interest rate spread
|2.86
|%
|2.99
|%
|2.78
|%
|2.89
|%
|3.04
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)1
|2.95
|%
|3.08
|%
|2.88
|%
|3.00
|%
|3.17
|%
|1
|The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release:
|Non-GAAP measures
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")
|2022
|2021
|1st Q
|4th Q
|3rd Q
|2nd Q
|1st Q
|Net income
|39,126
|37,310
|37,433
|40,296
|39,846
|Income tax expense
|11,142
|10,780
|11,043
|11,995
|11,155
|Provision for loan losses
|596
|3,097
|(3,342
|)
|(5,216
|)
|(2,796
|)
|FTE adjustment
|285
|292
|298
|299
|302
|Net securities losses (gains)
|179
|2
|100
|(201
|)
|(467
|)
|Provision for unfunded loan commitments reserve
|(260
|)
|(250
|)
|(470
|)
|(80
|)
|(500
|)
|Nonrecurring expense
|(172
|)
|250
|2,288
|1,880
|-
|PPNR
|$
|50,896
|$
|51,481
|$
|47,350
|$
|48,973
|$
|47,540
|Average assets
|$
|12,036,688
|$
|11,999,360
|$
|11,747,295
|$
|11,602,757
|$
|11,102,082
|Return on average assets3
|1.32
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.46
|%
|PPNR return on average assets3
|1.71
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.69
|%
|1.74
|%
|PPNR is a Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the underlying operating results of the Company excluding the volatility in the provision for loan losses, net securities gains (losses) and non-recurring income and/or expense.
|FTE adjustment
|2022
|2021
|1st Q
|4th Q
|3rd Q
|2nd Q
|1st Q
|Net interest income
|$
|80,348
|$
|85,181
|$
|77,674
|$
|79,178
|$
|79,055
|Add: FTE adjustment
|285
|292
|298
|299
|302
|Net interest income (FTE)
|$
|80,633
|$
|85,473
|$
|77,972
|$
|79,477
|$
|79,357
|Average earning assets
|$
|11,089,110
|$
|11,017,224
|$
|10,727,498
|$
|10,631,071
|$
|10,141,088
|Net interest margin (FTE)3
|2.95
|%
|3.08
|%
|2.88
|%
|3.00
|%
|3.17
|%
|Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to a FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.
|1
|The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release:
|Non-GAAP measures
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|2022
|2021
|1st Q
|4th Q
|3rd Q
|2nd Q
|1st Q
|Total equity
|$
|1,202,250
|$
|1,250,453
|$
|1,241,457
|$
|1,225,056
|$
|1,190,981
|Intangible assets
|288,832
|289,468
|290,119
|290,782
|291,464
|Total assets
|$
|12,147,833
|$
|12,012,111
|$
|11,994,411
|$
|11,574,947
|$
|11,537,253
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|7.70
|%
|8.20
|%
|8.13
|%
|8.28
|%
|8.00
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
|2022
|2021
|1st Q
|4th Q
|3rd Q
|2nd Q
|1st Q
|Net income
|$
|39,126
|$
|37,310
|$
|37,433
|$
|40,296
|$
|39,846
|Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)
|477
|488
|497
|512
|609
|Net income, excluding intangibles amortization
|$
|39,603
|$
|37,798
|$
|37,930
|$
|40,808
|$
|40,455
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
|1,241,188
|$
|1,244,751
|$
|1,233,045
|$
|1,203,974
|$
|1,191,280
|Less: average goodwill and other intangibles
|289,218
|289,834
|290,492
|291,133
|291,921
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|951,970
|$
|954,917
|$
|942,553
|$
|912,841
|$
|899,359
|Return on average tangible common equity3
|16.87
|%
|15.70
|%
|15.97
|%
|17.93
|%
|18.24
|%
|2
|Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
|3
|Annualized.
|4
|Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status.
|5
|Securities are shown at average amortized cost.
|6
|For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.