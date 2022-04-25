Theratechnologies to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference 2022

English French

MONTREAL, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or “the Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced the Company’s participation in Bloom Burton & Co.’s Healthcare Investor Conference 2022.



Theratechnologies Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Presentation Time: 1:30PM ET

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Track B

The conference which features 66 of Canada’s premier publicly-traded and venture-backed private companies together with the most promising pre-venture companies in the healthcare industry. Investors have the opportunity to obtain corporate updates from presenting companies and participate in Bloom Burton’s 1-on-1 meeting system with company management. Only registered attendees can participate in the event. Register HERE to attend the event.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov

For media inquiries:

Philippe Dubuc

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

communications@theratech.com

514-336-7800