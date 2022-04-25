TC Transcontinental Stops the Distribution of Publisac in Mirabel

English French

MONTRÉAL, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the Superior Court's decision, rendered on April 20, 2022, dismissing its motion to nullify the City of Mirabel’s by-law on the distribution of printed advertising materials, and pending its appeal of this decision, TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) is discontinuing its Publisac service in Mirabel. As already indicated by TC Transcontinental, the opt-in distribution model adopted by the City of Mirabel is not viable for the door-to-door distribution of Publisac. TC Transcontinental is therefore moving the distribution of its clients’ printed advertising material in Mirabel to Canada Post.



"We find it very unfortunate to have to discontinue the distribution of the Publisac in Mirabel after more than 30 years of operations in the City, and we regret the disappearance of 16 jobs", said Patrick Brayley, Senior Vice-President, Distribution at TC Transcontinental. "It is important however to continue to allow the population to have access to the discounts offered by flyers, particularly in the context of high inflation, as well as to their local information, and for local businesses to be able to efficiently reach their audiences and compete against the giants of e-commerce."

TC Transcontinental maintains that the opt-out model, the current system in effect elsewhere in Québec, is a simple and effective method for those who do not wish to receive the Publisac. As proof, more than 200,000 Quebec households take advantage of it.

