Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces the Company’s First Quarter Conference Call May 4, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited by Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to participate in a conference call to review the company’s First Quarter financial results.



Astec Industries, Inc. will be releasing the company’s First Quarter financial results to the wire service on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at approximately 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

The live call will begin on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

Barry A. Ruffalo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca A. Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer, and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Administration and Investor Relations will host the call.

To access the call, dial (833) 420-0404 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time for the call. International callers should dial (236) 714-4299. You may also access a live webcast of the call by using the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3730576/28F7990283D724DB14B4636B36262093.

You will need to give your name and company affiliation and reference Astec. An archived web cast will be available for ninety days at www.astecindustries.com.

A replay of the call can be accessed through May 18, 2022 by dialing (800) 585-8367, or (416) 621-4642 for international callers, Conference ID# 8145685. A transcript of the conference call will be made available under the Investor Relations section of the Astec Industries, Inc. website within 5 business days after the call.

About ASTEC

Astec, (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing and mining equipment.

For more information, visit astecindustries.com and follow us on social media.

Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson

Senior VP, Investor Relations

sanderson@astecindustries.com

+1 (423) 899-5898

www.astecindustries.com