DE BEERS GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW STEM SCHOLARSHIPS FOR CANADIAN WOMEN

CALGARY, ALBERTA, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- De Beers Group is pleased to announce it will award 14 new scholarships to Canadian women entering science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) or similar subjects at universities and colleges in Canada.

Ten new scholarships, each worth CAD$4,500, will be awarded through Scholarships Canada annually as part of a three-year CAD$135,000 De Beers Building Forever commitment to accelerating opportunities for women in STEM.

Applications for these scholarships will be accepted at https://debeersgroup.scholarshipscanada.com between May 1-July 31, 2022 for applicants enrolling in September 2022. Priority for the awards is given to Indigenous women, and women living in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Northern Ontario.

In addition, De Beers Group will fund four new $5,000 entrance scholarships annually over the next four years to support women in STEM at the University of Calgary, two in science and two in engineering. Individuals interested in applying for these scholarships need to apply directly through the University.

This is a new program and builds on the success of the previous program between De Beers and UN Women which awarded USD$408,000 in scholarships to Canadian women in STEM from 2018-2021.

Moses Madondo, Managing Director of De Beers Group Managed Operations, said: “Women continue to be under-represented in STEM fields in Canada and around the world. We are proud to have provided 72 scholarships to assist Canadian women advance their education over the past four years. This new program will continue to remove barriers to women pursuing STEM education in Canada, especially for those in our host communities.”

This program supports De Beers’ goal globally of engaging 10,000 girls and women in STEM by 2030, and is part of our wider Building Forever strategy which also seeks to achieve gender parity across the De Beers workforce by 2030, in part by fostering greater diversity within the talent pipeline.

Building Forever is De Beers Group’s commitment to sustainability, including 12 ambitious goals based around four pillars: leading ethical practices across industry; partnering for thriving communities; protecting the natural world; and accelerating equal opportunity. CLICK HERE to learn more about Building Forever.