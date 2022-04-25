Ninnion Therapeutics to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 27th

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninnion, based in Austin, focused on creating next generation psychedelic therapies designed for payer reimbursement, today announced that Jeremy M Caudill, Founder and CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 27th, 2022



DATE: April 27th, 2022

TIME: 12-12:30pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/37mU2p6



Available for 1x1 meetings: April 27th and 28th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Ninnion Scientific Advisory Board announced with Rick Strassman and Charlie Nemeroff press release

Bill Massey joins Ninnion as Chief Development Officer press release

Ninnion announces multiple patent filings for NIN-S119 molecule for Ischemic Stroke Recovery press release

About Ninnion

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Ninnion is a pharmaceutical company on a mission to build a fully integrated pharmaceutical psychedelics eco-system leveraging the latest AI drug discovery, development, cGMP manufacturing, commercialization, patient clinics, and specialty pharmacy distribution network designed for the next frontier of psychedelic medicine. Focused on the payer-reimbursed market, Ninnion has begun developing a pipeline of next-generation psychedelic therapies with a clinical focus on brain injury, chronic pain, inflammation, and addiction disorders. To learn more, visit www.ninnion.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Media Contact:

Ashley Areeda

Jive PR + Digital

734.891.4013

aareeda@jiveprdigital.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com