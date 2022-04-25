Apeiron is raising 26.2M to Shake Up the NFT Gaming Landscape

Singapore, Singapore , April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is not an investment advice. Please conduct your own research when investing in any project.

Game developers Foonie Magus have raised over 17M USD at the close of their seed round for the new play-and-earn NFT game Apeiron. The company disclosed that 3M came from preseed, 10M from seed, and a further 4.5M from the first round of NFT sales. Heavy hitter investors and giant gaming guilds from around the world have flocked to Apeiron’s banner, including “core anchor” blockchain investors Hashed from South Korea and venture capital firms such as DeFiance Capital, Morningstar Ventures, Spartan Group, and De-Fi Capital. They will be working together with gaming guilds Guildfi, YGGSEA, Avocado, Ancient8, and Snackclub, who have been handpicked for their strategic values and long-term vision for the web3 community and beyond.

- Apeiron is the world’s first NFT god game on the blockchain. Players will play as a Godling, a newborn god, and use their divine powers to help (or smite!) the Doods, cute little creatures populating the Apeiron godiverse. Players will also be able to pilot massive elemental Avatars into battle using an innovative real-time card-based combat system.

- Apeiron is being developed as a play-and-earn game with a unique tri-token system. Players will be able to purchase NFTs including Planets, Stars, and powerful Relics, as well as earn tokens through play that will themselves be tradeable on the marketplace for real cryptocurrency.

- Frank Cheng, CEO of Foonie Magus and Apeiron creator, had this to say on the groundswell of support: “We’ve spent six years now working on this project, and there have been over 28 developers who poured over five years of their lives…their blood, sweat, and tears into crafting this entertainment experience. But now all the hard work is paying off and the dream is becoming a reality. We are thrilled to have found partners who share our crazy visions, and we are in for one hell of a ride for the entire gaming industry, one that will present a memorable experience for all to share and own together.”

With the closing of the seed round, Apeiron is commencing their private and community investment rounds, which will lead up to the game’s TGE (Token Generation Event) scheduled in late May. Foonie Magus targets to raise an additional 10.7M from these 3 rounds to prepare for their global debut in Q4 of this year. Apeiron’s Planet NFTs are currently available for purchase on the OpenSea marketplace with a floor price of 0.15 ETH.

About Apeiron

Apeiron is the world's first NFT-based play-and-earn godgame. Apeiron will feature a unique card-based action-adventure combat system combined with god game simulation gameplay inspired by classic god games like Populous and Black & White. Players can construct planets from above before descending to the ground as an Avatar to solve the mysteries of the universe. Players will grow their planet to the point of developmental stagnation, then reset the planetary cycle via an Armageddon event to allow for even more advancement and thrilling late-game alliance level GvE and GvG activities. Apeiron will use a tri-token architecture, which means that there will be three separate tokens to navigate their ecosystem: a governance token, a play to earn token, and a premium team to earn token. Visit Apeiron's Website | OpenSea | Youtube | Discord | Twitter

Media Contact

Company Name: Foonie Magus PTE Limited

Contact Person: Ryan

Email: info@fooniemagus.com

Website: http://www.fooniemagus.com/

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment