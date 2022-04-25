JASMINER X4 Series Leads the Hash Rate Era

Beijing, China, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is not an investment advice. Please conduct your own research when investing in any project.

The era of hash rate explosion has arrived. With the comprehensive digital transformation of the entire society, the hash rate has become an important engine driving the vigorous development of the digital economy and a new high ground for technological competition. Today, we are in a period of high-performance computing explosion, and the increasingly fierce digital wave prompts us to deploy more high-throughput hash rate with higher efficiency and larger scale.

As a global leader in high-throughput computing power chips and servers, JASMINER focuses on promoting the hash rate industry in the digital age, and is committed to boosting the development of the industry with excellent products, and formed a huge product lineup represented by JASMINER X4 High-throughput Mini server, High-throughput 1U server, High-throughput 1U -C server and High throughput Quiet server. With powerful, innovative and high-throughput computing power product solutions that can meet all-scenario applications, JASMINER has become one of the most dazzling existences in the encryption field, helping the industry to transform and upgrade and enhance user value. With strong strength and excellent performance, JASMINER's X4 series of high-throughput hash rate server products are exported to many countries and regions around the world.

In June 2021, JASMINER released the world's first high-throughput computing chip with integrated storage and computing, the X4. Its performance is comparable to that of high-end graphics cards, but the power consumption is only 23W, and the 40nm logic process realizes the performance of 7nm high-end GPUs. At the same time, with the release of the JASMINER X4 chip, the JASMINER X4 High-throughput Mini server was launched, which took several years of research and development to create a lightweight and energy-saving server tailored for families around the world. The hash rate of the Mini server is 65MH/s±10%, the power consumption is only 30w±10%, and the noise value is about zero. In the same year, two classic products, JASMINER X4 High-throughput 1U server and JASMINER X4 High-throughput 1U-C server, were innovatively launched. They have truly captured the love of a large number of users who pursue "high hash rate and low power consumption" by improving hash rate performance and reducing energy consumption. As the most popular computing flagship, 1U server has a hash rate of 520MH/s±10% and a power consumption of only 240w±10%. It is a well-deserved king of cost performance. In April 2022, JASMINER again updated and iterated the product, and launched a new High throughput Quiet server (X4-Q). Through multiple noise suppression technologies and mute systems, a quiet product with a power consumption of no higher than 40 decibels has been created. Users only need 480w ± 10% power consumption to obtain ultra-high hash rate of 1040MH/s ± 10%.

For its full range of high-throughput computing products, JASMINER continues to innovate to achieve high-end value leadership, with authoritative certification of product quality, forward-looking market layout and quality service, firmly out of the globalization of independent brands continue to move up the road, all the way to carry the reputation. Since the JASMINER X4 series products have been continuously launched, many media and KOLs around the world have given them high evaluations. After rigorous testing, the JASMINER X4 series products have conquered a large number of technology giants with excellent performance. A well-known media said: The new JASMINER X4 high-throughput computing server not only redefines the "high computing power, low power consumption" server category, but also brings a new generation of hash rate server product concept that pursues more economy, energy saving and efficiency, which will make substantial contributions to improving the efficiency of hash rate operation and reducing energy consumption and emissions.

In the current trend of global digital economic transformation and accelerated integration of the hash rate industry, JASMINER, driven by the dual-wheel drive of independent research and development and the global market, has continuously consolidated high-throughput technological innovation with a long-term strategic vision, firmly occupies the commanding heights of the industry, and becomes a pioneer in the development of green technology in the industry. Thanks to the deep technical accumulation, the JASMINER X4 series of high-throughput hash rate server products have been tested by the market for a long time, and have accumulated user reputation, creating one after another industry benchmark works in the field of encryption. Each X4 product is committed to the new standard of "high throughput, high hash rate, and low power consumption", meeting the needs of various scenarios in the encryption field with the most complete product quality, and escorting users' beautiful hash rate experience.

At present, the wave of digitalization is intensifying, and the demand for hash rate will increase exponentially in the next few years. Under this trend, JASMINER will continue to accelerate technological innovation and strive to provide customers with hash rate products with more cores, faster performance, better quality and less energy consumption. In the future, it is believed that with the new upgrade of the new generation of high-throughput chip architecture and process technology, JASMINER's products will be significantly improved again and continue to lead the era of hash rate.

