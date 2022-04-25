First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $7.0 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to net income of $10.5 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated: “We are pleased with this quarter’s loan origination volume, stable net interest margin and improved asset quality ratios. Excluding a $32.6 million decrease in PPP loans and a $38.2 million transfer of single tenant net lease loans from held-for-investment to held-for-sale, net loans held for investment would’ve increased $55.0 million for the quarter. While the Company continues to enhance the performance of the SBA lending and mortgage banking segments, the core banking segment continues to provide solid performance. I remain optimistic that the Company is positioning itself well for the opportunities and challenges occurring during 2022. We remain poised to thrive and deliver exceptional value to our shareholders.”

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Net interest income decreased $767,000, or 5.2%, to $14.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in net interest income was due to a $1.0 million decrease in interest income, partially offset by a $272,000 decrease in interest expense. Interest income decreased due to a decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $78.1 million, from $1.64 billion for 2021 to $1.56 billion for 2022, and a decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.19% for 2021 to 4.14% for 2022. The decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets was due to a decrease in the average balance of PPP loans of $142.5 million. Interest expense decreased due to a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $85.6 million, from $1.31 billion for 2021 to $1.23 billion for 2022, and a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.63% for 2021 to 0.58% for 2022. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2022 was due primarily to lower market interest rates on wholesale funding sources, including brokered certificates of deposit, FHLB borrowings, and subordinated debt.

The Company recognized a credit for loan losses of $30,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to a provision of $287,000 for the same period in 2021. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $275,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, substantially all of which was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net recoveries of $7,000 for the same period in 2021.

Noninterest income decreased $18.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $15.2 million. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $23.6 million decrease in production revenue from lower originations for sale, a decrease in the gain on sale margin and an $11.3 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, partially offset by a $7.5 million increase in the fair value of the residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio in 2022 as compared to a $1.9 million increase in fair value recognized in 2021. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $459.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $1.34 billion in the same period in 2021.

Noninterest expense decreased $13.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits and advertising expense of $12.0 million and $1.1 million, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense is due primarily to a reduction in incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income. The decrease in advertising expense was related to the reduced loan origination volume of the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $3.7 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily the result of lower pretax income in 2022. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 18.7% as compared to 26.1% for 2021. The lower effective tax rate for 2022 was primarily due to lower nondeductible executive compensation expense in 2022 as compared to 2021.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

The Company reported net income of $11.3 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2022 compared to net income of $20.4 million, or $2.85 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2021.

Net interest income decreased $603,000, or 2.1%, to $27.9 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in net interest income was due to a $1.3 million decrease in interest income, partially offset by a $700,000 decrease in interest expense. Interest income decreased due to a decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $88.8 million, from $1.63 billion for 2021 to $1.54 billion for 2022, partially offset by an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.11% for 2021 to 4.18% for 2022. The decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets was due primarily to a decrease in the average balance of PPP loans of $135.2 million. Interest expense decreased due to a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $99.5 million, from $1.31 billion for 2021 to $1.21 billion for 2022, and a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.66% for 2021 to 0.60% for 2022. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2022 was due primarily to lower market interest rates on wholesale funding sources, including brokered certificates of deposit, FHLB borrowings, and subordinated debt.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $496,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2022 compared to a provision of $955,000 for the same period in 2021. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $5.4 million from $15.5 million at September 30, 2021 to $10.1 million at March 31, 2022. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $322,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2022, of which $292,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $562,000 for the same period in 2021, of which $496,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income decreased $48.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $45.7 million. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $58.6 million decrease in production revenue from lower originations for sale, a decrease in the gain on sale margin in 2022, and a $19.6 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, partially offset by a $10.7 million increase in the fair value of the residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio in 2022 as compared to a $608,000 increase in fair value recognized in 2021. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $1.00 billion in the six months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $2.78 billion in the same period in 2021.

Noninterest expense decreased $33.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits and advertising expense of $28.6 million and $2.6 million, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense is due primarily to a reduction in incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income. The decrease in advertising expense was related to the reduced loan origination volume of the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $2.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $8.2 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily the result of lower pretax income in 2022. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 17.6% as compared to 28.3% for 2021. The lower effective tax rate for 2022 was primarily due to lower nondeductible executive compensation expense in 2022 as compared to 2021.

Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021

Total assets increased $80.6 million, from $1.72 billion at September 30, 2021 to $1.80 billion at March 31, 2022. Net loans held for investment increased $50.9 million during the six months ended March 31, 2022, due primarily to growth in residential mortgage loans, single-tenant net lease commercial real estate loans and non-SBA commercial business loans, partially offset by a $43.3 million decrease in PPP loans. Excluding the decrease in PPP loans and the transfer of $38.2 million of single tenant net lease loans from held-for-investment to held-for-sale during the three months ended March 31, 2022, net loans held for investment increased $132.3 million, or 13.0%, during the six months ended March 31, 2022. Residential mortgage and SBA loans held for sale decreased $69.2 million and $8.3 million, respectively, during the six months ended March 31, 2022 due to loan sales outpacing originations. Single tenant net lease loans held for sale increased $15.2 million during the six months ended March 31, 2022, due to originations and transfers from held-for-investment to held-for-sale outpacing sales during the period. Residential mortgage loan servicing rights increased $14.1 million, or 28.4%, to $63.7 million at March 31, 2022 as the Company continued to increase its loan servicing portfolio during the six months ended March 31, 2022.

Total liabilities increased $81.0 million due primarily to increases in FHLB borrowings and other borrowings of $46.6 million and $30.3 million, respectively. The increase in FHLB borrowings was primarily used to fund loan growth. The increase in other borrowings was due to a $31.0 million subordinated debt issuance in March 2022.

Common stockholders’ equity decreased $424,000 from $180.4 million at September 30, 2021 to $180.0 million at March 31, 2022, due primarily to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $10.2 million, partially offset by retained net income of $9.5 million. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income was primarily due to increasing market interest rates during the six months ended March 31, 2022, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of the available-for-sale securities portfolio. At March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the river from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has three national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate, SBA lending and residential mortgage banking, with offices located throughout the United States. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

