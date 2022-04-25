CVG Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.



Toll-free participants dial (833) 235-5650 using conference code 4591137. International participants dial (647) 689-4139 using conference code 4591137. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at ir.cvgrp.com where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, toll-free callers can dial (800) 585-8367 using access code 4591137 and international callers can dial (416) 621-4642 using access code 4591137.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems across a range of global industries by innovating, constantly adding value, and treating our customer's bottom line as if it were our own. Information about our company and products is available at www.cvgrp.com .

Investor Contact:



Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer

CVG

IR@CVGRP.com