95 Year Old, Social Impact Leader Dr. Opal Lee Invites the Nation to Walk for Freedom with her on Saturday, June 18, 2022

Fort Worth, Texas, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual Juneteenth celebration in Fort Worth, Texas powered by the non-profit Unity Unlimited, Inc. will spotlight Dr. Opal Lee conducting her 2.5 mile Opal’s Walk for Freedom℠ to commemorate the first anniversary of Juneteenth holiday legislation. Several cities across the country have committed to hosting simultaneous walks with her to show the unity and support for her vision to educate the masses on the significance of celebrating FREEDOM in America. This year’s walk will feature12 host cities including:

Lawrenceville, GA led by VIPsocio

Evanston, IL led by Evanston Present and Future & Mari Enterprise

Chattanooga, TN led by Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas: Juneteenth Commemoration

East St. Louis, IL led by Illinois Juneteenth Committee

Columbia, MO led by cPhase Sports Association

Pacoima (Los Angeles), CA led by San Fernando Valley Juneteenth Committee

Huntsville, AL led by Warming Hearts

Pomona, CA led by Little Tree Doctors Foundation

At the signing of the bill last year, President Biden said it best, “Over the course of decades, she’s made it her mission to see that this day came. She’s walked for miles and miles, literally and figuratively, to bring attention to Juneteenth - to make this day possible.” Those words still remain true today. More than anything, Dr. Lee hopes that this event will unite the nation in support of Juneteenth’s important national history.

Dr. Opal will be leading the walk in Fort Worth, and she is asking supporters to walk with her in the host cities or virtually wherever they are. Opal’s Walk registration is $35 for adults online at www.opalswalk.com where $6.19 of every registration will be donated to the National Juneteenth Museum set to open in June 2024. The walks will start at 8 AM PST / 10 AM CST / 11 AM EST on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Unity Unlimited, Inc. is proud to announce the support of national partners JCPenney, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc, [INVNT GROUP] the global brand storytelling agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and of Opal’s Walk for Freedom℠. To be a host city, local sponsor, and/or national partner contact Unity Unlimited, Inc.

Follow Dr. Lee’s journey on Facebook @opalswalk2dc, Twitter & Instagram @opalsw2dc #opalswalk2dc

Note to Editors

‘Opal’s Walk For Freedom’ 2022 National Partners:

