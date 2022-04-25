TukTuk Token Launches Revolutionary Utility Token to Power Fleet of Electric Tuk Tuks in the Developing World

LONDON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – TukTuk Token (https://etuktuk.io), has launched the world's first social mobility utility token to revolutionize the world’s most popular form of transportation: tuk tuks. TukTuk Token relies on blockchain technology to power a network of charging stations and manage payment to drivers directly through the utility token itself. The market for eTuk Tuk is growing substantially, as the Indian market alone is projected to reach over $1.8 Billion in size by 2028, which is estimated to be half of the global market size, which is projected to be over $3 billion in size by 2028. This does not account for the charging infrastructure that will be required to support this growth.

TukTuk Token’s network and infrastructure will also provide the opportunity for local drivers to convert their polluting petrol-fueled tuk tuk bikes into clean, electric powered tuk tuks at an affordable cost, using a majority of locally sourced parts and assemblies. TukTuk Token believes that electric mobility and clean air are not reserved exclusively for the developed world; instead, it aims to bring sustainable mobility to areas of the world that need it most. The Company also seeks to better the standard of living for its drivers, as a portion of proceeds will be contributed to local foundations designed to help local efforts in improvement and modernization.

TukTuk Token’s founding team commented: “We are excited to announce the launch of TukTuk Token, utilizing blockchain technology to bring mobility and sustainability to the developing world. We chose to launch this project over Earth Day Weekend, as the effects of climate change and pollution have a compounding effect on developing countries. We believe we have a real opportunity to not only reduce pollution and carbon emission in these locations, but also drive an increase in the standard of living; our ecosystem will help drivers earn more money, which in turn will trickle down to their families and surrounding communities. This is an ambitious project and we have an equally ambitious team that is up for the challenge. We look forward to providing more updates in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!”

One charge, One token, One TukTuk at a time. Charging Bikes Locally. Changing Cities Globally.

TukTuk Token ($TUK) is the world's first mobility utility token to revolutionize the world’s most popular form of transportation. TukToken will help convert polluting, petrol-powered tuk tuk bikes into clean, electric powered bikes and establish and manage the charging stations that will power them. Providing physical mobility unlocking the keys to social mobility.

