The livestreaming Service Popkon Declares the Entry into the Blockchain Livestreaming-to-Earn (L2E)

SEOUL, South Korea, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Popkon, which provides the domestic livestreaming service, stated that it is entering the Blockchain Livestreaming-to-Earn (L2E).



Popkon possesses the viewers who do the activity aggressively in the streaming ecosystem, including the recording of around 6 million people in terms of the cumulative number of the members, the recording of around 170,000 people in terms of the number of the members who log in daily, etc. In addition, the contents that are created monthly are the largest size in Asia with around 120,000 pieces.

The 'Livestreaming-to-Earn' refers to the concept that can create a profit by participating in the live streaming ecosystem.

The users who watch the livestreaming contents get around to receiving a compensation with the POPK Tokens according to the activity, including the login inside the platform, the item gift, the contents value evaluation, etc. After purchasing an NFT produced by a creator, the compensation can be received through a staking. And one can participate in the production in the form of donating a contents creation.

Newly listed on the Bittrex Global in the past March, POPK gets used in 'Popkon Net', which is a compensation-type, live streaming transaction platform. It was developed in order to overcome the various kinds of the problems and the limitations that the preexistent livestreaming platforms have.

As a management method in the form of the DAO (Decentralized autonomous organization) that is based on the blockchain technology, by escaping from the opaque compensation system of the preexistent, centralized power platform, it supports the more transparent compensation and the stable, autonomous ecosystem establishment.

Also, regarding POPK, in order to reform the monopolistic structure of the preexistent, livestreaming platforms and in order to make the more diverse contents production possible, it had introduced a Staking Pool and a Livestreaming-to-Earn process.

Regarding Popkon, together with the Livestreaming-to-Earn entry, until the 2nd of the next month, it has been proceeding with a promotion for informing the blockchain service linkage and POPK inside the Popkon platform at Popkon Net.

During the time of the event, inside the platform, if POPK and COLA, which is the name of the item that gets swapped as an influencer gift, are entered, the issue of POPK can be received.

After the participation in this promotion, inside the Popkon platform, the POPK wallet function by the user gets opened. After the users convert POPK into COLA, a new environment, which can give a gift to the influencers who do the broadcasting, gets around to being introduced.

A related source at Popkon conveyed, "POPK will become a new livestreaming and a contents ecosystem for the communication patters of the modern people, which gets reorganized by being centered on the digital."

POPK has partnerships with various companies, including Blok Tides, Fomoin, and Redhat.

