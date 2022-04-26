Finnish English

TAALERI PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 26 APRIL 2022 AT 8:35 (EEST)

Taaleri to record an estimated earn-out of EUR 6.7 million in the second quarter from the sale of Finsilva

Taaleri will record an estimated earn-out of EUR 6.7 million in the second quarter from the Finsilva holding sold in 2016. The initial purchase price was EUR 48 million, and the transaction included the possibility of an earn-out if Finsilva's operating profit develops in accordance with the set targets in 2020 and 2021.

Taaleri announced on 15 March 2016 that it would sell all of Forest Fund II's shares to the then pension insurance company Etera, the current Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company. Forest Fund II is a special company that owns approximately 19.77 percent of Finsilva's shares. Finsilva owns and manages forest and waterfront properties. The company owns approximately 130,000 hectares of forest, most of which is located in southern and central Finland.



Taaleri Plc

For further information, please contact:

CEO Peter Ramsay, tel. +358 50 343 7493, peter.ramsay@taaleri.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.taaleri.com

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate and bioindustry businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.2 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com



