Bank of Åland Plc: Interim Report for the period January - March 2022

Interim Report

April 26, 2022 9.00 am

Interim Report for the period January - March 2022

“The quarter included major macroeconomic events, with rising interest rates and bond yields as well as falling stock markets due to mounting inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



“One major change for the Bank of Åland was the divestment of most of our Swedish mortgage loan portfolio (SEK 10.4 billion) to the mortgage company Borgo, in which the Bank of Åland is one of the main shareholders. As communicated earlier, this divestment provided a nonrecurring income of EUR 9.8 M. The diminished loan portfolio lowers our net interest income but will generate income from distribution and management of Borgo’s mortgage loans.



“Despite market volatility during the quarter, we saw a continued net inflow to our investment services of EUR 123 M. We also saw both our deposit and lending volumes rise by 4 per cent compared to year-end 2021 when we exclude the volume of mortgage loans that we divested.”



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive

January–March 2022 compared to January–March 2021

• Net operating profit increased by 29 per cent to EUR 13.9 M (10.8).



• Net interest income decreased by 6 per cent to EUR 14.3 M (15.2).



• Net commission income increased by 3 per cent to EUR 20.2 M (19.6).



• Total expenses increased by 16 per cent to EUR 35.5 M (30.5).



• Net impairment losses on financial assets (including recoveries) totalled EUR 1.7 M (0.1), equivalent to a loan loss level of 0.16 (0.02) per cent.



• Return on equity after taxes (ROE) increased to 15.0 (12.5) per cent.



• Earnings per share increased by 29 per cent to EUR 0.71 (0.55).



• The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio increased to 13.9 per cent (12.1 per cent on December 31, 2021).



• Unchanged future outlook: The Bank of Åland expects its net operating profit in 2022 to be about the same as in 2021.

Financial Summary

Group Q1

2022 Q4

2021 % Q1

2021 % EUR M Income Net interest income 14.3 16.2 -12 15.2 -6 Net commission income 20.2 21.5 -6 19.6 3 Net income from financial items at fair value 10.8 1.5 0.4 Other income 5.7 7.0 -18 6.2 -8 Total income 51.1 46.2 11 41.4 23 Staff costs -18.9 -18.0 5 -17.4 8 Other expences -13.3 -10.3 28 -10.2 30 Depreciation/amortisation -3.4 -4.1 -18 -2.9 16 Total expenses -35.5 -32.5 9 -30.5 16 Profit before impairment losses 15.6 13.8 13 10.9 43 Impairment losses on financial assets, net -1.7 -3.5 -52 -0.1 Net operating profit 13.9 10.2 36 10.8 29 Income taxes -2.9 -2.3 25 -2.2 31 Profit for the report period 11.0 7.9 39 8.6 28 Attributable to: Shareholders in Bank of Åland Plc 11.0 7.9 39 8.6 28 Volume Lending to the public 3,936 4,788 -18 4,419 -11 Deposits from the public 4,238 4,070 4 3,529 20 Actively managed assets 1 9,082 9,826 -8 7,808 16 Managed mortgage loans 2 1,114 2 Equity capital 310 332 -7 298 4 Balance sheet total 5,950 6,635 -10 6,089 -2 Risk exposure amount 1,805 1,976 -9 1,747 3 Financial ratios Return on equity after taxes, % (ROE) 3 15.0 10.6 12.5 Return on equity after taxes, % (ROE), moving 12-month average to end of report period 14.7 14.0 12.6 Expense/income ratio 4 0.69 0.70 0.74 Loan loss level, % 5 0.16 0.30 0.02 Gross share of loans in Stage 3, % 6 1.55 1.23 0.92 Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), % 7 132 139 165 Net stable funding ratio (NSFR), % 8 121 109 106 Loan/deposit ratio, % 9 93 118 125 Common equtiy Tier 1 capital ratio, % 10 13.9 12.1 13.6 Tier 1 capital ratio, % 11 15.5 13.6 15.3 Total capital ratio, % 12 17.5 15.4 17.4 Leverage ratio, % 13 5.0 4.3 4.6 Earnings per share, EUR 14 0.71 0.51 39 0.55 29 Earnings per share, EUR, moving 12-month average to end of report period 2.71 2.55 6 2.22 22 Equity capital per share, EUR 15 18.02 19.39 -7 17.19 5 Working hours re-calculated to full-time equivalent positions 836 817 2 790 6

1 Actively managed assets encompassed managed assets in the Group’s own mutual funds, as well as discretionary and advisory securities volume plus external funds with contractual earnings

2 Total mortgage loan volume in Borgo AB that the Bank of Åland manages through various services

3 Profit for the report period attributable to shareholders / Average shareholders´portion of equity capital

4 Expenses / Income

5 Impairment losses on loan portfolio and other commitments / Lending to the public at the beginning of the period

6 Share of loans in Stage 3 / Gross lending to the public

7 LCR, assets at levels 1 and 2 / 30-day net cash outflow

8 Available stable funding / Stable funding requirement

9 Lending to the public / Deposits from the public

10 Common equity Tier 1 capital / Risk exposure amount

11 Tier 1 capital / Risk exposure amount

12 Own funds / Risk exposure amount

13 Tier 1 capital / Total exposure metric

14 Shareholders’ portion of profit for the period / Average number of shares

15 Shareholders’ portion of equity capital / Number of shares on closing day



