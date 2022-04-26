Bank of Åland Plc: Interim Report for the period January - March 2022

Bank of Åland Plc
Interim Report
April 26, 2022 9.00 am

Interim Report for the period January - March 2022

“The quarter included major macroeconomic events, with rising interest rates and bond yields as well as falling stock markets due to mounting inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“One major change for the Bank of Åland was the divestment of most of our Swedish mortgage loan portfolio (SEK 10.4 billion) to the mortgage company Borgo, in which the Bank of Åland is one of the main shareholders. As communicated earlier, this divestment provided a nonrecurring income of EUR 9.8 M. The diminished loan portfolio lowers our net interest income but will generate income from distribution and management of Borgo’s mortgage loans.

“Despite market volatility during the quarter, we saw a continued net inflow to our investment services of EUR 123 M. We also saw both our deposit and lending volumes rise by 4 per cent compared to year-end 2021 when we exclude the volume of mortgage loans that we divested.”

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive

January–March 2022 compared to January–March 2021

• Net operating profit increased by 29 per cent to EUR 13.9 M (10.8).

• Net interest income decreased by 6 per cent to EUR 14.3 M (15.2).

• Net commission income increased by 3 per cent to EUR 20.2 M (19.6).

• Total expenses increased by 16 per cent to EUR 35.5 M (30.5).

• Net impairment losses on financial assets (including recoveries) totalled EUR 1.7 M (0.1), equivalent to a loan loss level of 0.16 (0.02) per cent.

• Return on equity after taxes (ROE) increased to 15.0 (12.5) per cent.

• Earnings per share increased by 29 per cent to EUR 0.71 (0.55).

• The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio increased to 13.9 per cent (12.1 per cent on December 31, 2021).

• Unchanged future outlook: The Bank of Åland expects its net operating profit in 2022 to be about the same as in 2021.

Financial Summary

GroupQ1
2022		Q4
2021		 %Q1
2021		 %
EUR M     
Income      
Net interest income14.316.2-1215.2-6
Net commission income20.221.5-619.63
Net income from financial items at fair value10.81.5 0.4 
Other income5.77.0-186.2-8
Total income51.146.21141.423
      
Staff costs-18.9-18.05-17.48
Other expences-13.3-10.328-10.230
Depreciation/amortisation-3.4-4.1-18-2.916
Total expenses-35.5-32.59-30.516
      
Profit before impairment losses15.613.81310.943
      
Impairment losses on financial assets, net-1.7-3.5-52-0.1 
Net operating profit13.910.23610.829
      
Income taxes-2.9-2.325-2.231
Profit for the report period11.07.9398.628
      
Attributable to:     
Shareholders in Bank of Åland Plc11.07.9398.628
      
Volume     
Lending to the public3,9364,788-184,419-11
Deposits from the public4,2384,07043,52920
Actively managed assets 19,0829,826-87,80816
Managed mortgage loans 21,1142   
Equity capital310332-72984
Balance sheet total5,9506,635-106,089-2
Risk exposure amount1,8051,976-91,7473
      
Financial ratios     
Return on equity after taxes, % (ROE) 315.010.6 12.5 
Return on equity after taxes, % (ROE), moving 12-month average to end of report period14.714.0 12.6 
Expense/income ratio 40.690.70 0.74 
Loan loss level, % 50.160.30 0.02 
Gross share of loans in Stage 3, % 61.551.23 0.92 
Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), % 7132139 165 
Net stable funding ratio (NSFR), % 8121109 106 
Loan/deposit ratio, % 993118 125 
Common equtiy Tier 1 capital ratio, % 1013.912.1 13.6 
Tier 1 capital ratio, % 1115.513.6 15.3 
Total capital ratio, % 1217.515.4 17.4 
Leverage ratio, % 135.04.3 4.6 
Earnings per share, EUR 140.710.51390.5529
Earnings per share, EUR, moving 12-month average to end of report period2.712.5562.2222
Equity capital per share, EUR 1518.0219.39-717.195
Working hours re-calculated to full-time equivalent positions83681727906

1 Actively managed assets encompassed managed assets in the Group’s own mutual funds, as well as discretionary and advisory securities volume plus external funds with contractual earnings
2 Total mortgage loan volume in Borgo AB that the Bank of Åland manages through various services
3 Profit for the report period attributable to shareholders / Average shareholders´portion of equity capital
4 Expenses / Income
5 Impairment losses on loan portfolio and other commitments / Lending to the public at the beginning of the period
6 Share of loans in Stage 3 / Gross lending to the public
7 LCR, assets at levels 1 and 2 / 30-day net cash outflow
8 Available stable funding / Stable funding requirement
9 Lending to the public / Deposits from the public
10 Common equity Tier 1 capital / Risk exposure amount
11 Tier 1 capital / Risk exposure amount
12 Own funds / Risk exposure amount
13 Tier 1 capital / Total exposure metric
14 Shareholders’ portion of profit for the period / Average number of shares
15 Shareholders’ portion of equity capital / Number of shares on closing day

