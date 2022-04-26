Novaturas” will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results of the first quarter of 2022

English Lithuanian

AB “Novaturas” invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join investor conference webinar scheduled on April 28, 2022, at 9.00 am (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chief Executive Officer of the company Vitalij Rakovski who will introduce the Company’s unaudited financial results for the 1st quarter of 2022 and will answer the participants’ questions.

After the presentation, attendees are welcome to ask questions. Due to the limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until April 27 to the email: Emilija.Ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via the following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__MfDVTpATSSjPmqS94CpSQ . After the registration, you will receive an email with the webinar link. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.novaturasgroup.com and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.