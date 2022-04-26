Team Consulting Inc. / CallTower Awarded GSA MAS Schedule for Microsoft GCC High

SALT LAKE CITY, UT and ROCHESTER, NY, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, today announced their awarding of US GSA (General Services Administration) Schedule in association with their Federal Government Strategic partner Team Consulting, Inc. (TCI).

The GSA Schedule, also known as Federal Supply Schedule, and Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), is a long-term governmentwide contract with commercial companies that provide access to millions of commercial products and services at reasonable prices to the government. This contract will save potential CallTower government customers time and money through pre-negotiated pricing and simplified government subcategorization and Special Item Number (SINs) coding.

The GSA Schedule gives customers access to a streamlined acquisition process for obtaining services through a Government Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). In addition, TCI’s SBA 8(a) certification small business program allows federal government customers sole source contracts up to $4.5 Million. This will drastically speed up the technology implementation timeline and reduce customers’ procurement lifecycle.

“GCC High Direct Conferencing will help our Federal Government clients meet the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) mandated M-22-09 requirement to move towards a Federal Zero-Trust Architecture (ZTA) and data encryption standards,” explained TCI CEO Bruce Hargrave. “GCC High will fully comply with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program at FedRAMP High and the security controls and control enhancements for United States Department of Defense Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG) for information up to Impact Level 5 (L5).”



“We are incredibly excited to be awarded a GSA schedule in order to provide our government customers with a smooth and streamlined purchasing experience,” said William Rubio, CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We know that this will open the door for many new organizations to experience the enterprise-class UCaaS and CCaaS solutions and support that only CallTower can offer.”

CallTower was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the UCaaS Market in the December 2021 Frost Radar™ Report. CallTower combines powerful voice-enabled Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions with Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions, productivity tools and network support to unleash the full power of a modern and enterprise-grade turnkey solution and digital workplace.

Since 2019, CallTower has offered Microsoft Teams Direct Routing for GCC High, which meets the unique and evolving requirements of contractors holding or processing DoD controlled unclassified information under NIST 800-171 requirements (CUI), Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), or subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). Organizations leveraging Microsoft 365 GCC High environments can add voice and audio conferencing to their systems. Chats and team calls are simpler, as users can directly communicate with others who are not a part of the same workplace.

About Team Consulting, Inc.

Team Consulting, Inc. (TCI) provides strategic consulting, technology services, and managed services to Commercial, Federal, and State government organizations. Our mission is to serve our clients and find technology solutions that increase efficiency, productivity, and profitability of operations. TCI has over 20 years serving Federal and State governments and a strong track record of successful on-time delivery of service. TCI holds SBA 8(a), Hubzone certifications and VA CVE Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business status.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com.