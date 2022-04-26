DEA Reveals Launch Date and Presale for New PlayMining Game 'Menya Dragon Ramen'

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Singapore-based blockchain and multimedia digital entertainment group Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd (DEA) has announced the launch and presale for a new third-party game joining its PlayMining economic zone.

Dubbed "Menya Dragon Ramen," this up-and-coming blockchain-based game will launch in July 2022. To celebrate the launch, the DEA team will be hosting a presale event on its PlayMining NFT marketplace in late May for "Employees NFTs," which will play a vital role in the "Menya Dragon Ramen" ecosystem.

Fly Penguin Inc. developed Menya Dragon Ramen, a game in which users run a ramen shop while selling ramen made from ingredients acquired by defeating monsters in dungeons, incorporating both role-playing and shop simulator elements within the game.

According to Takaaki Ikeda, the Director of Fly Penguin, "We are very honored to be able to participate in 'Play to Earn' games, providing people with a completely new gaming experience. We are currently developing this game to create a peculiar world of 'Making ramen from the monsters you defeated.' We also plan to add features that let players customize their shops, manage business plans to increase the sales of Ramen, and many more so that players' ingenuity will be reflected in the game. We hope you will have fun playing our game!"

A spokesperson for the DEA adds, "Third-party companies can use the PlayMining platform to issue and sell original NFTs, sell in-game items and distribute DEAPcoin (DEP) as a reward for gameplay, forming a unique token economy for each game. DEA will continue to actively collaborate with third-party companies to enhance the titles on PlayMining."

■About Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.

DEA, a GameFi platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018, and is developing "JobTribes", a Play to Earn game, and "PlayMining NFT", an NFT marketplace. Using blockchain technology, the company aims to realize a world where one can create value by having fun.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01,Singapore 018936

Establishment: August 2018

Business description: GameFi platform business

