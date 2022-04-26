Global VCSEL (Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) Markets Report 2022-2029: Increasing Utilization of VCSELs in 3D Sensing Applications and the Rising Adoption of VCSEL Arrays Among Data Centers

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "VCSEL Market by Type (Multi-mode, Single-mode), Material (Gallium Arsenide, Gallium Nitride, Indium Phosphide, Other Materials), Application (Sensing, Data Communication, Industrial Heating, Lidar, Other Applications), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The VCSELs market is expected to reach $5.76 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2029.



The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing utilization of VCSELs in 3D sensing applications and the rising adoption of VCSEL arrays among data centers. However, VCSELs' lack of long-distance transmission capabilities is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

The growing application of VCSELs in vehicle automation and the increasing use of VCSELs in 5G technology are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the VCSELs market. Additionally, scalability issues are expected to remain a major challenge for market growth.



Based on type, the VCSELs market is segmented into multi-mode VCSELs and single-mode VCSELs. The single-mode VCSELs segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. VCSELs provide higher power saving capacity, extended battery life and better user experience. These factors and the increasing use of mobile apps are attributed to this segment's growth.



Based on material, the VCSELs market is segmented into Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Gallium Nitride (GaN), Indium Phosphide (InP), and other materials. The Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the Gallium Arsenide-based VCSELs' capacity to provide high definition and high speed to multimedia applications and the rising demand for GaAs-based VCSELs in the consumer electronics industry.



Based on application, the VCSELs market is segmented into sensing, data communication, industrial heating, laser printing, LiDAR, pulse oximetry, and other applications. The sensing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for object detection and face recognition in multimedia apps and advancements in logistics, home & building automation, and Industry 4.0 technologies.



Based on end user, the VCSELs market is segmented into consumer electronics, IT & telecom, industrial equipment manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and automotive. The consumer electronics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing advancements in digital technologies and the growing demand for consumer electronics products worldwide.



Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this region is mainly attributed to the largest consumer electronics and automobile market, the proliferation of data centers, and high industrial growth.

China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Vietnam are some of the key electronics markets globally, holding most production investments. Smartphones being the major application area for VCSELs, the market in Asia-Pacific is bound to grow exponentially over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. COVID-19: Impact Assessment

4.1. Scenario A: Severe Impact

4.2. Scenario B: Moderate Recovery

4.3. Scenario c: Fast Recovery



5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. VCSEL Market: Impact Analysis of Market Drivers

5.2.1.1. Increasing Utilization of VCSELs in 3D Sensing Applications

5.2.1.2. Rising Adoption of VCSEL Arrays Among Data Centers

5.2.2. VCSEL Market: Impact Analysis of Market Restraints

5.2.2.1. VCSELs' Lack of Long-Distance Transmission Capabilities

5.2.3. VCSEL Market: Impact Analysis of Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1. Growing Application of VCSELs in Vehicle Automation

5.2.3.2. Increasing Use of VCSELs in 5G Technology

5.2.4. VCSEL Market: Impact analysis of Market Challenges

5.2.4.1. Scalability Issues

5.3. Value Chain Analysis



6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4. Threat of Substitutes

6.5. Threat of New Entrants

6.6. Degree of Competition



7. Patent Analysis



8. Recent Technological Advancements in the VCSEL Market

8.1. VCSEL Technology with Spectroscopy

8.2. VCSEL in 3D Sensing

8.3. Neuromorphic Photonic Image Processing with VCSEL

8.4. Short-wave Infrared (SWIR)-based Sensing Using VCSEL Technology

8.5. VCSEL in Additive Manufacturing



9. Global VCSEL Market, by Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Multi-mode VCSELs

9.3. Single-mode VCSELs



10. Global VCSEL Market, by Material

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Gallium Arsenide

10.3. Gallium Nitride

10.4. Indium Phosphide

10.5. Other Materials



11. Global VCSEL Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Sensing

11.2.1. 3D Sensing

11.2.2. Gas Sensing

11.2.3. Optical Mice

11.3. Data Communication

11.4. Industrial Heating

11.5. Laser Printing

11.6. LIDAR

11.7. Pulse Oximetry

11.8. Other Applications



12. Global VCSEL Market, by End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Consumer Electronics

12.3. IT & Telecom

12.4. Industrial Equipment Manufacturing

12.5. Aerospace & Defense

12.6. Healthcare

12.7. Automotive



13. VCSEL Market, by Geography

13.1. Introduction



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Key Growth Strategies

14.3. Market Share Analysis (2021)

14.3.1. Lumentum Holdings Inc.

14.3.2. ams AG

14.3.3. TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

14.3.4. II-VI Incorporated

14.3.5. Broadcom Inc.



15. Company Profiles

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

II-VI Incorporated (U.S.)

ams AG (Austria)

Broadcom Inc. (U.S.)

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)

Santec Corporation (Japan)

IQE plc (U.K.)

VERTILAS GmbH (Germany)

Vertilite Co. Ltd (China)

Teledyne FLIR LLC (U.S.)

Thorlabs Inc. (U.S.)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

TT Electronics plc (U.K.)

Photonwares Co. (U.S.)

Inneos LLC (U.S.).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sg80rm