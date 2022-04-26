Chile Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring Investors - Ascenty, InterNexa, Lumen, Google, ODATA, Microsoft, Entel, Nabiax, SONDA, & GTD

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chile data center market size will grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022-2027.

Factors such as the adoption of cloud computing and advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and artificial intelligence, the deployment of 5G, and government support for data centers are driving the data center market in Chile.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Chile colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Chile by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Chile data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Chile data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Chile

Facilities Covered (Existing): 38

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 04

Coverage: 5 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Chile

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The Chile data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



High-capacity ethernet ports will be needed to manage data traffic in Chile. Telecom operator Telefonica and Huawei Technologies have partnered to launch public cloud services in Chile, among other Latin American countries, offering Open Cloud, and Cloud Server services to customers.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Constructora Sudamericana

Aceco TI

PQC

Fluor Corporation

Turner & Townsend

Hyphen

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Assa Abloy

Axis Communications

Cummins

Climaveneta

Bruno

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

Ascenty

InterNexa

Lumen

Google

ODATA

Microsoft

Entel

Nabiax

SONDA

GTD

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Chile

35+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Santiago

Other Cities

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Chile

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Chile

Colocation Services Market in Chile

Retail Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

Wholesale Colocation

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & Ii

Tier Iii

Tier Iv

Chapter 7: Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 8: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rlfu4c