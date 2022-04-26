Airport Cabin Baggage Scanner Market revenue to cross USD 4 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The airport cabin baggage scanner market size is expected to record a valuation of USD 4 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . The market growth is attributed to the rising need for deploying advanced security systems at airports to reduce terrorist attacks.

The demand for consulting services is increasing globally as it helps in the overall project management and baggage handling system design. Service providers assist airport authorities in solving issues & problems at all stages of the project lifecycle. They deliver specialized consulting services & solutions to the international air transportation industry, such as conceptual design, systems simulation, and design development, in which the architectural & engineering interfaces are defined. They analyze & optimize the existing security systems, depending on the current operating demands. They help in the identification of bottlenecks, reduction of mishandled bags, increasing flow & capacity, and the simplification of operational workflows.

The demand for cabin baggage scanners is expanding from commercial service airports due to a growing emphasis on minimizing passenger delays and maintaining advanced levels of security at airport checkpoints. Airports are also implementing cutting-edge technologies to increase the flow of passengers and luggage through security gates.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is focused on improving its detection capabilities by adopting advanced 3D cabin baggage scanners and AI-based scanning software. This enables a higher number of commercial service airports to deploy advanced screening systems to enhance airport security.

Europe airport cabin baggage scanner market share is increasing as governing administrations are focusing on security measures and implementing laws to improve safety. The European Union (EU) has implemented security guidelines that limit the quantity of liquids that may be transported through security checkpoints to safeguard passengers & workers from the threat of fluid explosives. These factors are encouraging manufacturers to introduce advanced airport cabin baggage scanners.

Leading participants operating in the airport cabin baggage scanner market are Autoclear, Gilardoni Spa, Integrated Defense & Security Solutions (IDSS), Leidos, Nuctech Company Limited, Rapiscan Systems, Safeway Inspection System Limited, Smiths Group PLC, Totalpost Mailing Ltd., Vanderlande Industries B.V., Vehant Technologies, Westminster Group PLC, Analogic Corporation, Astrophysics, Inc.

The companies in the airport cabin baggage scanner market are focusing on offering a comprehensive range of installation & maintenance services to customers. The services include building comprehensive security checkpoint designs, testing & validating systems, according to the government policies, producing detailed site implementation plans, and coordinating security technology & equipment procurement processes.

Some major findings of the airport cabin baggage scanner market report are:

Rising demand for the modernization of existing infrastructures will propel the market expansion. Organizations & government administrations are focusing on improving the performance, productivity, and safety of passengers & airport assets by integrating modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

The growing number of passengers that prefer airplanes as a mode of transportation will aid the industry to grow. With the increasing availability of inexpensive smartphones and internet access around the world, new players are entering the industry to provide simple & cost-effective online airline booking. This factor has made it easier for individuals to plan their travel, which directly increases the airport traffic.

The airport cabin baggage scanner market is expanding on account of the high demand for 3D computed tomography-based systems that enable operators to make a more accurate assessment of a bag’s contents. This checkpoint screening system provides high-quality images, a higher probability of automatic threat identification, and a reduced false alarm rate that helps operators to perform better & provide a more efficient screening procedure.

The airport cabin baggage scanner market is anticipated to witness a significant growth owing to the rising demand for compact and robust scanning systems at cargo facilities. These airport cabin baggage scanners are designed for the effective screening of loose, bulk, containerized, and palletized configurations.



