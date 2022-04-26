Global Quantified Self in Healthcare Markets Report 2022: NFC Used in Conjunction with Quantified-Self in Healthcare will Reach $44.8 Billion by 2027

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantified Self in Healthcare Market by Technology, Devices and Applications 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research provides an assessment of the Connected Healthcare market including growth drivers, value chain, vendor analysis, and quantitative assessment of the industry from 2022 to 2027.



The report also evaluates the quantified-self market including wearable technology, analytics, and many other areas. The report also assesses the market outlook for all key IoT-enabled Connected Health apps and services.



Select Report Findings:

Nearly 25% of healthcare diagnostics by volume will involve quantified-self solutions by 2027

NFC used in conjunction with quantified-self in healthcare will reach $44.8 billion globally by 2027

Adoption of wearable healthcare device for health and well-being is growing rapidly due to COVID-19

Chipsets used in conjunction with healthcare in IoT for quantified health will reach $5.3 billion by 2027

Global telemedicine will reach $144.3 billion by 2027, stimulating a boom in DIY self-care diagnostic solutions

The term "quantified self" refers to the incorporation of technology into data acquisition on aspects of a person's daily life. With respect to healthcare, quantified-self technologies can be a powerful "Do it Yourself" (DIY) tool for consumers as well as highly complementary to healthcare service providers. Solution benefits include lower costs for healthcare providers and positive inducements for insurance companies to maintain more affordable rates for consumers.



In addition, a positive feedback loop is often established and maintained as end-users become more aware of the impact of lifestyle choices upon health. Consumers also become more conscientious to maintain gains realized through daily movement, diet, and other lifestyle modifications.



Consisting of smart general-purpose wearable devices as well as purpose-built medical devices, the market for connected health and self-monitoring is highly dependent on Internet of Things (IoT) systems for communication and control.



Another critical component is the ability to manage unstructured data. Accordingly, advanced data analytics tools, as well as artificial intelligence algorithms, enable prediction, alerting, and both corrective and proactive action taking on the part of both end-users and healthcare service providers.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Internet of Healthcare Things

2.2 Contract Research Organizations

2.3 Contact Commercial Organization

2.4 Pre-Clinic and Clinical Trials

2.5 Adoption of Healthcare IoT

2.6 SWOT Analysis

2.6.1 Strengths

2.6.1.1 High-Speed Connectivity Technologies

2.6.1.2 Proliferation of Smart Connected Devices

2.6.1.3 Remote Patient Monitoring

2.6.1.4 Improved Healthcare IT Infrastructure

2.6.1.5 Government Initiatives

2.6.1.6 Improved Healthcare Service Outcome

2.6.1.7 Cost Reduction of Healthcare Services

2.6.1.8 Home Health Technologies

2.6.1.9 Use of Smart Sensors

2.6.1.10 Broadband Wireless and Enabling Technology

2.6.1.11 Smart City, Big Data, and Connected Software

2.6.2 Opportunities

2.6.2.1 Connected Devices in Healthcare Sector

2.6.2.2 Adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring

2.6.2.3 Software and Component Solution

2.6.2.4 Consumer Driven Healthcare Solution

2.6.3 Weaknesses and Threats

2.6.3.1 Lack of Government Regulations and Standards

2.6.3.2 Data Privacy and Security

2.6.3.3 Lack of Medical Data and Analytics Skills

2.6.3.4 Lack of Data-Driven Healthcare Leadership

2.6.3.5 Lack of Interoperability and Integration

2.7 Value Chain Analysis

2.8 Regulatory Scenario



3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Internet of Healthcare Things Technologies

3.2 Wearable Mobile Health Device

3.3 Implantable Medical Technologies

3.4 Connected Health Market Segment

3.5 IoHT Application Scenarios

3.6 IoHT End User Groups

3.7 IoHT Competitive Landscape

3.8 Regional Market Analysis and Adoption Trends

3.9 Role of AI Technology

3.10 Microchip Technology

3.11 Patient Monitoring Systems

3.12 Medical Diagnostic Imaging and Radiology

3.13 3D Printing



4.0 Quantified Self in Healthcare Company Analysis

4.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Company

4.1.1 Medtronic PLC

4.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

4.1.4 IBM Corporation

4.1.5 GE Healthcare

4.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

4.1.7 SAP SE

4.1.8 Qualcomm Life Inc.

4.1.9 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

4.1.10 Stanley Healthcare

4.1.11 Cerner Corporation

4.1.12 Proteus Digital Health

4.1.13 AdhereTech Inc.

4.1.14 Google

4.1.15 Future Path Medical Holding Company LLC

4.1.16 Aerocrine AB

4.1.17 PhysIQ

4.1.18 Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG

4.1.19 Apple Inc.

4.1.20 Abbott Laboratories

4.2 Healthcare CRO Company

4.2.1 Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc.

4.2.2 Covance Inc.

4.2.3 Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

4.2.4 PAREXEL International Corp.

4.2.5 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

4.2.6 ICON Plc.

4.2.7 inVentiv Health Incorporated

4.2.8 Medidata Solutions

4.2.9 Theorem Clinical Research Inc.

4.3 Healthcare IoT Start-up Companies

4.3.1 Clinical Service Providers

4.3.2 Sensor and Wearable Solution Providers

4.3.3 Monitoring Solution Provider



5.0 Quantified Self in Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

5.1 Global IoT Quantified Self Market 2022 - 2027

5.2 Regional IoT Quantified Self Market 2022 - 2027

5.3 Global IoT Quantified Self Device Deployment 2022 - 2027



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Smart Pills Providers

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Medical Device and Equipment Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoHT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Smart City System Integrators

6.15 Pharmaceuticals, Hospitals, and Clinics

6.16 Smart Workplace Solution Providers

6.17 Enterprise and Government



7.0 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/20qru0