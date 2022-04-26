Rat Model Market revenue worth USD 2.3 Billion by 2028, Says Global market insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The rat model market value is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing consumption of personalized medicine and increasing number of clinical trials is expected to augment the market expansion.

Precision medicine is an emerging approach to target and tackle chronic diseases that have so far eluded effective therapeutics. Personalized treatment is increasingly applied in the treatment or management of cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and rare genetic diseases. The increasing demand for more accurate & effective treatment, clinical advantages of personalized medicine, technological breakthroughs, and surge in the prevalence of these chronic conditions are the major variables positively influencing the consumption of personalized medicine. Personalized medicine incorporates rat models in the disease research to better understand the action mechanism. Rat models assist in accelerating the development of personalized medicine approaches as they have the potential to target human mutations.

Rat model market from knockout segment surpassed USD 325 million in 2021. This is attributed to the upsurge in awareness about physiological similarities between humans & knockout rat models, the increase in adoption of knockout models in chronic diseases studies, etc. Several companies are emphasizing producing novel knockout rat research models using the CRISPR-Cas9 technology that offers several advantages in different diseases research studies. Studying knockout rat can deliver data related to the gene's biochemical, developmental, physical, and behavioral roles. It further allows scientists to reach more precise conclusions in translational research.

Some major findings of the rat model market report include:

Growing advantages offered by rats over mice is anticipated to boost the business landscape.

Rising number of pharmaceutical research and development activities will drive the industry demand.

Physiological similarities between human & rat coupled with increasing consumption of personalized medicine is further stimulating the market progression.

Competitors are emphasizing strategic collaborations, partnerships, and product launches to garner significant market share and improve their market position.

Browse key industry insights spread across 650 pages with 750 market data tables & 20 figures & charts from the report, “Rat Model Market Forecasts By Rat Type (Inbred, Outbred, Knockout, Hybrid), Technology (CRISPR, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection, Nuclear Transfer), Application (Research & Development, {Infectious Disease, Immunological Disease, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Genetic Diseases, Neurological Diseases}, Production And Quality Control, Academics), Use (Human, Veterinary), End-use (Companies {Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Cosmetics}, Organizations {Government, Non-Government}, Academic And Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations), Industry Analysis Report, Regional, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028”in detail along with the table of contents:

The academics segment in the rat model market is estimated to cross USD 44 million by 2028. The utilization of rat testing in academic institutes for research & education purposes is growing significantly due to numerous advantages such as support in the assessment of potential therapies, providing data related to disease & its prevention, etc. In these research facilities, rat models are providing valuable insights that help in developing vital safety information relating to drug discovery & development. Owing to several clinical benefits provided by the rat models in the long run, the academics segment is set to augment the business growth.

Rat model market from Human segment was valued at USD 1,127 million in 2021. This driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. For instance, tuberculosis is one of the top 10 causes of mortality that in turn leads to increasing healthcare expenditure and promotes the adoption of rat models as a powerful tool to monitor disease occurrence. Additionally, owing to severe health concerns associated with chronic ailments, there is a growing interest in developing therapeutics for these ailments. Rat testing address a wide variety of applications pertaining to the development and assessment of novel therapies or vaccines. Hence, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic diseases is expected to augment the adoption of rat models.

China rat model market is poised to reach 194 million by 2028. This is due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, growing innovations in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology sector, technological advancements, etc. Owing to significant advancements, the pharmaceutical companies in the country are successfully incorporating the latest technologies comprising artificial intelligence (AI). These technological advancements are further stimulating the effect of a drug on the targeted rat model and minimizing research time & cost related to R&D processes.

Some of the major market players operating in the rat model industry are Charles River, Envigo, genOway, Biomere, Janvier Labs, and Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

