USD 6,429.0 Mn Sound Bar Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 3.2% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Sound Bar Market finds that the increase in the e-commerce sector is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by increasing penetration of Subscription-based Media, the total Global Sound Bar Market is estimated to reach USD 6,429.0 Million by the year 2028.



The Global Market valued at from USD 5,321.9 Million in the year 2021, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2%.

Furthermore, the growing integration of voice assistance technology is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Sound Bar Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Sound Bar Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Wall-Mounted, Tabletop, Others), by Installation Method (Active Soundbar, Passive Soundbar, Others), by Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Others), by Application (Home Audio, Commercial, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Increase in the E-commerce Sector to Fuel Global Sound Bar Market

The increase in the e-commerce sector is expected to fuel the growth of the Sound Bar Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increased internet and mobile penetration along with rising acceptance of online payments and favourable demographics. Further, the increase in adoption of technologically advanced products is enabling the e-commerce sector to be more reachable and efficient. Most of the devices such as tablets, smartphones, and technologies like 3G, 4G, and Wi-Fi and high- speed broadband connectivity is helping to increase the number of online customers. Additionally, most of the players have established their place in the e-commerce market in just a few years. Owing to the rising demand of digital commerce; innovative start-ups have also emerged in all segments. Most the market players, such as Sony Corporation, Bose Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and TCL Corporation, are also collaborating with e-commerce providers to completely launch their products online and due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, industry players are also offering contactless delivery services on their online portals.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Sound Bar market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% during the forecast period.

The Sound Bar market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 5,321.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6,429.0 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Sound Bar market.



Segmentation of the Global Sound Bar Market:

Type Wall-Mounted Tabletop Others

Installation Method Active Soundbar Passive Soundbar Others

Connectivity Wi-Fi Bluetooth Others

Application Home Audio Commercial Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/sound-bar-market-1468

Rising Penetration of Subscription-based Media to Augment Market Growth

The rising penetration of subscription-based media such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, Apple TV and Hulu along with the increasing adoption of flat-panel TV sets is anticipated to augment the growth of the Sound Bar Market within the estimated period. This has further led to the adoption of sound bars by the consumers across the globe. Sound bars can be easily connected to TVs, smartphones, or laptops using both wired and wireless connectivity technology methods where these subscription-based contents are being watched. The soundbars usage with these subscription services offers a cinematic audio experience in indoor environments to the consumers. However, the availability of low-priced stand-alone speakers is expected to hamper the growth of the market in near future. Moreover, the increase in integration of voice assistance technology in the sound bar and the availability of high-speed internet are further expected to open new market avenues within the estimated time period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the consumer goods industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Sound Bar Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America to Dominate the Global Sound Bar Market

North America has dominated the Global Sound Bar Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increased usage of OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, in the region along with increasing investment in incorporating new capabilities in sound bars. Furthermore, the presence of leading market players in the region is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising media consumption along with presence of local industry players in the region. Further, since Japan and China are considered to be the countries operating in the global electronic manufacturing sector, it favours the availability of cheaper electronic products across the region which is also anticipated to fuel the regional growth of the market. Additionally, increase in spending power of the consumers on such devices owing to the rising income of the consumers is also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

List of Prominent Players in the Sound Bar Market:

Bose Corporation

Edifier

Harman International Industries

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Polk Audio

Samsung

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation

Yamaha Corporation

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Sound Bar Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Wall-Mounted, Tabletop, Others), by Installation Method (Active Soundbar, Passive Soundbar, Others), by Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Others), by Application (Home Audio, Commercial, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Recent Developments:

April, 2022: Samsung announced the launch of two premium sound bars with Q-Symphony Technology and Dolby Atmos support. These are called the Samsung HW-Q990B and the HW-S800B. While the former has been launched under Samsung's Q series, and the latter is launched as a super slim soundbar.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Sound Bar Market?

How will the Sound Bar Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Sound Bar Market?

What is the Sound Bar market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Sound Bar Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Sound Bar Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Type Wall-Mounted Tabletop Others

Installation Method Active Soundbar Passive Soundbar Others

Connectivity Wi-Fi Bluetooth Others

Application Home Audio Commercial Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Bose Corporation

Edifier

Harman International Industries

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Polk Audio

Samsung

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation and Yamaha Corporation Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

