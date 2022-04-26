Global Sustainable Agriculture Market Research Report 2022: Transformative Mega Trends Drive the Growth of Sustainable Farming Practices

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sustainable Agriculture Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report qualitatively assesses key trends and environmental impact of different crop-farming practices. In addition, the adoption potential of sustainable agricultural practices has been discussed in terms of land coverage, where possible.

Management of soil, land, crops, and natural resources, such as water, makes the framework for sustainable agricultural practices.



Sustainable agriculture includes many practices. However, this report focuses on four key approaches with higher innovation potential. Sustainability paradigms include regenerative farming, urban farming, integrated pest & nutrient management, and irrigation management.



Further, the research study highlights the areas of technology convergence across key paradigms to highlight how smart technologies can enable sustainable agriculture approaches. Globally, industries and governments are increasing their focus on sustainable farming practices, driving their adoption.

Stakeholders' and industries' awareness initiatives will further boost sustainable farming. The convergence of digital technologies and a shift toward regenerative farming practices will be the key strategies to achieve sustainability goals in the agriculture sector.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Sustainable Agriculture

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Sustainable Agriculture

Scope of Analysis - Sustainable Agriculture Market

Scope of Analysis - Sustainable Agriculture Aligning with Key SDGs

Key Drivers of Adoption - Sustainable Agriculture

Analysis of Key Drivers of Adoption - Sustainable Agriculture

Key Restraints of Adoption - Sustainable Agriculture

Analysis of Key Restraints of Adoption - Sustainable Agriculture

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Regenerative Farming

Overview - Regenerative Farming

Environment Impact - Regenerative Farming

Status of Adoption - Conservation Farming/No-till Farming

Status of Adoption - Organic Farming

Key Stakeholders - Regenerative Farming

Key Stakeholders Initiatives/Projects - Regenerative Farming

Use Cases - Regenerative Farming

Areas of Technology Convergence - Regenerative Farming

Technology Start-ups - Regenerative Farming

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Urban Farming

Urban Farming - Overview

Indoor Urban Farming - Overview

Indoor Urban Farming - Adoption Potential

Indoor Urban Farming - Environment Impact

Initiatives/Projects - Urban Farming, APAC

Initiatives/Projects - Urban Farming, Europe

Initiatives/Projects - Urban Farming, North & South America

Initiatives/Projects - Urban Farming, Middle East & Africa

Areas of Technology Convergence - Indoor Urban Farming

Indoor Urban Farming - Technology Start-ups

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Integrated Pest & Nutrient Management

Overview - Integrated Pest Management (IPM)

Overview - Nutrient Management

Crop Inputs - Environment Impact

Policy Initiatives - Integrated Pest & Nutrient Management

Circular Economy Opportunity for Fertilizer Industry - Integrated Pest & Nutrient Management

Top Crop Protection Companies Initiatives (Acquisition/Partnerships/R&D) - Integrated Pest & Nutrient Management

Key Innovative Start-ups - Integrated Pest Management

Key Innovative Start-ups - Nutrient Management

Areas of Technology Convergence - Integrated Pest & Nutrient Management

Technology Start-ups - Integrated Pest & Nutrient Management

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Irrigation Management

Why is Irrigation Management Required?

Policy Initiatives - Irrigation Management

Key Approaches - Irrigation Management

Precision Irrigation Techniques, Status of Adoption - Irrigation Management

Irrigation Management, Precision Irrigation Techniques, Environment Impact

Smart Irrigation - Irrigation Management

Other Approaches - Irrigation Management

Top Irrigation Company Initiatives to Drive Sustainability Outcomes - Irrigation Management

Technology Start-ups - Irrigation Management

7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Sustainable Agriculture

Growth Opportunity 1: Investment in Enabling Technologies and Infrastructure to Boost Adoption of Sustainable Farming Practices

Growth Opportunity 2: Value Chain Participants Need to Invest, Innovate and Pivot to Cater to Demand for Sustainable Farming Solutions/Platforms

Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Increasing Affordability of Different Sustainability Approaches to Boost Adoption

Growth Opportunity 4: Increase Investment in APAC, Middle East, and Africa to Gain a Strong Foothold in the Most Attractive Regions

Growth Opportunity 5: New Business Models can Boost Adoption of Sustainable and Smart Solutions and Services

