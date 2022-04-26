The Global Automotive Chromium Market is expected to grow by $ 557.92 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period

New York, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Chromium Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483061/?utm_source=GNW

51% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive chromium market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for decorative chrome plating, increasing use of wear-resistant and durable products, and rising demand for chromium in automotive industry.

The automotive chromium market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive chromium market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Decorative plating

• Functional plating



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for thin coatings in the automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive chromium market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of trivalent chromium in plating solutions and evolving adoption of artificial intelligence in hard chromium plating solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive chromium market covers the following areas:

• Automotive chromium market sizing

• Automotive chromium market forecast

• Automotive chromium market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive chromium market vendors that include American Electroplating Co., Arlington Plating Co., Ashford Chroming Ltd., Atotech Ltd., Borough, Douglas Metal Finishing Ltd., Element Solutions, Elsyca NV, Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd., Kakihara Industrial Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Metzka GmbH, Novex cz, Plamingo Ltd., Royal Plating, SARREL, SYNERGIES CASTINGS Ltd., TFC Group LLC, US Chrome Corp., and Valley Chrome Plating Inc. Also, the automotive chromium market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

