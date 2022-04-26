Global Cleanroom Consumables Market Report to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom Consumables Market, by Product Type, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Consumables for the cleanroom are used to protect the product and process from contamination that can take place due to human beings and their garments. Also, it is important so that health care professionals are protected from bacteria, viruses, and infectious fluids. The consumables that healthcare professionals wear provide a barrier between them and infectious organisms. Moreover, it protects them from hazardous substances.

Therefore, it is important to use consumables to protect people and maintain product quality. Cleanroom consumables are widely used in the manufacturing companies of pharmaceutical, medical devices, food and nutrition, and others. Moreover, they are used in diagnostic centers, hospitals, and clinics to ensure patients' safety. Cleanroom consumables include various cleanroom apparels, cleaning products, cleanroom stationery, wipers, gloves, and adhesive mats.



Market Dynamics

The increasing adoption of different strategies and innovative R&D techniques by key players to expand their business and secure their position in the global cleanroom consumables market is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in April 2020, Contec, Inc., a leading manufacturer of cleanroom supplies including wipes, mops, and disinfectants for critical cleaning in controlled environments, launched the cleanroom industry's first 'green' sustainable polyester wipe made from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles.

Furthermore, in July 2020, the company launched Green Cleanroom Wipes and CyQuanol Sterile options. CyQuanol is an EPA (Environmental Protection Agency)-registered ready-to-use, intermediate disinfectant.



