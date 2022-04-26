With 7.3% CAGR, Smartphone Market Size Worth USD 792.51 Billion in 2029

Pune, India, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smartphone market size was pegged at USD 457.18 billion in 2021. The market is expected to rise from USD 484.81 billion in 2022 to USD 792.51 billion by 2029 at a 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The penetration of 5G network and AI will encourage leading companies to invest in the telecom sector. With a shift towards cloud storage, high-speed network and content subscription, major players could boost their portfolios across developed and developing economies.

August 2021: OPPO rolled out next-generation technology, under-screen camera (USC), for mobile handsets.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 7.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 792.51 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 457.18 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Operating System, Distribution Channel, Geography Smartphone Market Drivers Increasing Adoption of Human-System Interaction to Bolster the Market Growth Ever-growing Demand for 5G-Compatible Smartphone to Add Impetus





Market Growth Drivers:

Trend for Digitization to Drive Innovation

Stakeholders anticipate the expansion of connectivity solutions to foster smartphone market growth during the forecast period. The trend for mobile phone connectivity has become pronounced across healthcare devices, fleet management operations, automobiles, infrastructure security systems and smart metering. Besides, governments and other stakeholders are likely to inject funds into digitization, prompting smartphone manufacturers to bolster their portfolios. Notably, in April 2021, Apple, Inc. announced an investment of around USD 430.00 billion to bolster 5G technology and silicon engineering in the U.S to underpin American innovation strategies for the next 5-years.





Smartphone Market Segments Analysis

Based on the operating system, the market is segmented into iOS, android, windows and others.

In terms of the distribution channel, the industry is segregated into e-commerce, retailer and OEMs stores.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Smartphone Market Segmentation:

By Operating System

Android

iOS

Windows

Others (Linux)

By Distribution Channel

OEMs stores

Retailer

E-commerce

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Smartphone Market Regional Insights:

Expanding Telecom Sector to Foster Asia Pacific Market

Leading companies anticipate China, India and Australia to provide promising growth opportunities in the telecom sector. Bullish investments in the smartphone will remain a catalyst in driving the penetration of IoT and 5G. Leading companies are likely to launch innovative products in the ensuing period. In January 2022, Vivo Mobile Communication Co., Ltd rolled out ‘V23 and V23 Pro’ in India and termed India’s 1st color-changing smartphone.

North America smartphone market share will garner a substantial uptick in the wake of presence of leading companies across the U.S. and Canada. To illustrate, in November 2021, Huawei Device Co., Ltd. asserted that it was contemplating releasing mobile handsets across Canada to offer better customer services. It is worth noting that the rising footfall of the e-commerce sector will remain instrumental in fostering product adoption.

Industry participants envisage Europe as a happy hunting ground owing to the investments in the automotive and telecom sectors. Specifically, in July 2020, SAMSUNG joined hands with the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Bundesdruckerei (bdr) and Deutsche Telekom Security GmbH to develop a hardware-based security architecture. Bullish strategies are likely to be pronounced with major companies likely to prioritize technological advancements.





Key companies profiled in the market are:

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Oppo (China)

Huawei Device Co., Ltd. (China)

OnePlus (China)

Sony Group Corporation (Japan)

Xiaomi (China)

HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

Google LLC (U.S.)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Smartphone Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Smartphone Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Smartphone Market Share Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Operation System (USD) Android iOS Windows Others (Linux and Others) By Distribution Channel (USD) OEM Retailer E-commerce By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America

North America Smartphone Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Operation System (USD) Android iOS Windows Others (Linux and Others) By Distribution Channel (USD) OEM Retailer E-commerce By Country (USD) U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Smartphone Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Operation System (USD) Android iOS Windows Others (Linux and Others) By Distribution Channel (USD) OEM Retailer E-commerce By Country (USD) U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Benelux Nordics Rest of Europe



TOC Continued…!





