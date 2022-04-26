Global Social Casino Games Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Caesars Entertainment, Aristocrat Leisure, Zynga, Playtika, Scientific Games Corp and DoubleU Games

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Social Casino Games Market (by Type, Genre, Platform & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global social casino games market is expected to record a value of US$8.7 billion in 2026, rising at a CAGR of 6.24%, for the time period of 2022-2026.

Factors such as rapid expansion of the gaming industry, rising number of mobile gaming users, growing number of smart devices and connections, mounting penetration of internet users and surging number of social media users would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by reliance on third party platforms, migration from free-to-play to real-money games and stringent regulatory framework. A few notable trends include escalating spending on mobile gaming advertising, surging adoption of fifth-generation wireless (5G) technology, incorporation of augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and growing adoption of cloud gaming.

The fastest growing regional market was North America due to surging popularity of social casino games among all age groups and the availability of smartphones and tablets even among teenagers in the region, increasing technology-based offerings and surging adoption of 5G technology.

Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the market growth during 2020 as many people turned to social casino games in an attempt to escape the boredom of being stuck at home due to mandated isolation and social distancing.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Aristocrat Leisure Limited, Zynga Inc., Playtika Ltd., Scientific Games Corporation and DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.,) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Social Casino Game Developers

End-Users (Gaming Population and Mobile Users)

Research Associations related to Social Casino Games

Technology Investors & Venture Capitalists

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Breakdown of Social Casino Monetization Progression

1.3 Various Types of Social Casino Games

1.4 Business Models of Social Casino Gaming Industry

1.5 Different Types of Social Casino Companies

1.6 Advantages & Disadvantages of Social Casino

1.7 Top Grossing Social Casino Games on Iphone & Android



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Spike in Adoption of Social Casinos Games

2.2 Rise in In-App Purchase Transactions

2.3 Growth in Mobile Game Downloads



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Social Casino Games Market by Value

3.2 Global Social Casino Games Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Social Casino Games Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Social Casino Games Type Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Social Casino Games Type Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Social Casino Games Market by Genre

3.4.1 Global Slots Social Casino Games Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Slots Social Casino Games Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Bingo Social Casino Games Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Bingo Social Casino Games Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Poker Social Casino Games Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Poker Social Casino Games Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Social Casino Games Market by Platform

3.5.1 Global Mobile Social Casino Games Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Mobile Social Casino Games Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Web Social Casino Games Market by Value

3.5.4 Global Web Social Casino Games Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Social Casino Games Market by Region



4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Social Casino Games Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Social Casino Games Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 The U.S. Social Casino Games Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Social Casino Games Market by Value

4.4.2 Asia Pacific Social Casino Games Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Social Casino Games Market by Value

4.3.2 Europe Social Casino Games Market Forecast by Value

4.4 RoW

4.4.1 RoW Social Casino Games Market by Value

4.4.2 RoW Social Casino Games Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid Expansion of Gaming Industry

5.1.2 Rising Number of Mobile Gaming Users

5.1.3 Growing Number of Smart Devices & Connections

5.1.4 Mounting Penetration of Internet Users

5.1.5 Surging Number of Social Media Users

5.1.6 Upsurge in Smartphone & Gaming Traffic

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Escalating Spending on Mobile Gaming Advertising

5.2.2 Surging Adoption of Fifth-Generation Wireless (5G) Technology

5.2.3 Incorporation of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR)

5.2.4 Growing Adoption of Cloud Gaming

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Reliance on Third-Party Platforms

5.3.2 Migration from Free-to-play to Real-Money Games

5.3.3 Stringent Regulatory Framework



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.1.4 Global Social Casino Games Market Share by Key Players

6.1.5 Global Social Slots Market Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Aristocrat Leisure Limited

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

Playtika Ltd.

Scientific Games Corporation (SciPlay Corporation)

Zynga Inc.

