PissedConsumer.com Helps Consumers Identify, and Boycott, Companies Doing Business in Russia

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PissedConsumer.com now features notices on company profile pages if a company continues to do business in Russia despite the war in Ukraine. The move aims to help consumers make more informed decisions regarding purchases and boycotts in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.



Notifications about a company’s continued operations in Russia appear at the top of a company’s profile page alongside a source citation.

"Our aim isn’t to tell consumers what companies to support, but rather give them the information they need if they decide to boycott companies operating in Russia,” said Michael Podolsky of PissedConsumer.com. “That has always been our goal—educating and informing consumers. Given the impact Russia’s actions have on our own team, we feel it is essential to take an active role in helping our visitors understand the connection between their spending habits and the atrocities being committed in Ukraine.”

Around 80% of PissedConsumer.com’s staff is based in Ukraine. Company CEO, Michael Podolsky, so far helped 160 employees relocate to western Ukraine to help distance them from ongoing attacks. The company is also collaborating with relevant projects such as a Ukrainian-developed bot that helps consumers identify which companies left Russia and which continue operations there.

In addition to notifications, official reviews from the PissedConsumer.com team also appear on relevant company pages. These reviews direct visitors to more information on the Russia-Ukraine war and how continued business operations in Russia help finance that war through taxes.

To learn more about the ways western businesses aid Russia’s attacks by continuing to do business in the country, visit https://www.pissedconsumer.com/blog/2022/03/how-business-in-russia-hurt-ukraine/.

More information about the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on civilians is highlighted in a compilation video from PissedConsumer.com, found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7p4YJEqAtU.

About PissedConsumer.com

PissedConsumer.com is a social consumer advocacy website. The site’s 4.5 million monthly users have shared more than 2.4 million consumer reviews. Visitors can also research over 90 thousand companies, products, and services before making purchasing decisions. Business solutions are available to help companies protect reputations by responding to, and resolving, problems reported in consumer complaints.

For more information about the Russia-Ukraine war, why PissedConsumer.com is taking a vocal stance, and how consumers can help Ukrainians, please visit https://www.pissedconsumer.com/blog/2022/04/the-truth-about-ukraine-should-be-known/ or contact Joanna Simpson.

Contact:

Joanna Simpson, Media Relations

Consumer Opinion LLC

Email: media@pissedconsumer.com

Web: https://www.PissedConsumer.com