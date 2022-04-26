The Global Direct Carrier Billing Market is expected to grow by $ 30.00 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 11.42% during the forecast period

New York, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Direct Carrier Billing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05466885/?utm_source=GNW

42% during the forecast period. Our report on the direct carrier billing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumers for digital content, the growing rate of mobile phone penetration, and the benefits offered by DCB.

The direct carrier billing market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The direct carrier billing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Apps and games

• Online media

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies as one of the prime reasons driving the direct carrier billing market growth during the next few years. Also, the volatile nature of carriers, and rising adoption of freemium models will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the direct carrier billing market covers the following areas:

• Direct carrier billing market sizing

• Direct carrier billing market forecast

• Direct carrier billing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading direct carrier billing market vendors that include Amdocs Ltd., Apigate Sdn Bhd, AT and T Inc., Bango Plc, BCE Inc., Boku Inc., Centili Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Digital Virgo, DIMOCO Carrier Billing GmbH, LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Orange SA, RGK Mobile, Stirk Lamont and Associates Ltd., Swisscom Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Telenor Group, and Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. Also, the direct carrier billing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

