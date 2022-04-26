Insights on the Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Global Market to 2029 - Shift Towards Bioprocessing 4.0 Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Global Market to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $70.84 billion by 2029.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The growth in the biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market is mainly attributed to the various initiatives supporting the adoption of biopharmaceuticals, capacity expansions undertaken by various biopharmaceutical companies, and growing adoption of single-use bioprocessing in commercial bioproduction. In addition to this, emerging economies, growing developments in personalized medicines, and the shift towards bioprocessing 4.0 industries are likely to offer opportunities for market growth.



Based on product type, the filtration systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. The key factors attributing to the largest share are the repetitive use of filtration systems across each stage in the bioprocessing and technological advancements in the filtration systems. The technological advancements in filtration largely focus on improving filtration titers and developing single-use filtration systems.



Based on application, the market is segmented into commercial bioproduction and research bioproduction. The commercial bioproduction segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. To meet the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, biopharmaceutical companies are expanding their production capacities, developing new facilities, and moving to the emerging biopharmaceutical hubs like India and Singapore, further accelerating the demand for biopharmaceutical processing equipment.



Based on end user, the contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) segment is likely to emerge with the fastest growth over the forecast period. A trend of biopharmaceutical manufacturing outsourcing is supporting market growth.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights of five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.



Europe is estimated to command the largest share of the biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market in 2022, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Presence of leading biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables manufacturers, increasing sales of drugs, support from government and regulatory authorities to promote the use of biopharmaceuticals for various health indications, and various companies expanding their manufacturing capacities as well as their operations.



Some of the key players operating in the global biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables are 3M Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Repligen Corporation (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eppendorf AG (Germany), and Solaris Biotechnology Srl (Italy).

