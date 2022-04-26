Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market to Worth USD 89.82 Billion by 2028 | Electronic Chemicals and Materials Industry CAGR of 6.0% by 2021-2028

Pune, India, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic chemicals and materials market size was USD 56.39 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 59.88 billion in 2021 to USD 89.82 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0% during the 2021-2028 period.

This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market, 2021-2028.”

Factors such as technological progression in the electronics industry and rising inclination for connected devices and smart technologies are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Also, the rising consumption of electronic devices computers, smartphones, laptops, and air conditioners from established corporate companies will fuel the growth of the market.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/electronic-chemicals-and-materials-market-106619

Report Coverage

The electronic chemicals and materials report covers a comprehensive analysis of the market by presenting various prospects such as profiles of leading companies, and leading applications and end-use of the product. Additionally, the report highlights the emerging market trends, dynamics, and highlights industry developments surrounding the dominating market players.

Additionally, the growth factors that enable the progression of the market are also covered. COVID-19 impacts on the market are noted and presented in order to give our readers valuable insights to gain a competitive edge.

List of Key Players Present in the Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market:

Linde plc (Ireland)

Air Products (U.S.)

Cabot Microelectronics (U.S.)

BASF AG (Germany)

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Air Liquide (France)

Solvay A.G. (Belgium)

Shin-Etsu (Japan)

Covestro (France)

Songwon (South Korea)

Wafer World, Inc. (U.S.)

Sumco (Japan)

Global Wafers (U.S.)

Siltronic AG (Germany)

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Demand from the Semiconductor Industry to Bolster Growth

Increasing demand from the semiconductor sector pertaining to the production and servicing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and integrated circuits (ICs) is expected to drive the electronic chemicals and materials market growth. Also, excessive use case in terms of etching, polishing, cleaning, doping, and servicing for semiconductors is expected to boost the market growth. Additionally, rising integration of nanotechnology towards NEMS and MEMS devices will increase the footprint of the market.

However, complex regulations related to production and manufacturing issues will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, a higher cost of operations for initial setup will limit the growth of the market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/electronic-chemicals-and-materials-market-106619

Segments

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into silicon wafers, PCB laminates, specialty gases, wet chemicals, photoresist chemicals, and others.

Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into semiconductors and others.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Occupy Largest Market Share Due to Continuous Advancement and Research and Development of New Devices

Asia Pacific will hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to rising demands for printed circuit boards due to rising developments in sectors such as electronic gaming, consumer goods, telecommunications, and IT. The region is also the home to China, which is the leading producer electrical and electronic devices. These factors are expected to drive the electronic chemicals and materials market share during the forecast period.

North America will contribute a significant share to the global contribution due to various factors such as growing demand for electronic devices, increasing consumption of CMP slurries, Low-K dielectrics, and photoresist chemicals to name a few.

Competitive Landscape

Dominant Players to Focus on Product Placement to Maximize Revenue

The electronic chemicals and materials sector is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of dominating companies. These companies are often striving for capturing maximum revenue from their consumers by launching novel products and investing heavily in R&D activities.

Other firms integrate strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and collaborations in order to gain maximum market share. For example, in April 2020: Linde started a new air separation plant for providing industrial gases ultra-high purity including hydrogen to semiconductor facilities for Samsung Electronics in South Korea. The project will include a two-phase implementation that includes large-scale infrastructure having an extensive pipeline system and multiple purifier systems.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electronic-chemicals-and-materials-market-106619

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary By Application (Value) Silicon Wafers PCB Laminates Specialty Gases Wet Chemicals Photoresist Chemicals Others By End-Use (Value) Semiconductors Integrated Circuits Printed Circuit Boards Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World

North America Electronic Chemicals and Materials Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary By Application (Value) Silicon Wafers PCB Laminates Specialty Gases Wet Chemicals Photoresist Chemicals Others By End-Use (Value) Semiconductors Integrated Circuits Printed Circuit Boards Others



TOC Continued...!

Notable Industry Development

March 2021: Air Products started their own new air separation unit in Chandler, Arizona where the instilled plant has a capacity of 2 million standard cubic feet/hour and high purity oxygen of about 20,000 standard cubic feet/hour. This plant is expected to help the firm transition towards supplying products efficiently to electronics and other industries.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electronic-chemicals-and-materials-market-106619

Read Related Insights:

Battery Materials Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Phosphine Gas Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Semiconductor Gases Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and regional forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: