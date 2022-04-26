Provident Financial Holdings Reports Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2022 Results

Net Income of $1.70 Million in the March 2022 Quarter

Loans Held for Investment Increase 5% from June 30, 2021 to $893.6 Million

Total Deposits Increase 3% from June 30, 2021 to $963.5 Million

Improved Asset Quality with a $645,000 Recovery from the Allowance for Loan Losses

Non-Interest Expenses Remain Well-Controlled

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Bank”), today announced third quarter earnings for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $1.70 million, or $0.23 per diluted share (on 7.41 million average diluted shares outstanding), up nine percent from net income of $1.56 million, or $0.21 per diluted share (on 7.58 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. Compared to the same quarter last year, the increase in earnings was primarily attributable to a $445,000 higher recovery from the allowance for loan losses.

“I am pleased with our financial results this quarter and would like to highlight the robust loan portfolio growth, well-controlled operating expenses, and pristine credit quality. Each of these fundamentals will work to the Company’s benefit as we progress through 2022,” said Craig G. Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “And let’s not forget that the Company is well positioned to respond to future opportunities or challenges that may arise from current and future economic conditions as a result of our strong financial foundation,” said Mr. Blunden.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 0.57 percent, up from 0.53 percent for the same period of fiscal 2021; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 5.33 percent, up from 4.99 percent for the comparable period of fiscal 2021.

On a sequential quarter basis, the $1.70 million net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 reflects a 25 percent decrease from $2.26 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was primarily attributable to a $422,000 decrease in the recovery from the allowance for loan losses, a $254,000 decrease in non-interest income and a $125,000 decrease in net interest income. The decrease in the non-interest income was primarily due to lower loan servicing and other fees, primarily reflecting lower prepayment fees in the current quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $0.23 per share, down 23 percent from the $0.30 per share during the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Return on average assets was 0.57 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, down from 0.76 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2022; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 5.33 percent, down from 7.11 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, net income increased $2.41 million, or 57 percent, to $6.63 million from $4.22 million in the comparable period ended March 31, 2021; and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 increased 59 percent to $0.89 per share (on 7.49 million average diluted shares outstanding) from $0.56 per share (on 7.52 million average diluted shares outstanding) for the comparable nine-month period last year. Compared to the same period last year, the increase in earnings was primarily attributable to a $2.05 million recovery from a $59,000 provision for loan losses and a $1.34 million decrease in non-interest expense (primarily attributable to the Employee Retention Tax Credit recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2022) and a $219,000 increase in non-interest income, partly offset by a $172,000 decrease in net-interest income.

Net interest income increased $81,000 or one percent to $7.54 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $7.46 million for the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased by $10.3 million, or one percent, to $1.16 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year. The increase in the average balance of interest-earnings assets was due primarily to increases in loans held for investment and interest-earning deposits, partly offset by a decrease in investment securities. The net interest margin during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased by one basis point to 2.61 percent from 2.60 percent in the same quarter last year. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by eight basis points to 2.86 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 2.94 percent in the same quarter last year while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 10 basis points to 0.28 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 0.38 percent in the same quarter last year.

Interest income on loans receivable decreased by $279,000, or four percent, to $7.58 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $7.86 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2021. The decrease was due to a lower average yield, partly offset by a higher average balance. The average yield on loans receivable decreased by 20 basis points to 3.53 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from an average yield of 3.73 percent in the same quarter last year. Net deferred loan cost amortization in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased 31 percent to $496,000 from $717,000 in the same quarter last year. The average balance of loans receivable increased by $14.9 million, or two percent, to $858.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $843.4 million in the same quarter last year. Total loans originated and purchased for investment in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $94.0 million, up 54 percent from $61.0 million in the same quarter last year. Loan principal payments received in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $53.6 million, down 29 percent from $75.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Interest income from investment securities increased $63,000, or 14 percent, to $515,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $452,000 for the same quarter of fiscal 2021. This increase was attributable to a higher average yield, partly offset by a lower average balance. The average yield on investment securities increased 20 basis points to 1.01 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 0.81 percent for the same quarter last year. The increase in the average investment securities yield was primarily attributable to the upward repricing of adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities and a lower premium amortization during the current quarter in comparison to the same quarter last year ($328,000 vs. $534,000). The average balance of investment securities decreased by $19.1 million, or nine percent, to $203.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $222.3 million in the same quarter last year.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Federal Home Loan Bank – San Francisco (“FHLB”) distributed a $123,000 cash dividend to the Bank on its FHLB stock, up $23,000 or 23 percent from $100,000 in the same quarter last year. The average balance of FHLB – San Francisco stock in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased $185,000, or two percent, to $8.2 million from $8.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2021 and the average yield increased to 6.03 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 5.02 percent in the same quarter last year.

Interest income from interest-earning deposits, primarily cash deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, was $39,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, up 117 percent from $18,000 in the same quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase was due to a higher average yield and, to a lesser extent, a higher average balance. The average yield earned on interest-earning deposits in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 0.18 percent, up eight basis points from 0.10 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of the Company’s interest-earning deposits increased $14.3 million, or 20 percent, to $86.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $71.7 million in the same quarter last year primarily as a result of an increase in deposits, partly offset by a decrease in borrowings.

Interest expense on deposits for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $274,000 as compared to $380,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of $106,000, or 28 percent. The decrease in interest expense on deposits was attributable to a lower average cost of deposits, partly offset by a higher average balance. The average cost of deposits improved, decreasing by five basis points to 0.12 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 0.17 percent in the same quarter last year. Average deposits increased $46.4 million, or five percent, to $963.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $916.7 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to increases in transaction accounts, partly offset by a managed run-off of higher cost time deposits.

Transaction account balances or “core deposits” increased $38.8 million, or five percent, to $836.3 million at March 31, 2022 from $797.5 million at June 30, 2021, while time deposits decreased $13.2 million, or nine percent, to $127.2 million at March 31, 2022 from $140.4 million at June 30, 2021.

Interest expense on borrowings, consisting of FHLB – San Francisco advances, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased $147,000, or 25 percent, to $446,000 from $593,000 for the same period last year. The decrease in interest expense on borrowings was the result of a lower average balance, partly offset by a higher average cost. The average balance of borrowings decreased $35.7 million, or 31 percent, to $80.0 million while the average cost of borrowings increased 18 basis points to 2.26 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to an average balance of $115.7 million with an average cost of 2.08 percent in the same quarter last year. The decrease in the average balance and the increase in the average cost of borrowings were primarily due to prepayments and maturities of borrowings with a lower average cost than our remaining borrowings.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company recorded a recovery from the allowance for loan losses of $645,000, as compared to the $200,000 recovery recorded during the same period last year and the $1.07 million recovery from the allowance for loan losses recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (sequential quarter). The recovery from the allowance for loan losses for the current quarter primarily reflects improved credit quality and improving general economic conditions, partly offset by an increase in loans receivable during the current quarter; while the recovery from the allowance for loan losses recorded in the same quarter last year primarily reflected improved credit quality and a decrease in loans receivable.

Non-performing assets, comprised solely of non-performing loans with underlying collateral located in California, decreased $6.6 million or 77 percent to $2.0 million, or 0.17 percent of total assets, at March 31, 2022, compared to $8.6 million, or 0.73 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2021. The non-performing loans at March 31, 2022 are comprised of eight single-family loans and one multi-family loan, while the non-performing loans at June 30, 2021 were comprised of 27 single-family loans and one multi-family loan. At both March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, there was no real estate owned.

Net loan recoveries for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were $6,000 or 0.00 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable, as compared to net loan recoveries of $8,000 or 0.00 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and net loan recoveries of $262,000 or 0.12 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (sequential quarter).

Classified assets, comprised solely of loans, were $2.8 million at March 31, 2022 which consist of $789,000 of loans in the special mention category and $2.0 million of loans in the substandard category; while classified assets at June 30, 2021 were $10.4 million, consisting of $1.8 million of loans in the special mention category and $8.6 million of loans in the substandard category.

The allowance for loan losses was $6.0 million or 0.66 percent of gross loans held for investment at March 31, 2022, down from the $7.6 million or 0.88 percent of gross loans held for investment at June 30, 2021. Management believes that, based on currently available information, the allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb potential losses inherent in loans held for investment at March 31, 2022 under the incurred loss methodology.

Non-interest income decreased by $85,000, or seven percent, to $1.11 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $1.20 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a $118,000 decrease in loan servicing and other fees. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income also decreased $254,000, or 19 percent, primarily as a result of a decrease in loan servicing and other fees.

Non-interest expenses remained relatively stable at $6.90 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $6.91 million for the same quarter last year. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expenses remained unchanged as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

The Company’s efficiency ratio in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 80 percent, unchanged as compared to the same quarter last year and slightly higher than the 76 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (sequential quarter) due to the declines in net interest income and non-interest income.

The Company’s provision for income taxes was $699,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, up 81 percent from $386,000 in the same quarter last year primarily due to higher net income before the provision for income taxes. The effective tax rate in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 29.2 percent, higher than the 19.8 percent effective tax rate in the same quarter last year. The lower than normal effective tax rate in the third quarter of last year was primarily attributable to the recognition of tax benefits resulting from the exercise of stock options.

The Company repurchased 69,271 shares of its common stock with an average cost of $16.69 per share during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 pursuant to its stock repurchase plan. As of March 31, 2022, a total of 45,036 shares or 12 percent of the shares authorized for repurchase under the April 2020 stock repurchase plan remain available to purchase until the plan expires on April 27, 2022.

The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).

The Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-867-6169 and referencing access code number 6034711. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 4, 2022 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 9455626.

For more financial information about the Company please visit the website at www.myprovident.com and click on the “Investor Relations” section.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on Company’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes,; including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) - which are available on our website at www.myprovident.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock price performance

Contacts: Craig G. Blunden Donavon P. Ternes Chairman and President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (951) 686-6060 (951) 686-6060





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited –In Thousands, Except Share Information)

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,121 $ 85,680 $ 88,249 $ 70,270 $ 71,629 Investment securities – held to maturity, at cost 195,579 205,065 205,821 223,306 239,480 Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value 2,944 3,118 3,316 3,587 3,802 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,969; $6,608; $7,413; $7,587 and $8,346, respectively; includes $1,470; $1,555; $1,577; $1,874 and $1,879 at fair value, respectively 893,563 852,006 859,035 850,960 840,274 Accrued interest receivable 2,850 2,862 2,909 2,999 3,060 FHLB – San Francisco stock 8,155 8,155 8,155 8,155 7,970 Premises and equipment, net 8,957 8,942 9,014 9,377 9,608 Prepaid expenses and other assets 15,665 16,577 15,782 14,942 13,473 Total assets $ 1,187,834 $ 1,182,405 $ 1,192,281 $ 1,183,596 $ 1,189,296 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Non interest-bearing deposits $ 117,097 $ 112,022 $ 120,883 $ 123,179 $ 124,043 Interest-bearing deposits 846,403 844,326 835,859 814,794 809,713 Total deposits 963,500 956,348 956,742 937,973 933,756 Borrowings 80,000 80,000 90,000 100,983 111,000 Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities 16,717 18,123 17,304 17,360 18,790 Total liabilities 1,060,217 1,054,471 1,064,046 1,056,316 1,063,546 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding) — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value; (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615 and 18,226,615 shares issued respectively; 7,320,672; 7,389,943; 7,491,705; 7,541,469 and 7,516,547 shares outstanding, respectively) 183 183 183 183 182 Additional paid-in capital 98,617 98,404 98,179 97,978 97,323 Retained earnings 201,237 200,569 199,344 197,733 195,443 Treasury stock at cost (10,908,943; 10,839,672; 10,737,910; 10,688,146 and 10,710,068 shares, respectively) (172,459 ) (171,280 ) (169,537 ) (168,686 ) (167,276 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 39 58 66 72 78 Total stockholders’ equity 127,617 127,934 128,235 127,280 125,750 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,187,834 $ 1,182,405 $ 1,192,281 $ 1,183,596 $ 1,189,296





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 7,581 $ 7,860 $ 23,676 $ 25,121 Investment securities 515 452 1,366 1,378 FHLB – San Francisco stock 123 100 368 300 Interest-earning deposits 39 18 105 59 Total interest income 8,258 8,430 25,515 26,858 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 54 50 169 220 Savings deposits 42 38 128 170 Time deposits 178 292 592 1,009 Borrowings 446 593 1,537 2,198 Total interest expense 720 973 2,426 3,597 Net interest income 7,538 7,457 23,089 23,261 (Recovery) provision for loan losses (645 ) (200 ) (2,051 ) 59 Net interest income, after (recovery) provision for loan losses 8,183 7,657 25,140 23,202 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 237 355 867 880 Deposit account fees 329 318 966 957 Card and processing fees 378 366 1,182 1,098 Other 170 160 536 397 Total non-interest income 1,114 1,199 3,551 3,332 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,203 4,241 11,778 12,985 Premises and occupancy 836 863 2,499 2,631 Equipment 330 312 932 860 Professional expenses 299 367 1,108 1,183 Sales and marketing expenses 186 130 477 470 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 136 154 409 429 Other 909 842 2,263 2,252 Total non-interest expense 6,899 6,909 19,466 20,810 Income before income taxes 2,398 1,947 9,225 5,724 Provision for income taxes 699 386 2,595 1,502 Net income $ 1,699 $ 1,561 $ 6,630 $ 4,222 Basic earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.89 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.89 $ 0.56 Cash dividend per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.42 $ 0.42





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Sequential Quarters

(Unaudited – In Thousands, Except Share Information)

Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 7,581 $ 7,920 $ 8,175 $ 7,735 $ 7,860 Investment securities 515 433 418 471 452 FHLB – San Francisco stock 123 123 122 118 100 Interest-earning deposits 39 35 31 19 18 Total interest income 8,258 8,511 8,746 8,343 8,430 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 54 58 57 48 50 Savings deposits 42 45 41 38 38 Time deposits 178 199 215 260 292 Borrowings 446 546 545 619 593 Total interest expense 720 848 858 965 973 Net interest income 7,538 7,663 7,888 7,378 7,457 Recovery from allowance for loan losses (645 ) (1,067 ) (339 ) (767 ) (200 ) Net interest income, after recovery from allowance for loan losses 8,183 8,730 8,227 8,145 7,657 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 237 444 186 290 355 Deposit account fees 329 325 312 290 318 Card and processing fees 378 399 405 507 366 Other 170 200 166 154 160 Total non-interest income 1,114 1,368 1,069 1,241 1,199 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,203 4,455 3,120 2,172 4,241 Premises and occupancy 836 758 905 869 863 Equipment 330 314 288 293 312 Professional expenses 299 348 461 378 367 Sales and marketing expenses 186 149 142 210 130 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 136 136 137 123 154 Other 909 739 615 878 842 Total non-interest expense 6,899 6,899 5,668 4,923 6,909 Income before income taxes 2,398 3,199 3,628 4,463 1,947 Provision for income taxes 699 935 961 1,124 386 Net income $ 1,699 $ 2,264 $ 2,667 $ 3,339 $ 1,561 Basic earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.44 $ 0.21 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.44 $ 0.21 Cash dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.57 % 0.53 % 0.74 % 0.48 % Return on average stockholders' equity 5.33 % 4.99 % 6.94 % 4.51 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.74 % 10.57 % 10.74 % 10.57 % Net interest spread 2.58 % 2.56 % 2.62 % 2.66 % Net interest margin 2.61 % 2.60 % 2.65 % 2.70 % Efficiency ratio 79.74 % 79.82 % 73.07 % 78.25 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.79 % 110.94 % 110.73 % 110.79 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.89 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.89 $ 0.56 Book value per share $ 17.43 $ 16.73 $ 17.43 $ 16.73 Shares used for basic EPS computation 7,357,989 7,462,795 7,441,632 7,446,970 Shares used for diluted EPS computation 7,412,516 7,579,897 7,490,822 7,521,173 Total shares issued and outstanding 7,320,672 7,516,547 7,320,672 7,516,547 LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage Loans: Single-family $ 54,978 $ 38,928 $ 135,118 $ 74,571 Multi-family 31,487 21,208 71,725 59,487 Commercial real estate 7,011 830 11,216 2,690 Construction 544 — 2,228 1,828 Total loans originated and purchased for investment $ 94,020 $ 60,966 $ 220,287 $ 138,576





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information)

Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.57 % 0.76 % 0.89 % 1.12 % 0.53 % Return on average stockholders' equity 5.33 % 7.11 % 8.39 % 10.65 % 4.99 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.74 % 10.82 % 10.76 % 10.75 % 10.57 % Net interest spread 2.58 % 2.61 % 2.69 % 2.50 % 2.56 % Net interest margin 2.61 % 2.64 % 2.71 % 2.54 % 2.60 % Efficiency ratio 79.74 % 76.39 % 63.28 % 57.12 % 79.82 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.79 % 110.65 % 110.76 % 110.77 % 110.94 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.44 $ 0.21 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.44 $ 0.21 Book value per share $ 17.43 $ 17.31 $ 17.12 $ 16.88 $ 16.73 Average shares used for basic EPS 7,357,989 7,435,218 7,529,870 7,518,542 7,462,795 Average shares used for diluted EPS 7,412,516 7,482,812 7,575,320 7,590,312 7,579,897 Total shares issued and outstanding 7,320,672 7,389,943 7,491,705 7,541,469 7,516,547 LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 54,978 $ 45,720 $ 34,420 $ 51,574 $ 38,928 Multi-family 31,487 14,920 25,318 36,987 21,208 Commercial real estate 7,011 3,005 1,200 1,128 830 Construction 544 1,684 — 3,598 — Total loans originated and purchased for investment $ 94,020 $ 65,329 $ 60,938 $ 93,287 $ 60,966





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

As of As of As of As of As of 03/31/22 12/31/21

09/30/21

06/30/21 03/31/21 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DELINQUENT LOANS: Recourse reserve for loans sold $ 160 $ 160 $ 200 $ 200 $ 215 Allowance for loan losses $ 5,969 $ 6,608 $ 7,413 $ 7,587 $ 8,346 Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net 0.22 % 0.33 % 0.77 % 1.02 % 1.16 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.24 % 0.55 % 0.73 % 0.82 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans held for investment 0.66 % 0.77 % 0.86 % 0.88 % 0.98 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized) — % (0.12 )% (0.08 )% — % — % Non-performing loans $ 1,996 $ 2,802 $ 6,616 $ 8,646 $ 9,759 Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 2 $ 3 $ 20 $ — $ —





Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 Recourse provision (recovery) for loans sold $ — $ (40 ) $ — $ (15 ) $ — (Recovery) provision for loan losses $ (645 ) $ (1,067 ) $ (339 ) $ (767 ) $ (200 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (6 ) $ (262 ) $ (165 ) $ (8 ) $ (8 )





As of As of As of As of As of 03/31/2022 12/31/2021 09/30/2021 06/30/2021 03/31/2021 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK): Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.27 % 10.02 % 9.81 % 10.19 % 9.99 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 19.32 % 19.69 % 18.90 % 18.58 % 18.77 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 19.32 % 19.69 % 18.90 % 18.58 % 18.77 % Total risk-based capital ratio 20.29 % 20.79 % 20.12 % 19.76 % 20.02 %





As of March 31, 2022 2021 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) INVESTMENT SECURITIES: Held to maturity: Certificates of deposit $ 600 0.28 % $ 1,000 0.34 % U.S. SBA securities 950 0.60 1,877 0.60 U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 191,074 1.33 236,603 1.30 U.S. government sponsored enterprise CMO 2,955 2.02 — — Total investment securities held to maturity $ 195,579 — % $ 239,480 — % Available for sale (at fair value): U.S. government agency MBS $ — — % $ — — % U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 1,832 1.79 2,360 2.52 Private issue collateralized mortgage obligations 977 2.30 1,279 2.62 Total investment securities available for sale $ 2,809 — % $ 3,639 — % Total investment securities $ 198,388 1.99 % $ 243,119 2.59 %





(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.







PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

As of March 31, 2022 2021 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT: Single-family (1 to 4 units) $ Balance Rate % $ Balance Rate % Multi-family (5 or more units) 327,661 3.16 254,393 3.61 Commercial real estate 468,656 4.00 483,283 4.14 Construction 91,344 4.59 99,722 4.68 Other mortgage 4,127 5.09 3,508 6.00 Commercial business 131 5.25 140 5.25 Consumer 459 5.88 851 6.39 Total loans held for investment 892,378 15.00 % 841,897 15.00 % Advance payments of escrows — — Deferred loan costs, net 194 339 Allowance for loan losses 6,887 6,288 Total loans held for investment, net $ 899,459 $ 848,524 Purchased loans serviced by others included above $ — — % $ — — %





(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

As of March 31, 2022 2021 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) DEPOSITS: Checking accounts – non interest-bearing $ Balance Rate % $ Balance Rate % Checking accounts – interest-bearing 117,097 — 124,043 — Savings accounts 347,972 0.04 320,704 0.04 Money market accounts 332,452 0.05 302,673 0.05 Time deposits 38,754 0.09 39,945 0.08 Total deposits $ 836,275 0.55 % $ 787,365 0.77 % BORROWINGS: Overnight $ Balance Rate % $ Balance Rate % Three months or less — — — — Over three to six months — — — — Over six months to one year 20,000 1.75 21,000 1.75 Over one year to two years — — 10,000 2.20 Over two years to three years 40,000 2.25 20,000 1.75 Over three years to four years 10,000 2.61 40,000 2.25 Over four years to five years 10,000 2.79 10,000 2.61 Over five years — — 10,000 2.79 Total borrowings $ 80,000 — % $ 111,000 — %





(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net $ 858,300 3.53 % $ 843,374 3.73 % Investment securities 203,171 1.01 222,284 0.81 FHLB – San Francisco stock 8,155 6.03 7,970 5.02 Interest-earning deposits 86,007 0.18 71,728 0.10 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,155,633 2.86 % $ 1,145,356 2.94 % Total assets $ 1,187,979 $ 1,176,614 Deposits $ 963,112 0.12 % $ 916,749 0.17 % Borrowings 80,000 2.26 115,672 2.08 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,043,112 0.28 % $ 1,032,421 0.38 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 127,519 $ 125,052





(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net $ 855,080 3.69 % $ 868,462 3.86 % Investment securities 210,978 0.86 195,463 0.94 FHLB – San Francisco stock 8,155 6.02 7,970 5.02 Interest-earning deposits 86,402 0.16 76,642 0.10 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,160,615 2.93 % $ 1,148,537 3.12 % Total assets $ 1,193,219 $ 1,179,517 Deposits $ 959,153 0.12 % $ 906,169 0.21 % Borrowings 88,986 2.30 130,510 2.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,048,139 0.31 % $ 1,036,679 0.46 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 127,358 $ 124,749





(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





ASSET QUALITY:

As of As of As of As of As of 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 Loans on non-accrual status (excluding restructured loans): Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 716 $ 745 $ 739 $ 882 $ 896 Multi-family 306 1,077 775 781 786 Total 1,022 1,822 1,514 1,663 1,682 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: — — — — — Total — — — — — Restructured loans on non-accrual status: Mortgage loans: Single-family 974 980 5,102 6,983 8,077 Total 974 980 5,102 6,983 8,077 Total non-performing loans (1) 1,996 2,802 6,616 8,646 9,759 Real estate owned, net — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 1,996 $ 2,802 $ 6,616 $ 8,646 $ 9,759





(1) The non-performing loans balances are net of individually evaluated or collectively evaluated allowances, specifically attached to the individual loans and include fair value adjustments.