The Robotic Prosthetics Market is expected to grow by $ 67.08 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period

23% during the forecast period. Our report on the robotic prosthetics market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing target population and focus on restoring mobility and independence of amputees, increasing demand for customized prosthetics, and growing funding and number of financial assistance initiatives.

The robotic prosthetics market in the US analysis includes end-user and product and end-user segments.



The robotic prosthetics market in the US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Orthotic and prosthetic clinics

• Hospitals

• Speciality orthopedic centers



By Product

• Lower limb robotic prosthetics

• Upper limb robotic prosthetics



This study identifies the increasing number of technological advances and research and development activities as one of the prime reasons driving the robotic prosthetics market growth in the US during the next few years. Also, the emergence of mind-controlled humonics and the adoption of innovative business models will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on robotic prosthetics market in the US covers the following areas:

• Robotic prosthetics market sizing

• Robotic prosthetics market forecast

• Robotic prosthetics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading robotic prosthetics market vendors in the US that include Aether Biomedical, Blatchford Clinical Services, CLICK MEDICAL, College Park Industries, DEKA Research and Development Corp., Fillauer LLC, Hanger Inc., Hunter Defense Technologies Inc., Mobius Bionics LLC, Ossur hf., Otto Bock HealthCare LP, Steeper Inc., Streifeneder OrthoProduction GmbH, Trulife, Uniprox GmbH & Co. KG, and WillowWood Global LLC. Also, the robotic prosthetics market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

