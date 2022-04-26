Associa New York To Host Free Webinar On Emergency Planning For Managed Communities

Fishkill, NY, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa New York will host a free webinar titled, “Mold, Water Damage and Emergency Preparedness: A Guide for HOA and Condominium Communities” at 6:30 pm ET on Wednesday, April 27. Anyone interested in attending this informative, no-obligation event can register by clicking here.

Storms and property damage go hand-in-hand. It is vital for homeowners associations (HOAs) and managed communities to protect themselves in advance of such an event. Stephen DeLillo, General Manager and Disaster Recovery Specialist from BELFOR Property Restoration, will offer residents, boards, and managers tips and insight to minimize mold and water damage resulting from a storm or natural disaster. He will also answer questions about advanced emergency preparedness, including the development of a community emergency plan.

“The 2022 hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th and is shaping up to be an above-average storm season,” said Kristine Bates, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa New York Community Director. “We’re pleased to partner with BELFOR Property Restoration to help homeowners association and condo community residents, managers, and boards prepare for and minimize any resulting damage or disruption in quality of living.”

