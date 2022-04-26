Tombstone Exploration Corporation Announces Results of Carbon Shipment Carrying Gold and Silver Have Been Processed and Refined – 2nd Delivery 2022

PHOENIX, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, announced today the results of the processed and refined ore from Metalor USA that was shipped from the Bonanza Harquahala Mine on April 7th 2022. This is the second delivery of precious metals in 2022 and the third shipment will be sent on May 3rd 2022.

The results of the processed material from April 7, 2022 produced 456.80 oz of dore which delivered 83.34 oz of Au and 78.66 oz of Ag.

The leach has been running 24/7 and continues as crushed rock and leach material are loaded onto the pad. The third shipment for processing the carbon and refining the gold and silver ore for 2022 is expected to be shipped on May 3rd 2022.

The Bonanza Mine property includes the Harquahala and Golden Eagle mines, located approximately eight miles south of Salome, Arizona. The project totals 2,656 acres and has significant potential for gold and silver production in multiple phases moving forward. The Bonanza Mine is located where the Prolific Walker Lane and the Sonoran Geosyncline overlap with likely extensions of Carlin Trend and Mesquite-style mineralization generating Arizona’s biggest richest deposits.

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

