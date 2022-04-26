Outlook on the Potato Starch Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Ingredion, Sudstarke and Emsland Among Others

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Potato Starch Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Type (Modified and Native), By Nature (Conventional and Organic), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Potato Starch Market size is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Potato starch is a native starch extracted from potatoes. The root tubers cells of the potato plant contain starch gains also known as leucoplasts. It is extracted by crushing and washing the potatoes, to form milky liquid. Later on, starch is washed finely and dried to form a powder. Potato starch contains a minimal amount of fats and protein level which gives the potato starch powder a fine clear white color.



The cooked potato starch is preferred over other starch due to its high binding strength, long texture, good clarity, the minimum tendency to yellowing and foaming, and neutral and flavorless taste. Starch contains about 800 parts per million phosphates, which increases the viscosity of the starch and gives anionic character to the solution.



The potato crop is cultivated at a large scale across the world. It has certain properties, such as thermal and shear resistance, a high tendency of retrogradation, and low thermal decomposition. Potato starch is one of the most common ingredients used by chefs in the cooking process. Starch is commonly used in the making of pastries, pasta, pieces of bread, tortillas, and noodles. They are used to improve the texture of the food used in the native state, as relatively unrefined cereal grain flours.



As compared to corn starch, potato starch can resist higher heating temperatures while cooking or baking. The potatoes starch has the lowest amylose content than other starch. It helps in supporting the health issues like stabilizing blood sugar, lowering cholesterol, and supporting healthy colonic bacteria. Low amylose is preferred for Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS), Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO), and another fungal and bacterial dysbiosis.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 had both positive and negative impacts on the overall potato starch market. COVID-19 has affected almost every industry; there is expected to be a long-term effect of the pandemic on the industry growth during the forecast period. The food industry was affected most by the lockdown imposed on various outlets and restaurants, which forced people to cook at home. Due to the lockdown, the production and distribution of potatoes tend to decrease in the market. The cost of the potatoes hiked up during the lockdown period. The sales of the packaged food increased as every consumer rushed to stock up their pantries in the lockdown. Self-cooking has increased the utilization of potatoes and its starch in different food processors.



Market Growth Factors:

Increasing demand in convenience foods

Convenience is one of the biggest drifts in the food business. In most of the developed countries, it's a part of the daily diets of the consumer. Convenience food requires extensive preparation and processing, which requires technological innovations in packaging, freezing, artificial flavoring, ingredients, and preservatives. Changing in lifestyle and increase in the adaption of convenience food in the countries across the globe are contributing to the demand for various food products. Food items like snacks, bread, salted food, cheese, baked item have been sold for a long period. Some of the convenience food is prepared with development in food technology. These convenience foods are developed on regular basis to make them more interesting for the consumers.



Helps in normalizing blood sugar

As a resistant starch, potato starch is a good source to normalize blood sugar levels. Many starches fall in the category of resistant starch food. These starch travel through the digestive system without being changed. The resident starch found in potatoes is rich satiating than other starchy carbohydrates. Unripe bananas are another example of resistant starch. The bacteria in the small intestines process the starch to create good molecules, without digesting in the intestine which helps to balance blood sugar levels. Consuming 15 to 30 grams of resistant starch consumed by overweight or obese man, for four weeks can improve insulin sensitivity compared to people who do not consume resistant starch.



Market Restraining Factors

Competition from the alternate products

The starch market has a wide range of varieties such as corn, rice, wheat, arrowroot starch, and many other sources. Most of the starches have the same multiple similarities with different nutrient and chemical-based contents. These starches are the perfect substitute for potato starch-based on their requirements. Sweet rice flour can be used as an alternate in gluten-free baking. It has higher starch content and is stickier as compared to regular rice. Due to its gluten-free nature, it has a better binding capacity and helps in mixing ingredients. Additionally, corn starch is the biggest competitor of potato starch, as it has its own taste and fried food crispier. Cornstarch is made up of white endosperm at the heart of a corn kernel. The endosperms are crushed into a white fine gritty powder known as cornstarch.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Potato Starch Market



Chapter 4. Global Potato Starch Market by End User

4.1 Global Food & Beverages Market by Region

4.2 Global Potato Starch Market by Food & Beverages Type

4.2.1 Global Bakery & Confectionery Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Beverages Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Processed Food & Others Market by Region

4.3 Global Industrial Market by Region

4.4 Global Potato Starch Market by Industrial Type

4.4.1 Global Paper Industry Market by Region

4.4.2 Global Pharma Market by Region

4.4.3 Global Cosmetics Market by Region

4.4.4 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market by Region

4.4.5 Global Others Market by Region

4.5 Global Feed Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Potato Starch Market by Type

5.1 Global Modified Market by Region

5.2 Global Native Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Potato Starch Market by Nature

6.1 Global Conventional Market by Region

6.2 Global Organic Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Potato Starch Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Ingredion, Incorporated

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent Strategies and Development

8.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.1.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

8.2 Tate & Lyle PLC

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3 AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental Analysis

8.3.4 Recent Strategies and Development

8.3.4.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

8.4 Royal Ingredients Group B.V.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.5 Royal Avebe U.A.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Recent Strategies and Development

8.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

8.5.2.2 Geographical Expansions:

8.6 Sudstarke GmbH

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.7 Emsland Group

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.8 KMC Ingredients Company

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.1 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.1.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.9 Tereos S.A.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.10. Roquette Freres SA

8.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nae7r0