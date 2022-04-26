American Addiction Centers Sets the Bar for Protecting Patient Privacy Earning the HIPAA Seal of Compliance™

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers is one of the first addiction treatment providers to be awarded the HIPAA Seal of Compliance™ from the Compliancy Group. This distinction is the healthcare industry standard for verifying an organization’s good-faith effort to safeguard their patients’ protected health information and achieve compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). HIPAA is a federal law made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy and integrity of sensitive healthcare data that could reveal a patient’s identity.



“This seal serves as a symbol of AAC’s commitment to our patients to protect their privacy, which can be particularly important for those struggling with addiction and mental health conditions where stigma is still a barrier to accessing care,” said Tom Britton, American Addiction Centers CEO. “We are also proud to be among the first in the addiction industry to have this third-party verification to demonstrate the effectiveness of our compliance program with federal standards.”

For patients, HIPAA standards prevent their personal health information from being shared without their permission, restrict access to sensitive data to only the health providers who need it, and require organizations to have systems set up to keep any stored information confidential.

To earn the HIPAA Seal of Compliance, AAC had to complete the Compliancy Group’s HIPAA compliance program using and have the documentation to illustrate that the company meets federally mandated standards.

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or call 866-244-1070 for help. We also offer several online resources for the public.

