Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

The scarcity of resources, manpower shortages, and other constraints hampered the industry’s expansion significantly. In the forecast period, the market is expected to reach the pre-pandemic level.



The rising ground and surface water pollution and stringent regulations pertaining to wastewater treatment are likely to drive the growth of the water treatment chemicals market.

Stringent Regulations Pertaining To Wastewater Treatment are also expected to boost the market growth, during the forecast period.

On the flipside, the hazardous nature of hydrazine is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Increasing focus on treating emerging contaminates is expected to unveil new opportunities for the market studied.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the high demand from countries like China and India.



Municipal End-user Industry to Dominate the Market



The supply of pure water to the households is one of the chief requirements for all governments. The rising scarcity of potable water, coupled with the growing population and increasing water demand, is the major concern driving the demand for the membrane water treatment chemicals market worldwide.?

Municipal wastewater refers to the water that drains from toilets, showers, sinks, bathrooms, washing machines, dishwashers, and liquid industrial waste. Municipal wastewater should be treated before releasing it into the environment to avoid damage to the environment and the spreading of harmful diseases. ?

The water treatment industry is expected to register a healthy growth rate in Mexico. The country housed a large number of wastewater treatment plants. It has almost 2,477 municipal wastewater treatment plants, 2,639 wastewater treatment plants, 874 potable water treatment plants, and 435 desalination plants. Ongoing research in the country indicates the government to majorly focus on the development of municipal wastewater treatment plants, mostly in the urban areas, which is likely to promote the demand for water treatment chemicals.

In Germany, the increasing water treatment activities, primarily in the northern region, are boosting the demand for water treatment chemicals. Environmental protection and human health are considered extremely important in Germany. This importance has led to efficient water and wastewater treatment methods, and nearly 100% of the wastewater in Germany is treated to meet the highest standards set by the European Union.

Therefore, the demand for wastewater treatment is expected to increase significantly in the upcoming forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market



Asia-Pacific dominated the water treatment chemicals market, owing to the high demand from countries, like China and Japan.

The rapid economic growth and urbanization in China are likely to drive the growth of several industries, like municipal, chemical, food and beverages, oil and gas, power generation, which, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for water treatment chemicals.

Moreover, most of China’s population relies on groundwater sources for drinking water, which are either untreated or not properly treated by municipal water suppliers. Therefore, the need for water treatment chemicals increases.

According to International Trade Administration, China plans to build or renovate 80,000 km of sewage collection pipeline networks and increase sewage treatment capacity by 20 million cubic meters/day between 2021 and 2025.

In India, there has been an increase in chemical manufacturing plants. Additionally, the power generation sector in India is constantly evolving.

In March 2021, the government informed that the investment of INR8 lakh crore is anticipated in the sector by 2025, with opportunities offered by the increase in demand by about 9% per annum over the next five years, with about 168 investment prospects and about 29 projects under development

According to the Indian Ministry of Power, for the year 2021-22, the energy generation target for thermal, hydro, nuclear, and Bhutan imports has been set at 1356 billion unit with an increase of 9.83 % as compared to previous year’s actual generation.

Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.



The global market for water treatment chemicals is fragmented in nature. Some of the major players in the market include (in no particular order) Ecolab, Solenis, Suez, and Veolia, and SNF among others.



