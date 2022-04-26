Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market to 2027 - Featuring Airtight Networks, AT&T and McAfee Among Others

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wireless intrusion prevention system market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. WIPS are systems that maintain network integrity by preventing wireless attacks, such as rogue access points and spoofing. The market growth is driven by the increasing awareness among the business enterprises and government legislation for secured wireless communication. In addition, the increasing need for protection against cyber-attacks and the growing adoption of WIPS as an IT security measure across all verticals such as retail & consumer goods and IT and telecommunication is also enhancing the overall market growth. However, lack of awareness of WIPS may hamper the market growth.



The global wireless intrusion prevention system market is segmented based on implementation, application, and component. Based on implementation, the market is sub-segment into hosted and network. On the basis of application, the market is sub-segmented into IT and telecommunication, retail and e-commerce, BFSI, aerospace and defense, healthcare, government, and manufacturing. Based on component, the market is sub-segmented into services, hardware, and software.



Geographically, the global wireless intrusion prevention system market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. North American region is expected to hold the largest share in the global Wireless Intrusion Prevention System (WIPS) market during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about cyber-attacks among businesses and government organizations across the US and Canada.



Some of the companies operating in the global wireless intrusion prevention system market include AT&T Inc., Corero, IBM Corp., Dell Corp., and McAfee.



Market Segmentation

Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market Research and Analysis by Implementation

Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market Research and Analysis by Application

Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market Research and Analysis by Component

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global wireless intrusion prevention system market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global wireless intrusion prevention system market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global wireless intrusion prevention system market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market by Implementation

4.1.1. Hosted

4.1.2. Network

4.2. Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market by Application

4.2.1. IT and Telecommunication

4.2.2. Retail and E-commerce

4.2.3. BFSI

4.2.4. Aerospace and Defense

4.2.5. Healthcare

4.2.6. Government

4.2.7. Manufacturing

4.3. Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market by Component

4.3.1. Services

4.3.1.1. Managed Services

4.3.1.2. Professional Services

4.3.2. Hardware

4.3.2.1. Sensors

4.3.2.2. Console

4.3.2.3. Servers

4.3.3. Software



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Airtight Networks

6.2. AlertLogic

6.3. AT&T Inc.

6.4. CISCO System Inc.

6.5. Dell Corp.

6.6. IBM Corp.

6.7. McAfee

6.8. Oracle Corp.

6.9. Palo Alto Networks

6.10. Trend Micro



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqynb0